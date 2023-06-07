June 7, 2023

The case of an armed far-right operative arrested in Genesee County

The driver tried to assure the sheriff’s deputies that he had no firearms, even though he did.

“Is there a gun in the car?” a deputy asked him.

“There shouldn’t be,” he cryptically answered.

By then, Genesee County deputies had grown suspicious of Michael Alan Jones, a 24-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., whose car they had pulled over on a country road.

On a windy March day, deputies peered into his 2006 Nissan Sentra to find bolt cutters, a box of ammunition, pepper spray, knives, pry bars, a piece of paper featuring the Russian alphabet and compound archery bows.

Jones and his 18-year-old passenger from Fairport gave different versions of how they had met, how long they had known each other and who owned the bows.

With body cameras rolling on March 19, 2022, the deputies pressed the 18-year-old for answers about the car’s contents and their travels.

“I plead the Fifth,” he said.

– Mike McAndrew

Power Authority faced discrimination complaints under Hochul nominee's leadership: Shirley Hamilton, the former president of the Niagara Falls NAACP, died in March at the age of 66. In the months before her death, Hamilton was taking on a final cause: what she believed to be discriminatory practices at the New York Power Authority, her employer of 44 years. Her complaints, and those of two authority colleagues, were highlighted by an advocacy group ahead of a joint State Senate confirmation hearing for the Power Authority's acting president and CEO, Justin Driscoll, held Tuesday evening. Hamilton charged that Driscoll had played a role in marginalizing discrimination complaints during his nine years at the authority. Read more

'A fresh start': Rich Nigro elected as new Buffalo Teachers Federation president: For the first time in more than 40 years, the Buffalo teachers union has a new president. Rich Nigro, who's worked in Buffalo Public Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday. Read more

Judge refuses to release strip club owner ahead of bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking trial: U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. decided against reopening a detention hearing for Peter G. Gerace Jr. and will keep the Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club owner in pretrial custody. Read more

Springville grapples with freedom of expression and community character over public art: Artist Max Collins saw graffiti on the second story of a brick building on East Main Street in Springville's downtown historic district and thought of replacing it with the image of a person. He was working at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital at the time, and he wondered, why not Chaffee? The piece depicts a historic photograph of Chaffee wearing contemporary pink, heart-shaped glasses, looking out over Main Street Pizzeria and Cafe. Some in the southern Erie County village like the whimsical rendering, but others found it disrespectful, not historic. Read more

Cheektowaga attorney again sues town over property assessments: Gary Borek, a Cheektowaga resident and tax attorney, filed a class action lawsuit against the town and its former assessor, Jill Murphy, claiming the method the town used to determine 2023 property values resulted in "inequitable and unfair" tax distribution in the town. Read more

Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air in Western New York: National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly said a "denser area of smoke" moved into the area midday Tuesday. "We are expecting it to diminish a little later this evening." Another round of thicker smoke is expected Wednesday morning and possibly even Thursday, too. Read more

Victims of Jamestown plane crash identified as two Canadian men: Two Canadians died Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed and burned just off the runway at Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport, right after taking off. The victims were identified later Tuesday as Roger Ryall, 52, of Toronto, who was the pilot, and his passenger, David Hughes, 52, of British Columbia. Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone confirmed that the plane was a Cirrus SR-22T during a news conference that was livestreamed on WGRZ-TV News. Read more

Some Buffalo outdoor city pools to reopen July 1 after being closed two summers in a row: After being closed for two years in a row, Buffalo plans to reopen its outdoor municipal swimming pools this summer. However, Mayor Byron Brown says the city still has not hired enough certified lifeguards to open all of its municipal pools by July 1. "We don't have enough now to open every single pool. We are hoping that we will get there. Right now, we trained or recruited over 40 lifeguards," Brown said. Read more

Sunny and mild: Partly sunny skies with a high in the low 70s. Read more

Strawberries, music and celebrations: 15 festivals to enjoy in June: Festival season has started, and that means that everything from lawn fetes to multi-day events will happen every weekend straight into the fall. Here's a quick look at 15 events in June. Read more

A guide to Buffalo's summer concert season by date: From the rock music of Young the Giant to the rap sounds of Yung Gravy, the 2023 Buffalo area summer concert season is a playlist. Read more

Jemal gets approvals needed to move forward on Simon Electric project: The developer received approval from the city Planning Board to consolidate seven parcels and 1.4 acres of land into a single large property that extends between two parallel downtown thoroughfares. Read more

Tesla parking lot expansion falls flat with South Buffalo neighbors: What should have been a routine approval on Monday of an expanded parking lot for Tesla instead turned into a parade of complaints from residents against the California company. Read more

CleanFiber gains $5 million in investment as it continues growth: The company, which makes building insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard supporting energy efficiency, moved to Buffalo after winning $500,000 in the 43North business competition in 2016. Read more

Erik Brady: Buffalo's Andy Helwig is a play-by-play voice for all seasons, home and away: Helwig grew up in Alden as a Buffalo Bisons fan. Then he worked for the Bisons as an intern. And last week, he was back as a broadcaster for the St. Paul Saints, who won five of six games against the Bisons at Sahlen Field in a series that ended Sunday. “A real full-circle moment for me,” Helwig says of his away week at home. Read more

Alan Pergament: Bandits are local ratings winners; Eichel, Reinhart not big playoff draws in Buffalo: Buffalo has always been the rare TV market in which playoff NHL ratings approach or surpass NBA playoff ratings. But Western New Yorkers may be surprised by the local ratings for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals of the two sports. Read more

Leslie Frazier sought and obtained permission from Bills before embarking on practice tour: The Buffalo Bills' former defensive coordinator has recently observed spring practices with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, and is reportedly doing the same this week with the New York Giants. All of which begs the question, how is that allowed? A league source noted to The Buffalo News that the visits were permitted with the understanding that Frazier would not discuss scheme or personnel with the teams he spent time with. Read more

Observations: Damar Hamlin has his helmet back, and takes interception the distance: Hamlin was a full participant in Tuesday’s OTA. It marked the next step for the Buffalo Bills safety, who has been at OTAs, but working in a limited capacity and without going through team drills or wearing a helmet. Read more

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver intends to 'outplay' value of new contract – 'Just sit back and watch': Oliver said the expectations of a new contract are not a burden. “I don’t feel any pressure – I feel like I’m going to outplay the contract, to be honest,” he said. “I just want to shut everybody up who said I was overpaid (with the new contract). Just sit back and watch me.” Read more

General admission tickets for Bills game in London go on sale June 22: The Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Tickets are priced in seven categories, ranging from $79 to $192 in U.S. dollars. Read more

Lawrence Pilut joins Swiss club after second stint with Sabres, Amerks: Lawrence Pilut's impressive performance for the Rochester Americans during the Calder Cup Playoffs earned the Swedish defenseman a contract overseas. Read more

