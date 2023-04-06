April 6, 2023

Trocaire-Medaille agreement illustrates challenges for small, private colleges

The challenges facing higher education are taking the greatest toll on small, private colleges, forcing them to take previously unimagined measures to survive.

That’s the situation driving the so-called “integration” of Medaille University into Trocaire College, a move to combine two small Buffalo colleges – 9 miles apart and each serving about 1,600 students – under the Trocaire name.

While the two schools refuse to call the partnership a merger, Trocaire is poised to effectively acquire all of Medaille’s facilities, programs, faculty, staff, students and athletic teams by the fall semester, Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley said in her State of the University Address on Tuesday.

Officials said the agreement will allow Medaille to continue serving its students, employing its faculty and staff, preserving programs that complement many of Trocaire’s offerings and, they hope, retain relationships with alumni and donors to keep its legacy alive.

West Side raid tied to seizure of Genesis Market, an international cybercriminal marketplace: The FBI's Buffalo office confirmed Wednesday that a raid of a West Side home on West Ferry Street on Tuesday is connected to the international intelligence operation that seized Genesis Market, described by the Department of Justice as a "criminal online marketplace" that sells access to users' email, social media and bank accounts. Read more

Mass shooting threat hits home in Lockport as Schumer calls on FBI to combat 'swatting': "When something like this happens, it is terrifying," Sen. Charles E. Schumer said during an appearance at Lockport High School, which was the subject of a false mass shooting report on March 30. "False reports like this matter even more in places like Buffalo, where we've had a real attack not very long ago." Read more

Buffalo man, 30, admits setting fire to Amherst home with flare gun: A 30-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a flare gun to set fire to an Amherst home more than three years ago – but the homeowners remain convinced someone else is responsible for the arson. Dino A. Bruscia is likely to be sentenced to a six-month shock-incarceration program, followed by a term of parole, when he is sentenced in June, his attorney said. Both the attorney and the homeowners say, notwithstanding the plea deal, a friend of Bruscia's fired the flare gun that caused minor damage to the home's first floor. The friend never was charged and denied involvement in the arson. Read more

Elmwood Village Association to present 'scaled-back' Festival of the Arts this summer: The Elmwood Village Association announced its board of directors voted to take on production of the festival, which Executive Director James Cichocki said will be presented in a "scaled-back" fashion on Aug. 26 and 27. “Our neighborhood and the entire city loved the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts,” Cichocki said in a statement. Read more

Bodies of Lockport father and son found in Orleans County; believed to be murder-suicide victims: The bodies of a father and son from Lockport were found Sunday in an Orleans County orchard, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, according to Orleans County Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked 75 feet from the roadway in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies found two deceased people, each about 400 feet from the vehicle, Bourke said. Read more

Two arrested in connection with looting during Christmas blizzard, DA's Office says: Walter L. Hicks and Shaniece Jones, both 35, were each indicted Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary in front of Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, the DA's Office said. The pair are accused of looting a Family Dollar at 2589 Bailey Ave. at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 27. Hicks and Jones were "accused of knowingly entering and unlawfully remaining inside of the store with intent to steal merchandise," according to a report, and officers arrested them in the back room of the store after they reportedly entered through a broken glass door. Read more

Cloudy and cooler: Cloudy skies are expected, with a high of 47 degrees. Read more

A guide to Dyngus Day festivities for 2023: Dyngus Day is a time of welcoming spring and saying goodbye to winter. Held on Easter Monday, it is not only a timeless part of Polish heritage, but has become an inextricably Buffalonian way of heralding the end of the Lenten season. Here's a look at some of what is planned this year. Read more

90 minutes in Allentown: Indigenous art at K Art, Buffalo's Oldest Tree and a stop at Spotted Octopus: Spend 90 minutes in Allentown, where you can feasibly pick any two-block area of the district and find more than enough ways to celebrate the beautifully bohemian underbelly of Buffalo arts and culture. Read more

On April 7, celebrate National Beer Day with these local brews: National Beer Day is a day for beer lovers to come together and celebrate the history and culture of this beloved beverage. It is also a time to appreciate the people behind the scenes who work hard to bring us our favorite brews. From the brewers who create these unique and delicious beers, to the farmers who grow the hops and barley, the beer industry is full of hardworking and dedicated people. Read more

Look Inside: Buffalo Fresh Riverside: At Buffalo Fresh Riverside, housed in a former Save-A-Lot, fresh fruits, herbs, vegetables and halal meat counters are joined with a full-scale takeout restaurant operation. Read more

Lackawanna names developer for Abbott Road project: North Fisher Properties, led by Lackawanna firefighter and real estate investor Jason Szpara, is proposing a two-phase project that will support small businesses while also adding more residential options to the developed neighborhood. Plans call for two commercial warehouse and storage buildings for contractors, small firms and indoor car storage, followed by construction of a pair of three-unit townhome buildings on a 2.1-acre property at 2019 Abbot Road. Read more

Rod Watson: Gelatin demo of 'assault rifle' damage is warning shot to gun owners: Saying “no” to virtually any new gun law is not a viable long-term strategy for protecting Second Amendment rights if gun-banners start using visuals of victims' bodies to paint a picture that horrifies voters, Watson says. Read more

Receiver Jordan Addison available for Bills at No. 27? One analyst thinks so: Wide receiver Jordan Addison caught 160 passes (21 touchdowns) in two years at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC last year and catching 59 passes (eight touchdowns). “He doesn’t have ideal measurables, is a lean-framed guy and has short arms, but he’s got deep speed and he tracks the ball beautifully,” ESPN's Todd McShay said during a video conference Wednesday. McShay mocked Addison to the Buffalo Bills in his latest draft projection. Read more

An 'antidote' against top players, Mattias Samuelsson showing his worth for Sabres: Samuelsson's presence will be needed if Buffalo is to defy the odds and qualify for the postseason, a challenging quest that will require help from other teams and continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in Detroit against the Red Wings. Read more

