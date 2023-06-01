June 1, 2023

Canopy cover, player proximity and an end zone party: Visualizing the Buffalo Bills stadium through Columbus soccer

Storm clouds stationed over Central Ohio on Sunday evening pushed back the start of the Columbus Crew’s soccer match by about 90 minutes.

Lightning was striking nearby, but at Lower.com Field, that’s OK. More OK than it would have been for fans in another stadium at another time, at least, because this venue, which opened in 2021, is designed for cover.

Much like the future Buffalo Bills stadium, this place offers partial cover – not a complete shield from the elements – but it is enough to give some fans the chance to huddle under the canopy or in the concourse to wait out the rain. They’re feeling the wind, but not getting wet.

Other fans – the ones with pricier tickets – are gathering in clubs and suites. Dozens are dining at a slightly luxurious – think casino-style – buffet, dishing pizza and seafood and candy onto their plates.

The Bills play a different sport in a different season, one where storm delays are rare and game day crowds are exponentially larger. But this stadium and this game day experience are a slice of what fans can expect when the Bills open their $1.54 billion Orchard Park venue in three years.

“Today, the modern fan experience is about social spaces,” said Joshua Glessing, vice president of strategy and development with the Crew’s owners, Haslam Sports Group, which also owns the NFL's Cleveland Browns and the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. “Premium spaces. Big, wide concourses, the number of restrooms, large kitchens that can provide a real-time quality food product.”

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

For Seneca gaming compact allies, a key disconnect over timing: Earlier this year, the Seneca Nation approached State Sen. Tim Kennedy with an idea for legislation benefiting the Nation during high-stakes gaming compact negotiations. But since the bill's introduction, a disconnect has emerged between the Nation and Kennedy, its most valuable ally in the state Legislature. Read more

Bitwise goes bust: Training venture abruptly shuts down in Buffalo as its lays off all of its 900 US workers: While Bitwise only recently started its Buffalo venture, the shutdown of its local training hub still is causing significant fallout here. First, the region is losing a training initiative that was being counted on to help ease a worker shortage and help put workers from underserved communities on a path toward good-paying jobs in the technology field. More than 60 local workers went through the Bitwise training program. Another 70 were supposed to start training this week, but those sessions have been canceled, Bitwise Buffalo Vice President CJ Banks said. Read more

Judge refuses to suppress evidence from searches of Gerace's home and strip club: In a blow to the defense, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ruled Tuesday that he would not suppress evidence seized during the 2019 searches of Peter Gerace Jr.'s home and his business, Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga. Federal authorities have charged Peter Gerace Jr. with bribing a federal agent and conspiring to engage in drug trafficking and human trafficking at his club. Read more

Suspect in hit-and-run of Tonawanda officer has 3 other criminal cases pending: When he was arrested Tuesday, Dareious Akbar was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty earlier this spring in another vehicle theft – in this case a 2021 Kia Soul that was stolen from Tonawanda. On Oct. 22, Buffalo police observed him speeding on Seneca Street and then swerving into the wrong side of traffic before abandoning the vehicle and then being taken into custody while on foot. Read more

'Critical to telling the full story of Buffalo': African American Heritage Corridor opens new HQ: Fifteen years after state lawmakers designated the area around four historic Black cultural institutions as part of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, a new headquarters and visitor center for the district formally opened Wednesday. Read more

WEATHER

Another beautiful day: Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. Read more

GUSTO

Fill your appetite for food trucks at these weekly events: Food trucks, a familiar sight at summer festivals, have grown into becoming the main attraction at their own weekly events. We've got a look at five of them, often referred to as food truck rodeos. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Uniland warehouse, Take 3: Developer plans third facility in Lackawanna: The Amherst developer is proposing to construct a third warehouse or light-manufacturing facility in the Renaissance Commerce Park, on another 12-acre parcel that it would purchase from the county's Industrial Land Development Corp. Read more

Douglas Jemal prepares to close on Mohawk Ramp, begin redevelopment project: Douglas Development Corp. is hoping to complete its purchase of the Mohawk Ramp from the city within the next two months and then embark on a multi-year redevelopment of the parking garage and nearby buildings that used to belong to Simon Electric Co. Read more

Rochester startup making photographic prints connected to ads coming to Buffalo: Frintz’s Buffalo presence is expected to create 10 to 20 jobs, according to officials who spoke Wednesday at the Zenger Group, a commercial printing and direct mail manufacturer in Tonawanda. Read more

Electrovaya seeks CCIDA tax breaks for new Jamestown gigafactory: A Canadian-based maker of lithium-ion batteries is seeking more than $3 million in tax breaks for its transformation of a vacant former manufacturing plant outside Jamestown. Read more

Hilbert College acquires Valley College in W. Va., Ohio, increases online offerings: Hilbert College’s plan to acquire a small career college with campuses in West Virginia and Ohio came to fruition Wednesday, with Hilbert’s new non-profit affiliate, Franciscan Services, taking ownership of Valley College. The deal will double the number of online programs for both schools, which will continue to operate independently while forging “vertical pathways” for students to build their educations in fields such as healthcare, business and cybersecurity. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Pride Month celebrates what the ‘new American Taliban’ would destroy: Pride Month this year comes amid anti-trans laws, the muzzling of speech in schools and bans on books and drag shows. That makes this year’s celebration a time to take stock of exactly who we are as a nation founded on ideals of equality, Watson says. Read more

Alan Pergament: Julianne Pelusi exiting sports role at WGRZ Channel 2: Pelusi arrived at Channel 2 in November of 2020 after working for six years for a station on the border of Ohio and West Virginia in the No. 157 TV market in the country. The station has posted a job on its website for “an enthusiastic and innovative Sports Anchor/Multi-Skilled Journalist who will excel in a market with two professional teams and a passionate fan base.” Read more

[BN] Chronicles: Gay in Buffalo, 1981: 'It’s hard being gay anyplace, but it's especially hard in Buffalo': When “an eclectic group of about 500” gathered on the Buffalo History Museum’s lawn in June 1991 – it was Buffalo’s first-ever outdoor demonstration of gay pride. Organizers called the event a “coming out” for the city’s entire lesbian and gay community. Read more

BILLS

Sean McDermott scores on 'aggressiveness,' while Buffalo Bills needed less on fourth down: McDermott once again was looked upon favorably for his fourth down decision-making in the 2022 NFL season. McDermott ranked seventh on Football Outsiders’ “Aggressiveness Index” for last season. The index measures how much more (or less) likely each coach is to go for it on fourth down, compared with his peers. Read more

SABRES

Amerks stave off elimination, win Game 5 with Malcolm Subban's stellar goaltending: On the brink of elimination Wednesday night, the Amerks delivered an impressive defensive performance and received clutch saves from goalie Malcolm Subban in a 4-1 win over the Hershey Bears in Game 5 at Giant Center. Read more

When Dominik Hasek uses shopping cart for mementos at closing Czech museum, longtime Buffalo Sabres fan offers to help: After seeing a video of Dominik Hasek removing his memorabilia, 1988 Williamsville South graduate Eric Bodmer, who also designed the Nike-branded uniforms worn by Hasek and the Czech Republic during their dramatic, unexpected run to the gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics, took to social media to say he would personally deliver the items to the Hockey Hall of Fame or a destination in Buffalo to make sure they were properly stored. Read more

PHOTOS

