COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 17, 2023

Two losses in Buffalo's unimaginable tragedy: 'What are the chances?'

One by one, the families of those lost on May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue stood at a podium in court Wednesday morning to share their heartache.

For one woman, the loss was twofold.

Michelle Spight lost both her cousin, Margus Morrison, and her aunt, Pearl Young, in the 123-second terror attack that claimed 10 lives.

"What are the chances that two of your family members will be in the same place from two different sides of your family?" she told the judge before the killer, Payton Gendron, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Young was a "praiser," Spight said. She was a devoted member of Good Samaritan Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a foster mother and a substitute teacher who most recently worked at Emerson High School. She had just attended a prayer breakfast and was shopping at Tops that day.

Morrison was a father of six who had been working since 2019 as an afternoon school bus aide for Buffalo Public School's Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center No. 99. He went to Tops to pick up groceries for a get-together with his brother and mother later that day.

Neither Young nor Morrison made it home.

– Maki Becker

Related:

Federal trial for man who killed 10 in Buffalo likely to be held this summer: Since Payton Gendron has already pleaded guilty to state murder charges, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder said the only thing left to be decided is if Gendron has mitigating circumstances and whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Federal prosecutors have not disclosed whether that is their intent. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Blizzard-damaged Tonawanda golf dome reopening Saturday; Wehrle dome offline until late summer: One of two suburban golf domes damaged in the December blizzard is reopening this weekend. But golfers won't return to the other venue for many months. The Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome was reinflated last weekend and is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday to golfers and mini-golf players. However, the owners of The Dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence said they have decided to replace the dome's skin and – as a result – it likely won't reopen until late summer. Read more

Black ministers would like to see menthol cigarette ban go up in smoke: Black clergy are asking the governor not to ban menthol cigarettes, not because they want people to smoke, but because they are concerned it will create a black market and make Blacks a target for enforcement. Read more

Tesla Workers United says 30 employees fired at Buffalo plant: The union contends the firings were in retaliation for the launch of an organizing campaign on Tuesday. Rochester-based Workers United is seeking an injunction against the firings. Read more

ECC board votes to name Adiam Tsegai acting president of the college: Tsegai has been serving as officer in charge since ECC's former president, David Balkin, was suspended in October. Balkin resigned in December after only 10 months on the job. Read more

Marathon staged reading of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to feature 36 actresses: A who's who of Buffalo actresses will take part in Saturday’s 14-hour reading, including stalwarts Mary Kate O'Connell, Loraine O'Donnell and Lisa Ludwig. All proceeds will benefit the Brigid Alliance, which provides abortion and other reproductive health services to women in states where abortion is banned since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Read more

Region Nine Housing pulls out of Silver Creek school conversion project: The nonprofit developer had planned to buy and redevelop the former high school into 47 affordable senior apartments. It is pulling out of the project because of a big increase in cost projections. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy and cold, with possible snow showers: Snow showers are possible in the morning as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32. Read more

POLITICS

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announces his bid for re-election for a fourth term: His delayed announcement for what would be an unprecedented fourth term was made on social media Thursday, putting to rest rumors regarding his interest in remaining the county's top elected leader. Read more

Zeneta Everhart, mother of Tops shooting survivor, announces run for Common Council: "I love being able to transform things and fix things," she said in a phone interview Thursday with The Buffalo News. "What better way than to start with the district in which I live?" Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

New York State launches ‘Safer Choices' campaign to help blunt opioid crisis: The State Department of Health has launched “Safer Choices,” a new campaign designed to help prevent overdose deaths across New York. A related guide provides resources designed to build a better understanding about how to reduce overdoses and emphasize the importance of naloxone as a life-saving tool if given during an overdose. It follows a related effort to improve overdose follow-up treatment pioneered in Western New York. Read more

SABRES

Sabres, Ryan Johnson plan to discuss future when college season ends: Sabres prospect and University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson will have to decide if he wants to join the organization that drafted him or seek an opportunity elsewhere. Read more

Making the moment: The story behind Dennis Gilbert's goal against the Sabres: What goes into the moment of a hockey life that's already had lots of them? For Calgary Flames defenseman and Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert, there were plenty of people. And places. And family. And even the really bad luck of an NHL teammate. Game 833 of the 2022-23 NHL schedule was Saturday in KeyBank Center. Calgary at Buffalo. Game 53 of 82 for the Flames, Game 51 for the Sabres. But for now at least, it has to rate as Game 1 on the list for Gilbert, the former state champion at St. Joe's who played in a Frozen Four for Notre Dame. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you’re a fan of the Dave Matthews Band, tickets for a June 14 concert at Darien Lake Amphitheater go on sale today at 10 a.m. The same holds true for three other concerts that were announced earlier this week at different local venues.

• “Diversity and inclusion have been long missing at the Chautauqua Institution,” Spectrum News 1’s Mark Goshgarian reports. But efforts are underway to change that. During Black History Month, Goshgarian examines some of these changes, including the relatively new African American Heritage House on the Chautauqua grounds.

• The Erie Canal’s storied history is showcased in the latest issue of Smithsonian Magazine. The feature notes that when canal construction began in 1817, “Buffalo was still a remote outpost deep in the Niagara Frontier, home to no more than 2,000 people.”

• Valentine’s Day might be over, but online matchmaking is a year-round affair. Studies indicate that 30% of all adults in the nation have used a dating app. WGRZ’s Andy Paden chats with experts who share tips for avoiding scams and other problems associated with online dating.

