Aug. 11, 2023

'Anticipating chaos': Stadium construction likely to mean traffic and parking woes for Bills games

Mark Lester started taking reservations for parking this year for his Yellow Brick Parking on Big Tree Road on Buffalo Bills game days.

That's not all he’s doing to prepare for the problems he thinks will be created by construction of the new stadium.

“I've hired additional help with traffic control, because I am anticipating chaos,” Lester said.

It may not be chaos Saturday, but it will be a busy day in the Southtowns, with the Buffalo Bills playing their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Kids Day in Orchard Park, while a few miles away, the fourth day of the Erie County Fair in Hamburg will be attracting thousands of other people.

There may be some confusion about parking, with construction of the new stadium taking up the lot where RVs, Bills staff, buses and limousines parked.

Lester is not the only one predicting trouble around the stadium because construction has gobbled up some parking, but the Bills say there will be enough parking.

"The number of parking spaces, really, from last year to this year for cars, is really about the same," said Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills. "That might change in year two and three of the project."

– Barbara O'Brien

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Poloncarz won't let public see Erie County's analysis of December blizzard response: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is willing to talk about how the county is improving its blizzard response efforts, but he won't share the county's internal report of what went wrong and what needs to be better. Read more

Cheektowaga feeling the strain of national immigration debate: Cheektowaga did not sign up to be the focal point in Western New York for the national debate over immigration, but with more than 500 asylum-seekers sent to the town from New York City, that is what it has become. Read more

Indicted ex-DEA agent restless for trial as co-defendant searches for new lawyer: Four years into wearing an ankle bracelet as an indicted ex-DEA agent, Joseph Bongiovanni now fears it could take well into a fifth year before he can try to clear his name in a courtroom. Read more

J.C. Penney fights Amherst's attempts to take property by eminent domain: J.C. Penney has filed a petition in state Supreme Court saying the store is thriving and doesn't meet the town's definition of blighted, "dying mall" space. Read more

Mallinson takes helm at Kavinoky: 'I see theater as a civic act and a civic duty': Katie Mallinson is excited to lead the storied Kavinoky Theatre into its 44th season next month with the first of four productions. The new executive artistic director of the theater, on the D’Youville University campus, served as interim artistic director after Loraine O’Donnell’s departure earlier this year. Read more

A Grand conclusion: Staircase renovations completed in Delaware Park: After being closed for almost two years for a restoration project, the Grand Staircase that rises from Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park to a view of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and dates to the time of the Pan-American Exposition, is open again. Read more

WEATHER

A nice day: Today will be partly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Stovepipe cans provide more beer, value for your buck: While traditional bottle sizes and standard 12-ounce cans have long been the norm in the beer industry, a new contender has emerged: the 19.2-ounce beer can, more commonly known as the stovepipe can. This offshoot of the tallboy 16-ounce can provides a more generous serving size that strikes a balance between customary 12-ounce cans and larger bottles. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating: The downgrade had an immediate impact on M&T's stock, which has dropped by about 4% since Moody's announced the move earlier this week. Read more

Republic Steel halts operations at Lackawanna plant: The owner of the Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna announced Thursday it will “indefinitely idle” the facility’s operations, leaving the future of the plant and its workers uncertain. Read more

Lexington Co-op reaches contract with union: Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but workers had been pressing for better wages and working conditions, as well as representation in company decision-making. Read more

Top Seedz gets $365K toward move, building retrofit: The company, which won the 43North competition in 2021, is planning to expand into a 34,379-square-foot leased facility at 101 Oak St. Read more

BILLS

Observations: No Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs, but plenty of starters Saturday vs. Colts: Coach Sean McDermott said Allen will play in the preseason – the Bills’ final two games are at Pittsburgh (Aug. 19) and at Chicago (Aug. 26). Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley will handle the Colts game. Read more

Buffalo Bills training camp awards 2023: What summer camp is complete without some last-day awards? Not the Bills' training camp. Read more

New set of Bills Little People to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital available Friday: This year’s set features quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox and pass rusher Von Miller along with a "Buffalo Bills Super Fan." Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.