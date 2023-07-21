July 21, 2023

Wash, wax, protest: Suburban car washes drive complaints from neighbors

As car wash companies expand in Buffalo's suburbs, some are running into opposition from neighbors.

Residents who live near proposed car washes raise concerns about traffic, noise, runoff of water and cleaning solution and other prospective problems.

In response, some communities have rejected car wash projects or changed their zoning codes to limit where they can go.

– Stephen T. Watson

How Flight 3407 families and local lawmakers won fight to protect aviation safety reforms: Seven hundred or so emails later and with a lot of help from their friends, the families of Continental Flight 3407 this week beat back the biggest threat yet to the aviation safety reforms they forced through Congress after losing their loved ones in a 2009 plane crash in Clarence. Read more

Sheriff's Office can leave old bomb shelter office space after new $8M lease is approved: After intense, last-minute lobbying by the Erie County sheriff and others, the County Legislature voted 10-1 on Thursday to pay for a 10-year, $8 million lease that enables SWAT and other special units to move out of a windowless, Cold War-era bomb shelter at Chestnut Ridge Park and into a new space. Read more

Golden Snowbeer hits Buffalo Brewing and store shelves halfway to Christmas: Buffalo Brewing Company owner John Domres Jr. thinks Buffalo Snowbeer – a golden cream ale brewed with help from last year’s December blizzard – should taste pretty good about now. He rolled it out last weekend, about a month later than expected, because he waited for the cans to look just right. Read more

Capitol riot prosecutor seeks nearly 6 years in prison for Amherst man: 'One of the most violent rioters': A federal prosecutor has recommended a nearly six-year prison sentence for Thomas Sibick, saying his repeated assaults against police officers "mark him as one of the most violent rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6." Read more

Kearns asks for more staff, new software to safeguard money in County Clerk's Office: Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns told legislators that he expects to come back before them with requests for more staff and a better financial transaction software system to prevent future, unwanted discoveries of missing and mishandled money. Read more

West Seneca West chooses to fly forward with a Warhawks mascot and logo: West Seneca is the first of four local school districts to choose a new mascot to replace Indigenous imagery. Read more

Summer in full bloom: Local nonprofits seize opportunities to beautify Buffalo: Buffalo locals and tourists can now lay their eyes on 26 completed beautification projects throughout the city, thanks in part to local nonprofits. Gardens Buffalo Niagara has invested more than $19,500 this year toward small local efforts to make public small gardens more vibrant this summer, including for some in the upcoming East Side and Buffalo garden walks. Read more

Erik Brady: The passing of a Lockport matriarch who helped loved ones influence a nation: We lost the “sweetest girl in Lockport” the other day. She was 100. Stephanie Wagner Miller died in North Carolina early last Friday. She was married to William E. Miller, who was Barry Goldwater's running mate in 1964, Brady writes. Read more

A fair Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s. Read more

A critic's guide on what to watch on TV during the Hollywood strikes: If you have On Demand via cable or your provider, a full DVR or have streaming services, there will be much more available to watch than if you cut the cord and only watch the old-fashioned way over the air. Read more

Ron Ferri takes over at Tops as shoppers grapple with higher prices: Now at the helm of Tops, Ron Ferri is facing changing shopping habits and tightened budgets. "Over this past year, we've reinvigorated our commitment to the communities that we serve, and I want to continue to further that," he said. Read more

KeyBank CEO sees 'soft landing' for economy: KeyBank chairman and CEO Chris Gorman is optimistic that the Federal Reserve is settling on the right formula to tame inflation. "I think there's a decent chance the Fed is going to pull of a soft landing where we get inflation under control without severely damaging the job market," he said Thursday. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Buffalo Bills training camp starts with some concerns and a big change: Which Buffalo Bills middle linebacker will win the starting job after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds? Who can Josh Allen truly rely on in the slot receiver spot? How will Dalton Kincaid be integrated into the offense? Buffalo News sports reporters Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran answer these questions and also discuss the significance of Ron Raccuia leaving the position of team president and Terry Pegula taking over in the latest edition of the PlayAction podcast.

Your guide to Bills training camp: Questions, analysis, profiles, more: The Bills open training camp on July 26 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. Here is a look at key training camp questions, position previews and much more. Read more

In statement, former Bills executive Ron Raccuia says 'time has come for new professional challenges': “For the past several years I have been honored to work for the Pegula family and to serve as their business partner and lead executive on the new stadium project," the statement released Thursday afternoon said. "Our work together has been gratifying and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished throughout the organizations. The time has come for new professional challenges and I’m excited for what the future holds. Read more

Sabres mailbag: Sorting through glaring roster questions after free agency: The Buffalo Sabres now have a surplus of defenseman, plus a glaring question in goal. News sports reporter Lance Lysowski addresses both topics – and many more – in his latest mailbag. Read more

