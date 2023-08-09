Aug. 9, 2023

Things are looking up at Canalside as construction starts on Heritage Point

If the two gray masonry stair towers weren't proof enough, the newest project at Canalside is going vertical at last.

After months of clearing the site, digging holes, removing water and laying foundation, crews have begun the first phases of construction of the Heritage Point residential complex and Gateway building at Buffalo's Inner Harbor.

It signals a new and long-awaited phase of development along the downtown waterfront.

The two projects – one by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and one by a contractor for Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – will bring the first new apartments, restaurants and office space to Canalside.

The projects also will add a visitors' center, public bathrooms and handicapped accessibility to the lower towpath levels along the replica canals. That means more permanent residents, dining patrons, workers and tourists to what officials hope will become a regional destination.

Perhaps more importantly, they bring the full vision of Canalside – to re-create the vibrancy that the area once had – one step closer to fruition after more than two decades of discussion, planning and gradual work that began with a grand retail scheme before shifting to the current blend of entertainment, recreation, culture and history.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

$40 million contract launches cleanup of Niagara County waste site: Efforts to clean up a Niagara County site that was contaminated with waste from the Manhattan Project are poised to take an important first step. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a $40 million contract that will begin the cleanup of a radioactive and chemical waste site in Niagara County. The five-year contract with Enviro-Fix Solutions focuses on the government-owned Niagara Falls Storage Site. It will be the first phase in the full cleanup of the site that will take many more years and an estimated $500 million or more to complete. Read more

Brown defends sharing less federal relief money with Buffalo community groups: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city never promised community groups federal Covid pandemic funds to help them offer residents services. The city’s priority for spending its $331 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was to make sure the city’s fiscal health is “stable and strong.” Read more

Another lawsuit puts a hold on cannabis dispensary openings: A restraining order in a new lawsuit has barred any additional licensed cannabis dispensaries from opening in the state until a hearing Friday, and could keep any more from opening until the lawsuit is resolved. A state Supreme Court judge hearing the case also temporarily halted the Office of Cannabis Management from issuing any new dispensary licenses. The injunction is part of a civil suit filed by service-disabled veterans, who argue that allowing "justice-involved individuals" to have the first recreational dispensary licenses is unconstitutional. Read more

Friends of Reinstein Woods celebrates 20 years of preservation, education and gets ready for more growth: For the past 20 years, the Friends of Reinstein Woods has been an instrumental advocate for keeping the Cheektowaga nature preserve open to the public. And after 20 years of advocating for the nature preserve, the group has no intentions of slowing down. Read more

Political outcry follows arrest of asylum-seeker on rape charge: An accusation of rape last week in a Cheektowaga hotel against an asylum-seeker from Venezuela has touched off a firestorm of criticism from Republicans who have been critical of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's response to the migrant crisis. The Republican Caucus of the Erie County Legislature, Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker and Chrissy Casilio, Republican challenger to Poloncarz in this year's election, all released statements blaming him. Read more

WEATHER

Mixed bag: Clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Read more

GUSTO

Gather your own fresh bouquet at U-pick flower farms: From Springville to Sanborn, pluck a vibrant bouquet of flowers at one of these local U-pick flower farms. Read more

Share crops with 200 immigrant families at Orchard Park market: From 3 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, everyone is invited to stop by 5701 Burton Road to see what the neighbors grow for dinner. Plus, shop one of the most diverse produce selections any Western New York farm stand can offer. Read more

[BN] CHRONICLES

Buffalo's illegal beaches of the 1930s: The summer of 1939 was a hot one in Buffalo, which meant people were figuring out almost any way to cool off. By the hundreds, unofficial and unpatrolled beaches were filled with bathers making their ways into the cool waters of Lake Erie. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen is getting plenty of reps as the first preseason game approaches: Buffalo News reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Ryan O'Halloran discuss Allen and the offense as well as the position battles on defense in the latest PlayAction podcast. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Thoughts on the Bills' first unofficial depth chart of preseason: O'Halloran chimes in with 11 thoughts on the Bills' depth chart, which never means everything, but never means nothing, either. Read more

Bills QB Josh Allen comes in at No. 8 on NFL Top 100 players: He also was slotted as the fourth quarterback in the rankings in voting conducted before last season's playoffs. Read more

Catalon sees Bills as 'the cream of the crop' as he prepares for preseason opener: The CBS play-by-play announcer discussed how he prepares for a preseason game with 90 players on each team, what he thinks of the different national views of how good the Bills will be this season and his expectations for a CBS regular season in which he has changed analysts. Read more

SABRES

Max Strbak carrying global experiences in quest to 'earn everything' with Sabres: A 6-foot-2 defenseman with a right-handed shot, Strbak fits the way the Sabres want to play. He’s a powerful skater, excels at breaking the puck out of his zone, defends hard, blocks shots and provides an edge at the position. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.