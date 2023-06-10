June 10, 2023

A sure sign of summer: The Allentown Art Festival kicks off a season of outdoor activities

Summer, the season, is still more than a week away. But in Buffalo, summer festival season arrives Saturday in a traditional way: with the Allentown Art Festival.

And for the first time since 2019, it will be a festival season with Covid-19 not playing an outsized role.

The art festival comes at the end of a week in which outdoor activities were very much in question, thanks to the skies being full of smoke that drifted here from raging Canadian wildfires. But the air cleared in time for the 63rd version of the festival to go on as planned.

Started by local merchants in 1958 to stimulate business in the Allentown neighborhood, the festival has grown beyond an art show. Money raised from the show has helped fund a host of institutions, including the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Albright Knox Art Gallery and other local organizations.

“All the funds we take go back out to the community,” said Rita Harrington-Lippman, Allentown Art Festival, Inc.’s president. “None of us take a salary. We cover our expenses that we need to pay, but then, absolutely, everything else goes out.”

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between West Tupper and North streets, on both Franklin Street and Delaware Avenue.

But Allentown is just the start of a season defined by festivals held in and around Buffalo.

– A.J. Franklin

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NY Senate declines to confirm Power Authority leader, days after discrimination accusations: The State Senate is declining to hold a vote on whether to confirm Justin Driscoll, the acting president and CEO of the New York Power Authority, a setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration. On Tuesday, The Buffalo News had reported on several discrimination complaints lodged at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston. Between 2014 and 2021, Driscoll was counsel for NYPA and his office was charged with reviewing all such complaints. Read more

The latest on Albany's final session day: Election overhaul, campaign reform rollback, reparations: In the waning hours of the 2023 state legislative session, Albany lawmakers were passing bills upending local elections, rolling back campaign finance reform, sealing criminal convictions and much more. Read more

Nardin Academy announces new leadership after tumult: A new board of trustees is in place at Nardin Academy following a tumultuous period that led to the former board's removal on May 29. Read more

Split of Middle Early College, Lewis J. Bennett to ease unrest, spark growth: The mammoth building at 2885 Main St. has become too small to hold both Middle Early College and Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology. For the 2023-24 school year, Buffalo Public Schools has decided to move Middle Early's roughly 330 high school students about a mile down Main Street to another location before determining the school's long-term destination. Read more

Dent Tower's long-lost 'W' found a football field away in Amherst: After she saw a story in The Buffalo News late last month about Dent Tower's missing "W," Maria Caserta – the longtime director of marketing at Dent Neurologic Institute – decided she was going to find the long-lost letter. In fact, she told good friend and longtime Dent Tower owner John Yurtchuk as much, determined to bring home the "W" that was whisked away by the hurricane-force winds of December's blizzard. "I went on a little scavenger hunt, and lo and behold, we came up with it," Caserta said. Read more

Hamburg School District reaches agreement with assistant superintendent: Barbara Sporyz resigned for purposes of retirement April 15, after being placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 21. Under her separation agreement, she is receiving more than $200,000 in compensation. She would have received less than $100,000 in compensation had she retired without an agreement. Read more

Pride flag squeezes POW/MIA flag off Hamburg Town Hall flagpole, causing flap with veterans: The town Coalition for Equity and Inclusion raised the Pride flag below the American flag June 2 as part of the observance of Pride Month. A POW/MIA flag was taken down, upsetting some veterans – including a Vietnam War vet charged with harassing the town supervisor – and prompting calls for a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Town Hall to support veterans, prisoners of war and those missing or killed in action, as well as object to the actions of Supervisor Randy Hoak, whom they blame for the incident. Read more

Amherst mother says 2019 arson's damage went 'far beyond our physical home': "We don't know how to make sense of all this senseless pain," said Penny Myers, whose Amherst home was set fire to on Dec. 22, 2019. "We don't know what it will take to get rid of the fear." Read more

Region brings 'firepower' to Tech Hub application, accelerating advanced manufacturing: Two Western New York congressmen like the chances of the area being designated as a national tech hub, which could come with up to $75 million in investment from the federal government. One of the main reasons – Buffalo is going at the application process as a region, along with the Rochester and Syracuse areas. Congressmen Brian Higgins, a Democrat, and Nick Langworthy, a Republican, are working together to call on the U.S. Economic Development Agency to choose Western and Central New York for the Tech Hub designation. Read more

The lighter side of The News: This Tonawanda employee works cheap; Liberty, liberty, liberty; Where's the beef day?: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Applied Technologies students recognized for 'heroic' acts during school bus emergency: Two students at Charter School for Applied Technologies were honored for helping a First Student bus driver respond to another student's medical crisis in the middle of a bus ride. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Smoke is thinning; needed rain eventually arrives: Saturday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with milder temperatures. The afternoon high will range from around 70 at the Lake Erie shoreline, adjacent to 60-degree Lake Erie, to the mid 70s inland. A southwest breeze of 12-18 mph by afternoon will bring wave heights up to 2 feet on Lake Erie. The breeze will be lighter over Lake Ontario, keeping waves at about 1 foot. On Sunday, clouds will increase, with mild and tranquil conditions. Read more

GUSTO

Spend an intimate night with Sondheim at MusicalFare: Stephen Sondheim nerds, prepare to geek out. "Sondheim on Sondheim" is a musical revue, now on stage in the MusicalFare's Premier Cabaret. It features songs from most of the master’s musicals, as well as songs cut from his musicals and songs he wrote when he was a student. These are sung by some of Buffalo’s most talented performers, and are interspersed with video interviews with Sondheim talking about his work. It’s luxurious. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Developer plans to turn mostly empty Amherst office building into a warehouse: Amherst Portfolio Equities, a subsidiary of Time Equities of New York City, plans to tear down a 37,949-square-foot building at 415 Lawrence Bell Drive that has been largely empty since it was acquired in 2015. It would then construct a 60,000-square-foot "spec" warehouse in its place that is aimed at filling a significant local gap in available industrial and logistics space. It is applying for site plan approval from the town, and is seeking at least $300,000 in tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency for the $7.5 million project. Read more

Indian plastics manufacturer seeks first U.S. operation in Lockport: SRI CV Plastics wants to construct a 13,870-square-foot plastic product manufacturing facility at 1000 IDA Park Drive, using a 2-acre parcel of vacant industrial land that it would purchase from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency. The plant would produce all sizes of PVC plastic pipes and disposable food containers used for food packaging. The $2.34 million project would represent the company's initial foray into the U.S. manufacturing market, but it expects to ramp up to a full line of disposable food containers within two years. Read more

BILLS

Al Holcomb brings another experienced voice to the Bills' defensive meeting room: Al Holcomb carries the ambiguous title of “senior defensive assistant” with the Buffalo Bills. Allow him to explain what that means. “Right now, I'm just working with the defense, in particular, the back seven,” Holcomb said. “So between the defensive backfield and the linebackers, that's really where my primary focus has been since I've been here.” Read more

Bills' Latavius Murray says he's happy to be back in New York and fitting in with running backs: Everything has come full circle to Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray. He’s back in the New York State, joining a franchise just two hours from where he played youth football. “I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base” Murray told The Buffalo News on Friday. “Happy to be back in New York. I'll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road.” Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: There's plenty of humility to go along with Connor Bedard's star power: "We're less than three weeks away from Bedard being taken No. 1 at the draft in Nashville, from taking over from South Buffalo's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the face of the Chicago Blackhawks for, oh, the next decade or more," Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

