Aug. 24, 2023

Trail of grandparent fraud cost WNY victims thousands of dollars

It is a scam that may sound familiar to grandparents everywhere.

The phone rings, and the voice on the other end says "Grandma?" or "Grandpa?" and proceeds to tell a tale of woe about needing money. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that from January 2020 to June 2021, it received more than 650 reports of potential grandparent scams, resulting in losses of more than $13 million. More than 90 victims reported that money was picked up from their homes, resulting in losses of more than $3.6 million.

Prosecutors in Western New York say they have nabbed a man who helped perpetrate such a crime that netted more than a quarter of a million dollars from grandparents living at 18 different addresses, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Mohamed Khaled Sakr, who authorities accuse of conspiring with others to commit wire fraud, made his initial federal court appearance Wednesday.

The court papers do not spell out all of the details of the case, and his brief courtroom appearance shed little light on the scheme, other than to portray Sakr as a courier who collected the money from anxious and hoodwinked grandparents.

But the criminal complaint focusing on what happened to an Arcade grandmother reveals how the scam worked. She lost $9,000. A Cheektowaga grandmother was duped into paying more than $17,000 to the fake bondsman, according to court records.

– Patrick Lakamp

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo Council President Darius Pridgen says accuser admitted he didn't sexually abuse her: Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen says in court papers that the woman who accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her admitted in a phone call to him that he didn't abuse her and that she had never met him. Read more

Odoo to add 350 jobs over five years in WNY as part of 40 Fountain Plaza purchase: Odoo Inc., a Belgian-based business software company that has steadily expanded its presence in Buffalo, is poised to double its staff here as part of an expansion that it said will create 350 jobs over the next five years. Read more

Rod Watson: Time for a new nickname: City of Good Xenophobes: The community pressure that apparently prompted SUNY Buffalo State officials to kick out asylum-seekers who had been staying in dorms flies in the face of data that shows migrants are less crime-prone than native-born Americans. But facts are no match for fear and stereotypes, Watson says. Read more

Former Highmark executive named Forest Lawn's CEO: The Buffalo City Cemetery's board of trustees has appointed Julie R. Snyder to the post, effective Sept. 11, the cemetery announced Wednesday. Snyder replaces Joseph Dispenza, Forest Lawn's longtime president, who resigned Feb. 2, seven months after he was placed on administrative leave over accusations that he bullied cemetery employees, sources previously told The Buffalo News. Read more

Buffalo man gets 10-year prison sentence for string of violent attacks: A 45-year-old Buffalo man who admitted attacking two employees at a mental health center and later assaulting Erie County Holding Center deputies was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Erie County Judge Susan Eagan also ordered Bilal C. Wright to serve 10 years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Read more

As he prepares to exit WKBW, Mike Randall recalls 10 of his most memorable stories: Randall is retiring from television, but will continue to do his one-man Mark Twain show, and he has agreed to be one of the narrators at a production at the Kavinoky Theater. Here, he reflects on his career at Channel 7. Read more

C.R. Rao, Amherst resident and winner of statistics' 'Nobel Prize,' dies at 102: C.R. Rao, the eminent statistician who recently was awarded the field's equivalent to the Nobel Prize, died Tuesday under Hospice care at his daughter's Amherst home. Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao was awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics in recognition of his pioneering contributions to statistics research and education dating to 1945. Read more

WEATHER

Unsettled: Morning clouds followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 70s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

UAW's strike authorization votes boost bargaining power: Nearly 150,000 UAW members who work at automakers are casting ballots this week on strike authorization votes. Voting took place Wednesday at Local 686, which represents about 1,400 hourly workers at the General Motors components plant in Lockport. Members of Local 774, representing about 800 workers at the GM engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda, also voted. And members of UAW Local 897, which has about 730 members at the Ford stamping plant on Route 5 in Hamburg, also cast ballots. Read more

Clarence-based startup CAHill Tech receives $250K in additional investment: CAHill Tech is getting another $250,000 from the Western New York Impact Investment Fund, and the woman-led, Clarence-based startup assisting the construction industry has now raised at least $2.25 million in investment over the past year. Read more

TD Garden President Amy Latimer will run Delaware North's business operations: Latimer, a 27-year veteran of Delaware North, joined the company in 1995 as an inaugural member of the leadership team at TD Garden. She will take on her new role, which will be based in Buffalo, in October. Read more

WNY's first Cannabis Growers Showcase is set for Batavia: The Main Street dispensary Dank has teamed up with a number of growers and processors to hold an ongoing showcase that will run continuously until Jan. 1. Read more

BILLS

New team, new techniques, new excitement for Bills left guard Connor McGovern: New Buffalo Bills left guard Connor McGovern is embracing the "small, little things" that he is being taught by offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. Read more

Versatile Bills WR Trent Sherfield draws praise from Ken Dorsey: It is obvious at this point of the NFL preseason that the Bills’ No. 3 wide receiver position is going to be filled by some sort of committee. It is also obvious that Trent Sherfield has had a good summer and has earned a significant portion of the WR3 snaps. Read more

SABRES

Sabres invite public to roundtable to honor Rick Jeanneret Sunday in KeyBank Center: "Remembering RJ: The Man Behind the Mic," a public roundtable to honor the career of Rick Jeanneret – with free tickets available through Ticketmaster – will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in KeyBank Center. Read more

PHOTOS

Sailing a Sledge Hammer: Follow the crew of Sledge Hammer, a 40-foot J120 sailboat, as it competes in the Wednesday night races on Lake Erie, the premiere weekly racing series of the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. View images

