May 14, 2023

They survived the shooting on May 14. But they know they will never be the same

Fragrance Harris Stanfield ran for her life on May 14.

She was working at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that afternoon when a gunman, dressed for combat and armed with an AR-15, entered the store and began shooting at every Black person he encountered.

When the carnage ended, 10 people were dead, three people were shot, but survived, and one person suffered an injury.

Stanfield, a customer service lead at Tops, survived.

So did Rose Wysocki, another Tops worker, who hid in a barricaded conference room with other workers and customers while calling 911.

So did Julie Harwell, who was shopping with her then-8-year-old daughter and her boyfriend and got separated from them.

Pastor Tim Newkirk, who arrived at the chaotic scene just as the gunman was being taken into custody, was stunned by what he saw.

At least another 100 people could describe their experience the same way.

Much of the focus this past year and much of what is being commemorated this weekend is directed at those who lost their lives. The survivors understand that. But while they're thankful to be alive, they want people to understand that their lives were forever changed by what they witnessed that day.

– Maki Becker

5/14

'Mother's Day will never be the same again': Victims' family members speak of maternal bonds on eve of May 14 anniversary: A cruel reality of the one-year remembrance of the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history, a day when several mothers were lost and many others were affected, is that it lands on Mother's Day. Read more

Tributes to 5/14 victim Aaron Salter Jr. flow through road races: Over 300 runners and walkers paid tribute to Aaron Salter Jr. on Saturday as part of the inaugural 5/14 5K and half marathon benefiting a scholarship fund established in Salter's name. Salter lost his life in the massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue a year ago. He was working as a security guard at the store and was killed after exchanging gunfire with the assailant. Salter was hailed as a hero. "We're going to do this every year from here on, as long as we possibly can," said Vernon Beaty, one of the organizers of the races. Read more and see photos from the race here.

Photos: Community Gathering for Reflection, Healing, and Hope: People gathered for a Community Gathering for Reflection Healing and Hope at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion in Buffalo on Saturday. The free event included prayer, healing-related activities, community resources, food and vendors. See the photos here.

West Seneca School Board candidate's Truth Social account bashes Pride Month, the president and FBI: West Seneca School Board candidate who ran for State Assembly last fall has a social media account that includes posts comparing President Joe Biden to Hitler, criticizing Pride Month as "disgusting" and calling for the abolition of the FBI. "I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m not anti-gay. I just want to be clear on that," Sandra Magnano told The Buffalo News this week. "I’ve been meaning to take down this stupid Truth Social thing." Magnano, who has been a registered nurse for four decades, is one of eight candidates vying for three seats on the West Seneca School Board. Read more

Candidates question Lockport teachers union endorsements in School Board race: The Lockport teachers union has come under fire for failing to interview more than half of the candidates running for School Board before making its endorsement decisions. Seven candidates seek three seats on the board. Four candidates – incumbent Renee Cheatham, Teria Young, Shannon Patterson and Geneva Johnson – say the Lockport Education Association did not give them a chance to be interviewed before making its endorsements. Read more

Why the boom in School Board interest in Williamsville, West Seneca, Akron and Starpoint?: Not every race is crowded, but schools have become a focus since the pandemic caused anger over mask-wearing, hybrid learning and children falling behind academically – and brought culture wars with national controversies including book restrictions and LGBTQ+ issues to local districts. It may seem like a lot of people are running for school boards, but the ratio of candidates to open seats has declined slightly, according to the New York State School Boards Association. Read more

On Mother's Day, high school athletes share how their mom has impacted them: The News asked high school athletes about the influence their moms have had on their athletic careers. Here's what some of them had to say. Read more

How mothers and daughters have formed deeper bonds over high school sports: In celebration of Mother's Day, The News highlights a handful of mothers and daughters who share a unique bond because of their involvement in Western New York high school sports. Read more

Rod Watson: No instruction book, but Mom figured it out: "First things first" became a guiding principle – work before play as a kid, necessities before luxuries as an adult – that remains a lifelong formula for staying out of trouble, financial and otherwise, Watson writes. Read more

Cooler temps: Today will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a high in the low 60s. Read more

Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on Bills' Damar Hamlin, tells graduates: 'I am not a hero ... I was ready': During a commencement address Saturday at Oklahoma State University, Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who performed CPR after Damar Hamlin's collapse on Jan. 2, stressed the importance of preparation and hard work to help graduates be ready for the challenges they face. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is the DeAndre Hopkins dream finally dead?: Jay Skurski answers that question and more in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

Quality-of-life decision as early teen started O'Cyrus Torrence's road to Buffalo Bills' second-round pick: Torrence visited with The Buffalo News, tracing the steps of his journey from Greensburg, La., (high school) to Lafayette, La., (three-year starter for the Rajin Cajuns) to Gainesville, Fla., (one All-America season for the Gators) and now Buffalo. Read more

