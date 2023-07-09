July 9, 2023

Visiting home 'more dangerous than ever before' for Ukrainian students at D’Youville

Anastasiia Horova spent the last two weeks of her freshman year at D’Youville University talking herself into going home to Ukraine for the summer.

She hadn’t seen her father in more than a year – since two days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, when her parents sent her to stay with her older sister in Germany. She had seen her mom just once since then, on a visit to Germany for the winter holidays. She dearly missed her home, her parents and her dog, Fanta.

By mid-May, she had her plans for a visit mapped out.

But the war blocked the last leg of her journey.

Horova is among 11 Ukrainian students who arrived in Buffalo in the fall to attend college away from the dangers of war. D’Youville responded to the Russian invasion by sponsoring them with full tuition, room and board and work-study jobs for their full four years.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York has hundreds of millions of dollars to fight opioid addiction. So far, little has trickled to the front lines: New York State will reap more than $2 billion from settlements struck with prescription drug manufacturers and distributors that helped fuel the opioid epidemic. But as drug-related deaths continue to rise in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration now faces criticism that, so far, relatively little has been dispersed to addiction treatment providers overwhelmed with demand for their services. Read more

How will Amherst move a history museum – and its 19th century buildings – to the future Central Park site? Very carefully: Decades after they were carefully hauled to the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village site in northeast Amherst, 10 buildings from the 19th century are part of the museum’s planned move to the former Westwood Country Club along Sheridan Drive. The $8.5 million project includes the cost to carefully shift the buildings – along with some kid-friendly farm animals – about 9 miles southwest to the Amherst Central Park site and to construct a replacement museum at the new location. Officials say this will free up space at the Heritage Village property for town archives and records storage. They also say the move to the centralized site will boost attendance and make the Heritage Village a destination. Read more

Western New Yorkers brace for restart of college loan payments: 'Big shock is going to come in October': Loan payments, which have been paused since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, are set to resume in October. The impending repayment of student loans will have more of a "psychological effect" on borrowers right now than an economic impact, said Nathan Daun-Barnett, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy at University at Buffalo. "Most folks haven't been paying (their loans) for three years," said Daun-Barnett, whose research focuses on access and equity in higher education. "So, the big shock is going to come in October, when the student loan debts are going to become due again. Some folks are going to feel it then." Read more

Class-action suit proceeds that could refund a portion of Buffalo's school speed zone tickets: Scores of motorists ticketed under Buffalo's now-defunct school zone speed camera program could get refunds as part of a class-action lawsuit now being heard in state Supreme Court. Justice Henry Nowak recently ruled that anyone with a due date on their citation on or after Nov. 19, 2020, can be included in the lawsuit. Attorney Kevin Stocker, who filed the legal petition in March 2021 on behalf of himself and 53 other ticketed drivers, asked that all tickets from the initial start of the program in March 2020 be included. Read more

WEATHER

Spotty storms: Today will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a high of 77 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Planning Board backs Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute's plan for new center: The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute received the green light it needed from the Buffalo Planning Board this week, clearing the way for the $22 million venture that will create a new cultural, educational and artistic center in the heart of Buffalo's Lower West Side. Officials hope to break ground soon at the northwest corner of Niagara and Hudson streets, with 18 months of construction before anticipated completion in fall 2024. Read more

Why Buffalo Niagara unions are bucking the trend toward declining membership: In the Buffalo Niagara region, 23.5% of workers were union members last year, up from 20.1% the year before. By comparison, 20.6% of workers in New York state and only 10.3% of workers nationwide were union members last year. Read more

GUSTO

It's 'Golden Hour' all weekend at Taste of Buffalo: Golden Hour Treats & Things won the Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award for its Desert Glow crepe, a made-to-order delicacy that tempted customers by the scent of batter cooking on the griddle. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: Eyes up in Buffalo, sky disciples prepare for great eclipse: Michael Humphrey, who as a child assembled a tiny telescope in Buffalo's Perry housing complex, is now president of the Buffalo Astronomical Association, and makes this promise: Nothing can prepare you for the power and beauty of a total solar eclipse, and Buffalo is lucky enough to be on the center line of the "path of totality" for one set to occur on April 8, 2024 – an event of such staggering power that Humphrey hopes schools close for the day throughout Western New York. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp questions: Will Year 2 of Dorsey, Year 1 of McDermott equal scheme changes?: To the semi-trained eye, the changes offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey introduces will be easier to decipher based on personnel packages and player usage, Ryan O'Halloran writes. Defensively, it may be more difficult – aside from the pass-rush numbers – because of coverage disguises. Read more

SABRES

Before he got draft call from Sabres, huge OHL trade gave Ethan Miedema business lesson: Hockey for Miedema in the 2022-23 season took him far past mere puck work. When you're a key component of the biggest trade in junior hockey during a season, you quickly learn more about the backroom dealings of the sport than you ever expected at 17. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: 2023 Taste of Buffalo: A look at the snacks and scenes from the 40th annual festival. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.