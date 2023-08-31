COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

Aug. 31, 2023

'Meeting people where they are': Volunteers hit the streets to prevent opioid overdoses

Chris Harzynski knows how hard it is to overcome addiction to opioids.

He grew up in a household torn apart by drugs. His own substance abuse started with abuse of prescription drugs such as OxyContin and hydrocodone. He later turned to heroin, and he is frank in admitting that it led him to do terrible things.

Harzynski spent five years in prison, and it was during that time when he finally decided he needed to change his life. And he also decided he wanted to help others like him.

That’s why on Tuesday, he and a couple of other volunteers who have survived substance abuse hit the streets to seek out the people currently living that nightmare.

Harzynski is one of the founders of Creative Restorations, Inc., a peer-led nonprofit that links people to recovery services. Everyone on his staff of volunteers are in recovery themselves and have experience working in the recovery field, he said.

As part of their mission, the volunteers spend several evenings each week doing direct outreach. In small groups, they headed out to areas where they know people are using heroin and other opioids. They offer boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, along with testing strips that can detect fentanyl and xylazine, which are known to cause fatal overdoses, containers to safely store used needles, and clean “works” – syringes and caps. There’s also a pamphlet with the services the group offers and a phone number to call.

– Maki Becker

Poloncarz denies improperly awarding county funds to cultural group run by woman he dated

A complaint filed with Erie County officials accuses County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz of improperly awarding a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated.

Poloncarz denied Wednesday that he has done anything wrong.

The allegation was sent to the county’s Board of Ethics and other county officials on Aug. 20, within a day after a different woman he was dating filed a police report accusing Poloncarz of physical abuse – an allegation he also denied.

The ethics violation allegation was made in an email by the woman who filed the police report. In addition to the Board of Ethics, it was sent to Poloncarz’s deputy county executive and at least one county lawmaker. The News obtained a copy of the email from two sources. When questioned, members of Poloncarz’s administration also provided a copy of a similar email complaint from the woman.

The email suggests that a $60,000 grant the county made last year to the Centro Culturale Italiano in North Buffalo was “inappropriate” because Poloncarz – who is not married – was at one point in a relationship with one of the organization’s leaders.

In an interview with The News on Wednesday, Poloncarz denied the new allegations and said they did not make logical sense because the funds were awarded through a complex process and in a bipartisan manner, adding: “A very private breakup has been made public and now an accusation that doesn’t have any basis in facts has been made.”

– Charlie Specht

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Wellsville man accused of giving drugs to Pharaoh's witness who died: A Southern Tier man with a history of drug-related charges has become entangled in the FBI’s probe into the death of a government witness in the Pharaoh’s strip club case. Simon P. Gogolack, 39, of Wellsville, was taken back to the Niagara County Jail after a brief appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. According to court papers, Gogolack was arrested earlier this month on drug and firearms charges as part of the FBI investigation into the death of Crystal Quinn, 37, of Lancaster. Quinn died on Aug. 1 in a Wellsville home owned by Gogolack, and Gogolack found her body. None of the charges against Gogolack accuse him of causing Quinn’s death, but a sworn statement from an FBI agent says Gogolack admitted giving two drugs to the woman before she died. Read more

Niagara County seeks to exhume body recovered 29 years ago from Lake Ontario: The Niagara County Attorney's Office is seeking an emergency court order to exhume the body of an unidentified man who was recovered from Lake Ontario 29 years ago. The request is a first for the Niagara County Attorney's Office, according to First Assistant County Attorney Katherine D. Alexander. Such requests for an exhumation are typically made in criminal cases by the district attorney's office. Read more

Getaway driver in Donovan Drive shooting that killed toddler, injured others receives 40 years to life in prison: The Cheektowaga woman found guilty of murder by a jury for her accomplice role in the 2021 Donovan Drive shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and wounded three adults was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison. For four days in April, Jonay B. Robinson, 27, stood trial on murder, assault and weapons charges that hinged on her involvement in the "planning and coordination" of the July 5, 2021, shooting, in which she was alleged to have driven her boyfriend and another passenger to and from Ferry Grider Homes, where a crowd had gathered in a courtyard about 11 p.m. to watch fireworks. Read more

Officials announce additional $1 million federal investment for Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute: A $1 million investment of federal funding toward the construction of a new Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute was announced Wednesday at the site of the proposed facility on Niagara and Hudson streets on Buffalo's Lower West Side. Read more

WEATHER

Late summer sun: Skies will be sunny and high temperatures will reach 73 degrees Thursday. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

'We are finally underway': Work advances on Centennial Park, Northland Corridor projects: Work is progressing on the shoreline of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in Buffalo, while plans advance for additional redevelopment at the Northland Corridor on the East Side. Read more

UB attracts record-high donations for 2022-23, surpassing $120M: The University at Buffalo received more than $123 million in donations for the 2022-23 fiscal year, surpassing the $120 million mark for the first time in its 177-year history. The record donations set a new milestone in its Boldly Buffalo campaign to raise $1 billion for student support, faculty research and innovative programs that benefit Western New York and the world, UB President Satish K. Tripathi said Wednesday. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Labor Day and Election Day are linked when it comes to economic equity: While auto workers and D’Youville faculty picket in a bid to improve their economic fortunes, no one should forget the importance of voting as means of getting a bigger slice of the economic pie. If anyone needs a reminder, they can look again at the effects of the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts, Watson writes. Read more

Alan Pergament: Popular, versatile Michael Wooten won't be easily replaced at WGRZ: A disgruntled employee, Wooten just decided against signing a new deal, Pergament says. In that case, his leaving was on him. But the way he was treated after he made his decision is on station management. It also serves as a reminder to co-workers that everyone is replaceable. Read more

Erik Brady: 'I was there,' and they have the coin to prove it from Rich Stadium opener: The Buffalo Bills handed out thousands of commemorative coins to the late-arriving crowd on the night that Rich Stadium opened, 50 years ago this month. Most of these plastic, faux-gold coins are now, no doubt, lost to time. But these fans still have them. Read more

BILLS

Bills GM Brandon Beane dives into Boogie Basham trade, decision to wait on Von Miller: Beane ultimately thinks the move to trade defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants was necessary, but that didn’t make it easy for the Bills' general manager. Read more

Bills Notebook: Stefon Diggs named captain, team signs Ifedi for offensive tackle depth: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs already knows he’ll have a little extra on his uniform this season. “This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got,” Diggs told The Buffalo News after practice Wednesday. “I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me.” Read more

SABRES

One year later, Tage Thompson's $50 million contract looks like a bargain for Sabres: GM Kevyn Adams took a calculated risk when he awarded Thompson with a seven-year, $50 million contract that was announced on Aug. 30, 2022. Thompson, then 24, was coming off a breakout 38-goal season in which he transitioned from right wing to center under coach Don Granato. Now, Thompson’s contract might be among the best bargains in the NHL. Read more

15 Buffalo Sabres games this season will be national broadcasts: A 91-point season by the Buffalo Sabres under Don Granato earned their young, core players more time in the spotlight. The team announced Wednesday that 15 of their games will be televised nationally, including five on TNT. MSG will broadcast the Sabres’ remaining 67 games, all of which can be viewed by out-of-market fans on ESPN+ and Hulu. Read more

PHOTOS

