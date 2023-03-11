March 11, 2023

'This is felt throughout the country': Hundreds line Delaware Avenue for fallen Buffalo firefighter

There was no way that everyone who wanted to honor fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno could fit inside St. Joseph Cathedral for his funeral on Friday.

That didn't stop a sea of firefighters from around the country and across the border or the heartbroken citizens of Buffalo from paying their final respects.

As light snow fell across the city, at least 1,000 firefighters and first responders in their dress uniforms and white gloves filled Franklin Street in front of St. Joseph Cathedral.

Hundreds more lined Delaware Avenue from downtown to Forest Lawn Cemetery, dozens of their fire apparatus parked on either side of the road.

Members of the public joined them, too, some with young children wearing firefighter costumes, others waving American flags.

Firefighters came from all over to stand with their 700 brothers and sisters of the Buffalo Fire Department.

There were hundreds of firefighters from Western New York volunteer fire companies – North Boston, Snyder, Clarence, Clarence Center, Main Transit, Hamburg, Big Tree, Orchard Park, Seneca Hose and East Seneca Hose among them.

Then were those who traveled from afar. Firefighters donning patches from New York City, New Jersey, Virginia and Massachusetts packed the crowded block in front of the cathedral.

Dale Smith of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., explained why he made the trip to Buffalo.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice," Smith said of Arno, who served three years with the BFD. "It's important to know that this is felt throughout the country."

– Maki Becker

'He made memories for a hundred lifetimes': In their words, mourners mark the life of Jason Arno

Delton Arno spent a few seconds looking out from the lectern at St. Joseph Cathedral on Friday morning. Not far below, laid a black firefighter's helmet that read "Engine 2."

The gear belonged to his brother, Jason Arno. And he said these words described him.

"Risky, loving, mischievous, compassionate, altruistic, belligerent, thoughtful, kind. The heart of the family, the glue between crowds, the life of the room, center of gravity, the level head among the chaos," Arno's brother said.

Thousands of Western New Yorkers and visiting firefighters from around the country gathered Friday morning in and around the cathedral on Franklin Street, witnessing the procession of Jason Arno's casket – guided by Engine 2 of the Buffalo Fire Department – from Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue to the downtown cathedral, then to Forest Lawn.

If the procession was marked by solemn pageantry, meant to honor the man who died March 1 fighting a four-alarm fire in the Theatre District, the Mass was filled with warmer memories of Arno's impact on others. While the in-person funeral was limited to members of Arno's family, close friends and firefighters, the ceremony was broadcast on local television stations and streamed on multiple screens outside.

– Ben Tsujimoto

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Central Library curtails hours after surge in student fights: 'Happening daily, hourly, it's a crisis': A surge in the frequency and severity of violent incidents among high school students on weekdays has prompted the Central Library to shorten its hours, effective immediately. "We have had fights start in the café area and then actually move outside," said John Spears, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's director. "We have had fights start near the computer area and travel downstairs. When you have this type of thing happening daily, hourly, it's a crisis. It has grown beyond us." Read more

Judge puts off setting deadlines in federal case against Buffalo mass shooter: Prosecutors Friday pressed for a scheduling order in the federal case against Tops mass shooter Payton Gendron, but a public defender called the prosecution's suggested timetable "entirely unrealistic," and the judge adjourned proceedings for three months. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi told U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. that the U.S. Department of Justice has not yet made a decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Gendron. Read more

18-year-old gets 5 years for shooting security guard outside McKinley High School: Erie County Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Rismay Tee, 18, to five years in prison followed by five years of parole. Case denied him youthful offender status, meaning his conviction will stay on his record. Read more

DA: Man who fatally stabbed Buffalo State student was justified, won't face charges: The man who killed a SUNY Buffalo State University student last fall on the University at Buffalo North Campus will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday. The man was defending himself when he fatally stabbed Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old sophomore from Long Island, because he was being assaulted by a group that included Lewis, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference. Read more

The lighter side of The News: UFOs or UAPs? An unusual job opportunity; Fast fashion in Elmwood Village: The new National Geographic series “UFOs: Investigating the Unknown” includes a familiar face among the experts interviewed: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Since helping create a Pentagon office to investigate mysterious objects in our nation’s skies last year, Gillibrand has become a “ufologist” of sorts – but she refrains from using the popular term for Unidentified Flying Objects. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Snow – More than a nuisance, but less than a whopper: A few lingering light snow showers may stick around Saturday morning, Paul writes. For outdoor activities, the raw breeze will be dissipating, under a mainly cloudy sky. The high temp will be around 32, below the average of 39. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Apartments, commercial space proposed for Jefferson Avenue: A year and a half after nonprofit People Inc. opened a pair of large affordable housing apartment buildings on Jefferson Avenue with an enormous waitlist, another developer wants to try to duplicate the success with a smaller project across the street. Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: The Bills' big swing? Trading for Jalen Ramsey or Justin Simmons: The Los Angeles Rams are regrouping on the fly 13 months after winning the Super Bowl and need draft picks and salary cap space to kick-start the process. The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a six-year playoff drought and don’t have first- or second-round draft picks. Memo to general managers Les Snead (Rams) and George Paton (Broncos): The Buffalo Bills are here to help. If they haven’t already, the Bills should explore trading for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey or Broncos safety Justin Simmons. No, really, GM Brandon Beane should make that his priority this weekend, O'Halloran says. Read more

Free agency preview: Pool of veteran wide receivers on market isn't deep: The pool of surefire, high-end starting receivers in free agency is not deep. But, as usual, it’s a decent year to find a wide receiver in the NFL draft, writes Mark Gaughan. The Buffalo Bills are likely to have a wideout option or two in the first round and they probably will have some options on their board in the second and third rounds. Read more

Bills reportedly have dinner meetings with Texas backs Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson: Texas running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson had dinner meetings with Buffalo Bills representatives Wednesday night before Texas Pro Day, which was Thursday in Austin. Read more

SABRES

On the day after Dallas disaster, Tage Thompson reflects on big dropoff in Sabres' play: There are bad games you better flush quickly and bad games you better learn from. The Buffalo Sabres need to do both in the wake of Thursday's downtown disaster. Read more

PHOTOS

