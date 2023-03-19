March 19, 2023

Three years after Covid hit, the doors are open again. But challenging times remain

Today, hospitals aren’t overrun with Covid-19, but the virus is not gone. As we circle around the hallway of the ICU at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, we come upon a room that is closed. White tape forms a large “X” across the glass windows and door. This signals Covid-19. The patient inside is unconscious, breathing through a ventilator and lying stomach down – “prone,” in medical terms – to allow the lungs to capture as much oxygen as possible.

Fewer Covid-19 patients today reach this critical point. Immunity from vaccination and previous infection, early stage treatments like Paxlovid, and medical professionals’ three years of experience all combine to keep most people from getting this sick. But some still do, and the reasons why aren’t always explainable. This patient, for example, was fully vaccinated and in their early 60s – old enough to be at risk, but not nearly as much as someone in their 70s, 80s or 90s.

When Covid-19 patients do reach the point of ARDS – acute respiratory distress syndrome – doctors have only one thing now that they didn’t have in 2020: experience.

“There is no therapy developed that has been shown to work for somebody once they are in severe ARDS,” Campbell said. “It’s no different once you’ve gotten to the ICU.”

The reminder is stark: Covid-19 is tamed, but not gone, and the implications for people on the front lines of the pandemic remain raw.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

GOP county executive candidate has 'some regrets' over social media posts about conspiracy theories: Chrissy Casilio's posts included comments and replies to other Twitter users about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, whether the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and a debunked conspiracy theory claiming the online furniture store Wayfair was involved in sex trafficking. "As a private citizen, I'm going to take accountability for the things that I have posted on social media in the past," Casilio said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "I have some regrets. I have no problem taking accountability." Read more

Erie County sheriff supports death penalty for white supremacist who murdered 10 in Tops massacre: Sheriff John C. Garcia has urged federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against the admitted racist killer who murdered 10 Black people at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets last year. Read more

New details emerge on chaotic scene at Boulevard Mall in Amherst that drew police response: A police report provided in response to a public records request sheds new light on a chaotic scene outside the Boulevard Mall in Amherst that drew a large police response last month. Police did not make any arrests and no one was seriously injured. But several officers used batons and pepper spray, at times, to break up some of the numerous fights in the mall parking lot. And the business that hosted a party that night, the Window Source, is no longer a mall tenant, The Buffalo News has learned. Read more

Details emerge in reported domestic homicide in Buffalo as defense seeks to exclude evidence: Five Buffalo police officers shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a woman by her estranged husband in front of three children n Buffalo in October. Their testimony came as Adam R. Bennefield's defense attorneys sought to exclude evidence in the murder case. Read more

New York further relaxes nursing home visitation guidelines: In guidance issued to nursing home operators and local health departments Friday, the Health Department said nursing homes are no longer required to verify that visitors have a negative Covid-19 test before entry or conduct active Covid-19 screening. Read more

Maple lovers can tap into many Maple Weekend offerings: From tours of local maple tree farms to sap boiling demonstrations and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts, there is much to see, experience and – most importantly – taste this weekend and next when it comes to celebrating New York's first agricultural harvest of the season. Read more

A weekly Friday evening event aims to bring joy, togetherness to Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue: There has not been a big, festive, weekly event in any of Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods. Marnetta Malcolm has a plan to change that and uplift the East Side following the May 14 racist massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 Black people dead, three more people wounded and a community traumatized. Malcolm, who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Festival and is the vice president of the Ralph Wilson Conservancy board of directors, is planning a weekly event in the shopping plaza at Jefferson and East Utica Street, one block north of Tops supermarket. She calls it Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live. Read more

WEATHER

Snow showers continue: Today will be cloudy and windy with a few flurries or snow showers possible and a high of 33 degrees. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: In Dunkirk, a legend known as 'Moony' calls his own moment of silence: In Dunkirk, the coordinators of a well-loved 50-year-old bowling tournament asked the last surviving founder this month to say a few words at an anniversary banquet. Ron "Moony" Rys, a longtime major presence on any local golf course, sought a moment of silence for the three friends who helped him create the tourney – then sat down at his table and endured the heart attack that took his life. He was buried today, and his friends say one thing is indisputably true: Like his fellow founders, a Dunkirk guy through-and-through now steps into civic legend. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Ellicott Development eyes second Chicago Street project after BMHA removes deed restriction: The property is adjacent to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's executive offices at 300 Perry St. and the Perry Projects beyond that. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: How does the salary cap situation look in future seasons? In two words, not great: It’s been a rather uneventful start to free agency for the Buffalo Bills, but that was to be expected based on their salary cap situation. That’s a good topic to start this week. Jay Skurski answers questions about what's in store for the Bills in free agency beyond the 2023 season, Tremaine Edmunds' exit, the increasingly competitive AFC East and more. Read more

Bills pass rusher Von Miller wants to be a GM. At the combine, Brandon Beane got him closer: Von Miller wants to be a general manager. So for three days in March, Miller went to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. There, he learned more about the process from different angles. And he spent more time picking Bills GM Brandon Beane’s brain. Read more

With big roster bonus looming for defensive back Siran Neal, Bills have a decision to make: Brandon Beane has a decision to make on the contract status of defensive back Siran Neal, who is due a $400,000 roster bonus Sunday – the fifth day of the NFL’s new league year. If the Bills pay that bonus, it’s a good sign they plan to keep Neal and give him every opportunity to make the 53-man roster again for the 2023 season. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Top players simply haven't carried their weight of late for Sabres: "What happened to the Buffalo Sabres in the last 10 games, when a 2-6-2 slide essentially ended their playoff hopes?" Mike Harrington writes. "Injuries matter, for sure. But defensive coverage continues to seem to be optional for this club far too much. The special teams have sagged badly, especially the penalty kill. The goaltending cracked. But perhaps the biggest thing from this view? If your best players aren't healthy – and aren't remotely your best players – you don't have a chance to win. Top players elevate their game later in the season, when the wins mean even more." Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: The 28th Annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Revelers celebrated in the Old First Ward in Buffalo on Saturday. See images from the festive scene.

