Aug. 30, 2023

The asylum system is broken. But can it be fixed?

Metro Buffalo is now at least a temporary home to hundreds of undocumented immigrants who may well claim a right to stay in the United States based solely on their argument that they would be persecuted in their homelands.

But it will likely be years before a judge decides whether any of those people – some who came here on their own and some bused here recently from New York City – really do qualify for asylum, a legal shelter that the United States provides to those who would face grave danger back home. And every time another asylum-seeker from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba or some other troubled nation crosses into the United States, that backlog of asylum cases grows, as does the legion of undocumented migrants now living in limbo in cities across the country.

That being the case, even some of the most fervent supporters of legal immigration say America faces an asylum crisis that's overwhelming cities from Brownsville to Buffalo.

"I hate to say this as a progressive person, but the federal government has the responsibility to protect our borders," said Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, which runs the Vive Shelter for asylum-seekers. "And if they realize that millions of people are crossing that border every year, then they can't ignore that. They have to say: 'All right, we know there's going to be a downstream problem, whether it's in El Paso, Texas, or in New York.' "

For now, Glick said, the federal government needs to provide localities with the resources to deal with the migrant influx – but he added that the government can't stop there. He favors comprehensive immigration reform, including reform of the asylum program that now finds itself overwhelmed with many people who won't qualify for asylum.

"The brokenness of the whole system, from the federal level on down, is just causing a lot of suffering," he said.

– Jerry Zremski

What’s going on with the president searches at ECC and Buffalo State?: Both schools say they are on track to bring candidates for their top job in for interviews around mid-September, and both are keeping the names of potential finalists confidential, at least for now. Read more

Two pythons found near Delta Sonic in Amherst have new homes: They were two of five pythons – three living and two dead – found at and near the Delta Sonic at Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road over a one-month stretch in late July and August, officials said. Read more

After another racist shooting, Buffalo to show support for Jacksonville: The details of the racist mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., that left three Black people dead were sickeningly familiar to many in Buffalo still traumatized by the May 14, 2022, massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue that claimed the lives of 10 Black people. Read more

Gillibrand, Higgins to announce funding toward planned Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins will announce federal funding toward a proposed $22 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo during a news conference today on the planned site at Niagara and Hudson streets on the Lower West Side. Read more

Alan Pergament: Michael Wooten exits WGRZ after 14 years: Veteran WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Michael Wooten has abruptly left the station after 14 years after sources said he declined to sign a new contract. The move comes a few weeks after a Buffalo News report that Wooten wasn’t a happy camper as his contract was about to expire at the end of August. Read more

Asylum-seeker accused of damaging Cheektowaga restaurant: A man who is seeking asylum in the United States is being held in the Erie County Holding Center following his arrest in connection with $12,000 in damage to a Cheektowaga restaurant. Read more

A wet Wednesday?: Today will be overcast with a slight chance of a shower and a high of 68 degrees. Read more

Risa's gives kosher-style deli lovers a Buffalo sanctuary: Risa Paonessa has served kosher-style deli sandwiches, knishes and matzo ball soup to Buffalonians for 40 years. Since 2009, Paonessa has carried on her mission hidden inside an anodyne downtown office building. Miss the dinky sign and you’d never know Risa’s Deli & Catering is inside 285 Delaware Ave. Today, Risa’s is the only example of kosher-style deli in Buffalo. Time will tell whether it will be the last. Read more

Analysis: Backup QB, middle LB and OT depth all still concerns after Bills set initial 53-man roster: The Buffalo Bills cut 27 players Tuesday, placed one on injured reserve and moved another one to the NFL’s reserve/physically unable to perform list. Jay Skurski provides a position-by-position look at the team’s initial roster, along with an analysis of each position. Read more

Buffalo Bills' defensive line crystalizes with Von Miller on PUP, Boogie Basham traded: The Bills now have more clarity on what their defensive line will look like come the season opener against the New York Jets. They will be without Miller, and they will move forward without Basham. Read more

Sabres planning experiment to make sure their fans gets first chance at tickets: The Buffalo Sabres hope a new experiment in the stands you might call "the hometown advantage" will give them a much better home-ice advantage in KeyBank Center. The team is finalizing plans to limit the presale for games, likely by ZIP code, in an attempt to cut down the number of visiting-team fans in the building. Read more

