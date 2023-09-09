Sept. 9, 2023

Stocking up on Bills stuff? Local retailers have you covered

Dave Gram started selling Buffalo Bills T-shirts at Store 716 in Depew a few years ago and, as he expected, they were popular with his customers. So he kept adding Bills-related products, from housewares and boots to projectors and iPhone covers.

Whatever the item, if it has blue and red on it or says "Bills," he can't keep it in on the shelves.

“This summer has been insane with sales," he said. "We usually ramp up sales now as the season is about to start, but every new product we’ve introduced this summer has pretty much sold out and we’ve had to restock.”

With the season opener against the New York Jets days away and expectations running high again, area stores are finding they cannot keep up with the frenzied demand for Bills paraphernalia.

But they're trying.

As migrants await their future, their children get a chance to play: Among the roughly 600 migrants who have arrived in Western New York this summer, about 150 are children. Most of them are living with their parents in hotel rooms, in Cheektowaga and now Amherst, as their families await the next step in the asylum process. They didn't have toys. There's no pool. There's limited space at the hotels. All they can do is wait. Elizabeth Meg Williams, a mental health counselor in the Buffalo school district, wanted to try to offer something to those children. Read more

Public hearing set for Kensington Expressway project proposal: An update on project progress will be given at the hearing, which will include a stenographer and opportunities for the public to ask questions and make comments about the environmental, economic and social effects of the current design plans. Two sessions will take place Sept. 27 at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Read more

Buffalo superintendent to high school parents: Students should not linger at Fountain Plaza: Hutchinson-Central Technical High School, Emerson School of Hospitality, Buffalo Culinary School 355 and Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School are all within a half-mile of the plaza, and the mingling of student populations and density of students have led to an increase in large fights. Buffalo Schools is trying to stymie those large group fights. Read more

DA won't block release of names in case of slain SUNY Buffalo State student: The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday that it had come to agreement with the family of a SUNY Buffalo State student who was fatally stabbed last year to request that a judge unseal the grand jury minutes from the investigation. Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State sophomore, was found stabbed at the University at Buffalo North Campus on Oct. 14. Read more

New Falk School location trims waitlist for special education students in WNY: A new school for special education students in Tonawanda underscores a national issue: a growing number of students, most with challenging behaviors, that rapidly outpaces the number of qualified special education teachers applying to work in individualized settings. Falk-Mullen Elementary School opened this week in the City of Tonawanda at the former site of Mullen Elementary. Read more

Motion Project Foundation seeks to move forward on aiding those with spinal cord injuries: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Chiro First Wellness Center will sponsor a fundraiser for the center created by Natalie Barnhard. The event, called "9/9 for the Spine," will showcase the center and its state-of-the-art equipment, while also featuring a variety of vendors, some of whom are associated with providing care and services to those who have suffered spinal cord injuries. Read more

Bennett-McKinley football game called at halftime due to fight in stands: An altercation involving fans in the stands at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium led to in-stadium security and Buffalo Police getting involved, causing Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House to cancel the game. Read more

The lighter side of The News: The spy who came out of Buff State; Working for the weekend; A stinging rebuke: Spy novels, longer weekends and a historic bee sting feature in this week's Off Main Street. Read more

Clouds remain: Cloudy skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High in the mid-70s. Read more

Raising the curtain on the new Buffalo theater season: This could be called the “No Excuses” season for live theater in Buffalo. As in: There really is no excuse not to dip into the area's rich and vibrant theater scene. Read more

Hochul looking for consumer refunds over loss of ESPN, Disney channels: Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the Department of Public Service to obtain refunds for consumers who have been left without the channels amid a carriage dispute between Walt Disney Co. and Charter Spectrum. Read more

Plastics plant project proposal in Lockport drops PVC products use: A businessman from India who wants to construct a new plastics production plant in the Town of Lockport has revised his controversial proposal, dropping plans to produce or use PVC pipes or any products made with PVC, but he still intends to manufacture single-use food packaging and plastic utensils. SRI CV Plastics is still seeking more than $300,000 in tax breaks from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency, despite strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents who turned out in force at a public hearing over the summer. Read more

Ad campaign targets Hochul's 'failure' in pot sale rollout: A trade group made up of some medical cannabis companies has launched an ad campaign attacking Gov. Kathy Hochul over what it says has been the state's failed rollout of legal recreational retail cannabis. Read more

PlayAction column: How Bills attack Jets' light defensive boxes will be key: The key for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night? Josh Allen needs to effectively hit his quick-game passes and find the correct underneath receivers quickly. And the Bills need to gain decent yards on the ground when the New York Jets are sitting back in coverage, Mark Gaughan says. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Buffalo Bills season preview: The entire PlayAction team held a virtual event on Thursday to discuss the Bills 2023 season. This podcast features a portion of the conversation. Read more

Terrel Bernard dipping into dot as Bills' new middle linebacker: When Bills coach Sean McDermott named Bernard the starting middle linebacker this week, he spoke about the second-year linebacker’s playmaking abilities, attention to detail in meetings and ability to communicate. Communication will be key. Bernard will wear a helmet with a headset in it so that he can relay McDermott’s calls to the rest of the defense. A green dot on the helmet will signal his role to the outside world. It’s a small sticker with a long list of responsibilities. Read more

Ken Dorsey likes versatility of Bills' 'committee' at No. 3 WR: Exactly how the snaps and the targets are going to shake out at the position remains a bit of a mystery heading into the season opener against the New York Jets on Monday. Read more

UB football game day: New look on sidelines, new home slate for Bulls: The students will be back in the stands. The band will show up. The University at Buffalo football team will play its first home game since December, when it earned bowl eligibility on the final day of the regular season with a 23-22 win against Akron. It will be mostly familiar confines, with the exception of one big change to the scene at UB Stadium when the Bulls (0-1) host Fordham at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Bulls will switch from the east sideline to the west sideline for this season – the first time in nearly two decades the Bulls will make a move. Read more

