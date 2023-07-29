July 29, 2023

To heal officers' mental health, Buffalo police now have a wellness coordinator

The white board in Buffalo Police Officer Matt Cross’ office was scrawled with the goals and new ideas for taking on a difficult issue: the mental health of his fellow officers.

Boost morale. Training. Funding. Amplifying outreach. Ketamine research. Wellness apps. Free suicide prevention training.

At the very top is a quote he saw while doing research: “A broken brain needs to be treated like a broken bone.”

That’s the message Cross wants to get across to other officers.

In May, Cross was appointed as the Buffalo Police Department’s first full-time wellness coordinator. Mayor Byron W. Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Common Council Member Chris Scanlon made the announcement about Cross’ new role as part of an expansion of resources to address mental health within the ranks of the department.

Over the last two years, multiple members of the Buffalo Police Department have died by suicide. A national study in 2022 found that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than working in the line of duty, USA Today reported last year.

Police departments are beginning to address mental health within their ranks, among them the Baltimore Police Department – which now has an officers safety and wellness section as well as an early intervention unit designed to identify at-risk officers and address issues before they become more serious.

The idea of having an officer focused full time on officer mental health and wellness is new to Buffalo. However, for years members of the Buffalo Police Department – both officers and civilians – have operated a volunteer group that offers confidential peer-to-peer counseling. They are part of the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline that offers training and support to law enforcement officers and their families.

Cross was already leading the peer group when he was appointed as the wellness coordinator.

– Maki Becker

Judge dismisses 2 Love Canal lawsuits seen as bellwether for 17 other cases involving hundreds of residents: State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita III said neither of the lawsuits included an affidavit from a physician, chemist or scientist or a reliable report supporting the theory that the Love Canal toxins escaped, migrated or were released and caused injuries. Read more

Amherst man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for Capitol riot: Thomas Sibick, the Amherst man who pleaded guilty to stealing a police officer's badge and radio during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to 50 months behind bars as punishment for his crimes. Read more

Hochul visits Buffalo to praise the city's drop in homicides: 'Progress is undeniable': The Buffalo Police Department reported a 73% decline in homicides involving guns, a 60% decline in the number of people injured by guns and a 59% decline in shooting incidents in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2021.The reductions in gun violence in Buffalo “far exceeded” the same data from 20 other police departments participating in New York state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more

Huntley power plant owner appeals court's decision to let Tonawanda take over site: The owner of the former Huntley power plant is appealing a state court's decision giving the Town of Tonawanda the right to use eminent domain to take over the waterfront property for redevelopment. The appeal, filed Friday by NRG Energy, comes more than a month after the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, ruled that the town has a valid public purpose in seeking ownership of the site. Read more

Greenlight Networks expanding high-speed fiber network to East Side: Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its fiber optic internet service with a $2 million investment to bring service to more than 2,000 homes on Buffalo's East Side. Read more

As temperatures soar, locals find ways to beat the heat: Weather forecasters had issued a heat advisory on Friday for several Western New York counties, where temperatures hit the mid- to upper 80s, but felt like 10 degrees hotter thanks to the high humidity. Read more

Former head of Depew schools tapped as interim superintendent in West Seneca: Retired Depew Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey will become interim superintendent of West Seneca Central Schools on Tuesday. West Seneca School Board members last week appointed Rabey to fill the top post because Superintendent Matthew Bystrak is leaving. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Fishing for trouble; orange you glad you didn't say lobster?; the dog days of summer: An angler in Clarence should have tried fishing without a net; Larry the Lobster finds a new home; and pups get their picks of vaccines in this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Help wanted: One school district brings the fair back to job fairs: Depew is having a job fair Aug. 3, and Lake Shore is taking the recruitment search up a notch. Read more

Don Paul: Heat vanishes in a 50/50 weekend, and it's not returning soon: Rain and thunderstorms likely to rule the morning. Highs in the mid-70s. Read more

Farmers markets are a one-stop spot for shopping, community: Here are five farmers markets across the area you can check out through the fall. Read more

Alan Pergament: Emily Lampa heads to HSN; WIVB names news director; WKBW hires political analyst: News Television Critic Alan Pergament writes about recent moves in local media. Read more

New events: Jonas Brothers, Dustin Lynch and the Clydesdales: Big news for Jonas Brothers fans and a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdale horses top this week's event announcements. Read more

Moog making headway on military programs: The Elma-based motion equipment manufacturer is at full production of a turret system for Army vehicles. And Moog is staffing up to support development of a new Army helicopter. Read more

Evans Bank says deposits are 'solid and stable': Like other banks, Evans Bank is coping with the pressures brought on by a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. "Overall, we believe we are executing well against stiff competition, as our team has continued to retain key deposits while accumulating net new customers and accounts," David Nasca, president and CEO of the Amherst-based bank said. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Stefon Diggs clears the air as Bills camp begins: From the dorms of St. John Fisher University, Buffalo News sports reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss key topics as the Bills finish up the their first week of training camp in the latest edition of the PlayAction podcast. Read more

Observations: Trent Sherfield working toward seat at Bills' slot-WR table: Here’s a Buffalo Bills roster-battle outcome that some fans might not have considered. Maybe the answer to the question of who wins the starting slot wide receiver job is: Nobody. Or to put it another way, maybe the job winds up being filled by committee. Veteran free-agent signee Trent Sherfield and second-year man Khalil Shakir have been seeing a lot of time in the slot with Josh Allen at quarterback, and look like the two most likely wideouts to fill the role. Read more

Rookie Dalton Kincaid works his way in on field and in Bills tight end room: Just a few days into training camp, Kincaid is doing all he can to get involved with the team both on the field and off it. It can be intimidating for any rookie to show up to their first NFL training camp. Kincaid is trying to ease on the personal side, but professionally, the Bills are working him in quickly. Read more

Sabres sign first-round pick Zach Benson to his entry-level contract: According to PuckPedia.com, Benson's deal carries an NHL salary of $855,000 with a $95,000 signing bonus each year and a cap hit of $950,000. Read more

