May 20, 2023

Unpacking Buffalo Schools' new three-bell schedule

Buffalo Schools Chief Operating Officer David Hills calls the three-bell schedule to be introduced this fall in all Buffalo schools a "Hobson's choice," or a predicament where there's an illusion of options but really just one solution.

The problem? A nationwide shortage of school bus drivers – which has reduced Buffalo's fleet from 631 in 2019 to 464 – has shown only meager improvement, despite efforts by the district and its partner to attract more drivers.

For administrators in Buffalo Schools, which transports 18,700 kindergarten through eighth grade students, 6,500 charter school students and many others through its partnership with First Student, the lone solution is adjusting the start and end times of all schools.

"We've had to have a real hard look, and this is the best solution to alleviating the crisis overall that we have," Hills said Wednesday. "This doesn't set easily, but it is critically necessary that we step out of this period of time into more predictable, reliable transportation."

Buffalo's kindergarten through eighth grade students this year split between 8 and 9 a.m. start times and 2:55 and 3:55 p.m. end times. Buffalo's new approach for this fall changes start times to 7:30, 8:20 and 9:10 a.m. and dismissals to 2:25, 3:15 and 4:05 p.m. By adding a third bell time, bus drivers can complete two runs in the mornings and afternoons, essentially opening the door to more work for the same number of drivers.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Runoff election to determine next president of Buffalo Teachers Federation: Voting in the Buffalo Teachers Federation election to replace longtime president Philip Rumore had a first- and second-place finisher – but no winner, yet. Rich Nigro and Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan, his running mate for vice president, received the most votes from teachers, while Marc Bruno and Patrick Foster finished second, narrowly defeating Melissa Kenney and Trish Rosokoff in results announced Thursday night. A winner must receive a majority of votes – not simply the most votes – and Nigro, at 39.7% of the vote, did not eclipse 50%. A runoff between Nigro and Bruno will determine who becomes the new leader of the region's largest teachers union. Read more

What happened to the program Buffalo was going to create as an alternative to arrest?: In the city's 2021 Buffalo Reform Agenda to the state, the Brown administration said the city was "committed" to implementing Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion or LEAD, a national program with projects in Albany and Ithaca, as a pilot project. But three years after Brown's announcement, that hasn't happened. Read more

Hochul considering using state properties, SUNY campuses to house asylum seekers: Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the state is considering all its options, including using SUNY campuses as potential sites, to house the ongoing surge of migrants and asylum seekers in New York City. Read more

Former city festivals coordinator for Dunkirk indicted on public corruption charge: Former City of Dunkirk Festivals Coordinator Hector Rosas, 63, was arraigned Friday in Chautauqua County Court in Mayville on two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of public corruption, both the state comptroller and Chautauqua County district attorney announced in a joint statement. He is accused of using his public position to steal more than $50,000 through a variety of schemes. Read more

Evans Bank goes Hollywood with cameo on 'Succession': Yes, that was the Evans Bank logo that popped up in the latest episode of HBO's "Succession." The logo appeared briefly on a screen in a conference room behind two of the characters. It was there for only two or three seconds, but long enough for some viewers to notice. Read more

'Buffalo Stories' celebrates pioneering Buffalo lawyer Maryann Saccomando Freedman: When Maryann Saccomando Freedman graduated from the University at Buffalo Law School in 1958, she was one of only three women in a class of about 100. She later served as a role model and mentor to many woman attorneys in Buffalo, as she became the first woman president of the Erie County Bar Association and the first woman president of the New York State Bar Association. Freedman’s life story will be the focus of "Buffalo Stories: The Life of Maryann Saccomando Freedman," which will be presented by Road Less Traveled Productions at 7 p.m. June 3 in the Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The weekend peaks Sunday; May will have a warmer finish: On Sunday, sunshine will become abundant, and inland temperatures should peak in the upper 60s to low 70s, writes Don Paul. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Region's job count rises 2.1% from a year ago in April: The hiring push indicates the region's job gains could go even higher, if employers succeed in bringing aboard more new hires. Read more

Savarino downsizes Howell Street project again after state DEC limitations: The Buffalo-based company is preparing to restart the city's review of its $15 million redevelopment proposal for a heavily polluted site, after hastily revising its overall plans and then spending the last two months firming up the details. Read more

BILLS

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on new Bills left guard Connor McGovern: 'Best football in front of him': Upon signing left guard Connor McGovern away from the Dallas Cowboys in March, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane cited the 25-year-old’s high ceiling and how his best form is ahead of him. Agreeing with Beane’s assessment? McGovern’s former coach. “I think he’s definitely on the rise,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL’s annual meeting in late March. Read more

SABRES

Sabres sign Russian defenseman Nikita Novikov to entry-level contract: The Buffalo Sabres made a potential big addition to the 2023-24 lineup of the Rochester Americans on Friday, signing Russian defenseman Nikita Novikov to a three-year, entry-level contract. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Interfield immersive art space at the Burchfield Penney Art Center: Buffalo News Photographer Libby March documented the atmosphere at Interfield, a new immersive art space at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Interfield, a collaborative project from artist Dennis Maher and nonprofit Assembly House 150, offers a whimsically explorative space to inspire visitors to make art. The space comprises two rooms, the "Garden Room," which is painted based on a wallpaper design by Charles Burchfield, and the "Living Room," which makes use of a curious and wonderful collection of wood fragments and toys in its walls and décor. See the photos here.

Photos: West Seneca Farmers Market opens for the season: The West Seneca Farmers Market kicked off on Union Road in West Seneca on Thursday. Buffalo News Photographer Libby March was there to observe the market's wares, attendees and ambiance. See the photos here.

