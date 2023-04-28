April 28, 2023

Too much space? The push to downsize offices is accelerating in Buffalo

The fallout from the rise of remote office work is hitting the downtown Buffalo office market in full force this week.

On Thursday, M&T Bank said it would reduce its office space across the region by 12% in a money-saving consolidation move. Just two days earlier, Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York said it is cutting its downtown office space by nearly 89% by moving to the top floors of the Seneca One tower.

The dual decisions are the latest – and two of the biggest – examples of large employers concluding that they just don't need as much office space as they used to.

And experts say they certainly won't be the last.

The trend could have big impacts for both the downtown core and suburban office markets across the country, for building owners and developers, as well as for the restaurants, stores and service firms that cater to workers.

Hochul announces 'conceptual' agreement on $229B budget; agreement on bail changes: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "conceptual" $229 billion state budget agreement on Thursday evening, laying out the broad strokes of deals struck with the Legislature related to public safety, energy and health care. Read more

Having a baby in Wyoming County? Be prepared to drive to deliver: Wyoming County Community Health System, which runs a 62-bed hospital in Warsaw, late Wednesday announced the planned suspension of its maternal/obstetrics program, effective June 1. Read more

Ex-landlord who rented Buffalo homes where children suffered lead poisoning admits criminal charge: Angel Elliot Dalfin pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to making and using a false statement on documents related to lead-paint disclosures for properties he sold. Read more

Bills exec Ron Raccuia is confident there will be development near new stadium. He's just not sure when: Even as questions linger about future development in the area of the new stadium, the Bills are seeing some promising numbers that could contribute to an uptick in tourism. Read more

She lost her grandmother to pancreatic cancer. Now she's on a mission for better awareness and screening: Lauren Hackford Long has thrown herself into raising awareness about the disease. She serves as chair this weekend for the regional PurpleStride 5K Walk. Read more

Erie County Legislature prioritizes feasibility study before agreeing to spend $2.5M on new jail plan: The Legislature decided to set aside $750,000 for a needs assessment and feasibility study on building a new jail. They also agreed to set aside $1.75 million to start a pre-construction fund, but only after the study is completed. Read more

Canisius will become latest local college to transition to university: Canisius College will transition to Canisius University during the summer, in time for the fall semester. The school successfully petitioned the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation. Read more

Superheroes to collect donations for FeedMore in North Buffalo: The third annual Superhero Food Drive for FeedMore WNY will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday outside Dash’s Market, 1170 Hertel Ave. Read more

Alan Pergament: Roswell Park exits arrangement with WBBZ show over TV station owner's comments: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, which recently signed on as a sponsor of Buffalo Healthy Living’s “Community Conversations,” dropped out of the television arrangement because of comments made on social media by station owner Phil Arno. Read more

Rain on the way: Cloudy with rain developing later today. Highs in the low 60s. Read more

Catching waterfalls and finding rainbows on a spring walk in six parks: Catching waterfall rainbows is easier in spring or immediately after a long rain. Greater water volume produces more mist, giving us a higher chance to see and capture really spectacular rainbows. Grab your camera or smartphone and keep the sun to your back for a chance to catch the colors in the spray. Here are six local waterfalls that are off the beaten path. Read more

New shows announced at Outer Harbor, Erie County Fair and casinos: Some of the shows and events that have been announced this week include Gladys Knight, Flo Rida, Patti LaBelle and Margaret Cho. Read more

5 ways Covid changed retail – maybe forever: It has been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. In the process, it completely upended how customers did their shopping and how retailers did business. Consumer behavior shifted, and it shifted fast. Read more

ECIDA to offer extra tax breaks for projects that meet diversity targets: The objective is to increase work opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as for minority and female workers, in a bid to ensure that the positive effects of development are shared more broadly, officials said. Read more

SUNY ECC to launch search for its next president: ECC released a list of 18 members or their designees who will determine a replacement for David Balkin, who resigned in December after only 10 months as president. Read more

Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall in NFL draft: With the 25th overall pick in the first round, Bills GM Brandon Beane selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Beane acquired that pick via trade – sending the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars for it. Read more

Dalton Kincaid: Five things to know about Bills' new tight end: Here are five things to know about Dalton Kincaid, the Buffalo Bills' Round 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Dalton Kincaid is slot receiver the Bills need but most weren't expecting: "General Manager Brandon Beane saw what you all saw last season and came to the same conclusion. The offense needs more juice. Allen needs more people who can work the middle of the field," Gaughan writes. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid with No. 25 pick of NFL draft: Check out all of our draft coverage here.

Ex-Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff, on the payroll through 2027-28, comes out of retirement to play in Germany: The Krefeld Pinguine of Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2, Germany's second-tier league, announced they have signed Ehrhoff to a one-year contract. Ehrhoff, who turns 41 in July, last played for the Cologne Sharks of the DEL, the main German professional league, in 2017-18. Read more

