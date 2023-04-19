April 19, 2023

Titans vs. Bills: How the two recent NFL stadium deals stack up

The new Buffalo Bills stadium will be one of the biggest taxpayer-backed ventures ever undertaken in the Buffalo Niagara region.

But did taxpayers, who are on the hook for $850 million in funding for the $1.54 billion project, get a good deal?

To find out, it's natural to compare the Bills deal to the $1.26 billion in public money going toward a $2.1 billion new Tennessee Titans stadium, an agreement also closing in on final approval.

There are some distinguishable similarities and differences in the two projects.

– Mike Petro

Bills safety Damar Hamlin cleared to play football: 'I plan on making a comeback to the NFL'

Since around 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin has gone places he never expected.

First, the places were dire. An ambulance. A trauma center. The ICU. Then, the places became more hopeful. The red carpet. A box at the Super Bowl. The White House.

Now, the Buffalo Bills safety aims to return somewhere familiar: the football field on Sundays.

Three and a half months after collapsing in sudden cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin has been fully cleared to play football and is participating in workouts with his teammates.

"This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story," Hamlin said Tuesday in Orchard Park. "So, I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

– Katherine Fitzgerald

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul won't push for major housing proposal in budget talks, rejects Legislature's counter: This removes a major hurdle to passing a state budget, but means New York will likely not pass any major housing initiative in 2023. Read more

New York State prohibits use of Native American names and logos in schools: The Native American imagery must be eliminated by June 30, 2025, the New York State Board of Regents said. Read more

Jefferson Avenue Tops will close May 14 to remember shooting victims: The closure will give the community time to heal and allow Tops workers time with their families on the emotion-filled anniversary, Tops said. The grocer also will provide bus service that day to take shoppers to a different Tops store. Read more

Jurors watch Jonay Robinson's police interview as trial in 2021 quadruple shooting continues: On Day 2 of Jonay Robinson's trial, jurors watched her interview with Buffalo Police homicide detectives the day after the quadruple shooting at the Ferry Grider Homes in July 2021. She was arrested on weapons charges a day later, but wasn't charged in the shooting until September. Read more

Niagara County sheriff warns farmers to beware of trespassers after 'Right to Rescue' animal summit: The Niagara County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to farmers that at least two instances of trespassing have taken place on farmland in Newfane since a social media post encouraged people to attend an animal "right to rescue summit" last weekend in Tonawanda. Read more

WEATHER

Some improvement: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-40s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Eats guide: Precious little gems under $10 in Western New York: Drawing oohs and aahs with showpieces is expected, for gaudy prices. When a dish under $10 makes you say “holy cow,” that’s another thrill level altogether. Here are some of News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's favorites. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

M&T on safe, steady ground, CEO René Jones says: Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, M&T was praised within the industry for its prudent decision-making and not falling into the same trap that led to the failure of the two banks. Read more

Jemal plans renovations to Sycamore Street building for Bitwise to occupy: Developer Douglas Jemal is getting ready to start work converting a vacant East Side warehouse into a technology training campus for Bitwise Industries, which hopes to cultivate a diverse local workforce with the in-demand skills to succeed in sought-after jobs. Read more

City plans new fieldhouse at Shoshone Park; Gerard Place pursues expanded services: In a bid to enhance services in the area, the City of Buffalo is planning to construct an indoor sports fieldhouse at the southeast corner of Shoshone Park. Read more

POLITICS

Casilio gains key Conservative line in county executive race as party bosses settle feud: Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo told The Buffalo News on Tuesday that the party has thrown its support behind the Clarence businesswoman in an effort to, along with Republicans, defeat three-term incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz. Read more

BILLS

Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows the day is coming when he'll have to change his play style: “I know this sounds crazy, but I'm getting older,” Allen said. “It’s like, ‘I can't continue to do this.’ I know when I'm using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I'm going to have to learn to adapt and change." Read more

Mock draft: Bills sweat it out, but land a receiver at No. 27 with starting potential: Here is The Buffalo News’ second mock draft of the offseason, going through the first round and including the Bills’ next two picks in rounds two and three. Read more

Brandon Beane discusses trade-up option, contract situation at defensive tackle: Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said it’s more likely he would move down from the 27th spot in the first round of the NFL draft than move up. But he isn’t ruling out anything. Read more

Mark Gaughan's Consensus Top 100 Cheat Sheet for the NFL draft will be part of The Buffalo News' NFL draft preview on April 26. Gaughan's full 2023 Draft Cheat Sheet, listing 360 players, is on an Excel file. Subscribers who are big draft fans can email him to get the full draft cheat sheet. He will send it to the first 250 responders. Email: mgaughan@buffnews.com.

SABRES

Sabres prospects with Rochester Americans played big roles in playoff berth: Another postseason appearance for the Rochester Americans is an important development for the Sabres. Prospects will learn from the success and failure of what’s ahead. Read more

PHOTOS

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Scaccia Auditorium: The auditorium at Canisius High School was the temporary home of the BPO after the Elmwood Music Hall was demolished in 1938 and before Kleinhans Music Hall opened in 1940. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

