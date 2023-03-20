March 20, 2023

Three years after Covid-19 sent workers home, employers walk a fine line bringing them back

Three years after the pandemic led many companies to switch their workforces to remote setups, some employers have brought workers back to the office more often. While many companies are sticking with hybrid schedules, they say they want to recapture some of the in-person interaction that can't be duplicated on Zoom calls.

But the office they are returning to has changed.

“It’s an evolution,” said Richard Ferranti, Rich Products’ CEO. “We’ve all been through this pandemic and trying to find the right balance. We have to provide people with flexibility, but at the same time getting people together to collaborate, to work on big projects. Just the energy that comes from working face to face.”

Many companies have been reluctant to require workers to return to the office at a time when the low unemployment rate is creating fierce competition for talent. Employers risk losing current employees – or turning off potential hires – who prefer to work remotely, and can find a different job if an employer is inflexible about it.

“It varies with the company, but it’s becoming a new normal that there will be some fraction of work that will be remote," said Katerina Bezrukova, associate professor at the University at Buffalo's School of Management.

Then, there's the question of office space.

– Matt Glynn

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

5 ideas for blunting Buffalo's rising rents and improving affordable housing: Here are five policies that progressive housing experts and activists say would help address Buffalo's growing affordability crisis. Read more

How Kids Escaping Drugs finally managed to offer resources for Buffalo Schools' students, parents and staff: Kids Escaping Drugs, which is not a prevention agency and does not employ counselors, is determining how it will assist Buffalo Public Schools with help from Sharon Brown, Buffalo's chief of student support services. Read more

Gun case with ties to parole officer facing charges ends in plea deal: A criminal case involving the parole officer caught lying on the witness stand last year about planting evidence ended before a judge ruled on whether a defense attorney could bring up the parole officer's actions as part of another man's weapons possession trial. Genile Wilson's attorney said prosecutors had planned to call Eliezer Rosario as a witness before he made admissions in another drug and gun case. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: In case you missed it yesterday, check out our weekly listing of property sales. Read more

'Ice car' returns to Hoak's in Hamburg: The infamous winter phenomenon created by freezing temperatures, heavy winds and high waves has returned to the parking lot of Hoak's Restaurant on Route 5 in Hamburg. The notoriously windy spot has previously encased cars in winters past, although this may be the first March sighting. Watch video

WEATHER

Wind lingers, but temperatures rise: It is expected to be windy and partly cloudy, with a high of 42 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Valkyrie Film Festival is a new event by women, for everyone: Tamar and Kaelin Lamberson will tell you they aren’t just mother and daughter, they’re best friends, too. And best friends do everything together like watching movies. For the Lambersons, who live in Cheektowaga, that doesn't mean catching the latest superhero film at the mall. They are the co-founders of the new Valkyrie International Film Festival, an event which promotes independent films made exclusively by female directors. The festival has its inaugural run from March 24-28 in the Screening Room Cinema & Arts Café. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?: More job numbers are on the way this week, with a report Thursday detailing the Buffalo Niagara job market in February. Click here for a quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.

POLITICS

Biden's budget boosts Buffalo, divides Congress: Democratic members of Congress say President Biden's proposed fiscal 2024 budget would help plenty of programs that help Buffalo – but Republicans say it would hurt the nation's economy. Read more

BILLS

BIlls QB Kyle Allen will have no comfort-zone problem in uniting with buddy Josh Allen: Kyle Allen’s close relationship with Josh Allen no doubt was a big help to his prospects for signing with the Bills. Asked if Josh Allen did some recruiting to get him to Buffalo, Kyle Allen said: “It was more me recruiting him to let me come up here," Allen said. "I mean you look at guys across the league who you respect and who you want to play behind and help support, I think Josh is at the top of the list. Not only is he a good friend to me, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he's one of the best in the league and he does it the right way." Read more

SABRES

Observations: As Devon Levi Watch continues, Sabres are no-shows while Bruins enjoy an easy Sunday skate: "In what has become a grueling string being played out to yet another Buffalo Sabres season probably going nowhere, the most important thing the rest of the way is monitoring the progress of newly signed goalie Devon Levi," writes Mike Harrington. "The Sabres' shoddy play in Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins was irrelevant compared to the fan base's thirst for news about Levi, who must have gotten an eyeful while watching from the press box. Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds after the opening faceoff and the NHL's best team had a simple skate through KeyBank Center in a ridiculously easy 7-0 win over the just-about-sunk Sabres." Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: A celebration at the 2023 Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade: The 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade brought crowds of revelers to Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Check out more photos and a video from the festive event.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

