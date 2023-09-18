Sept. 18, 2023

Special needs shelters save lives during hurricanes. Could they work for blizzards?

DaVita Renal Care knew it would have to get creative as a blizzard bore down on Western New York last December and stopped travel across the region for several days.

The West Seneca clinic served 47 patients who needed dialysis three days per week.

“Someone can go for five days without dialysis – most people can who have end-stage renal disease,” said Dr. Richard Quigg, clinic medical director. “You go beyond that, then you start to have problems that you can’t undo.”

The DaVita staff had to improvise. They opened early Friday as the blizzard gathered steam and treated all of their 60 dialysis patients, regardless of whether they normally had an appointment on Fridays. More than half made it back on Tuesday and the clinic was pretty close to normal by Wednesday.

“We knew in advance what was going to happen, so we planned as best we could,” said Quigg, also chief of the Division of Nephrology in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Thanks in large part to the clinic staff’s quick thinking, DaVita’s dialysis patients all managed to weather the storm. But there may be an easier way for some of those dialysis patients – as well others with pressing medical needs – to get care they need during future blizzards: special needs shelters equipped to help those who need specialized care and medical equipment that requires electricity.

– Grant Ashley and Justice Marbury, NY-Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative

ECC president search is down to four finalists: SUNY Erie Community College is getting close to completing its search for a new president. Take a closer look at the four candidates. Read more

'Big hole in the ground' slows trip, but nothing stops Bills fans from getting to game: Tailgaters on Sunday marveled at the massive pile of earth that had already been moved for the $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, across Abbott Road from the current facility. They snapped selfies with yellow backhoes and cranes behind them, as they were drinking Genesee Cream Ale and grilling Sahlen’s hot dogs. But some had their party time cut short by traffic snarls resulting from stadium construction. Read more

Newly digitized funeral program collection unveiled at Merriweather library: The Buffalo Genealogical Society of the African Diaspora, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, University at Buffalo and Western New York Library Resources Council have digitized a community resource called the Funeral Collection project. Read more

10 Western New York parks added to state's birdwatching list: The newly designated birding locations – Amherst Veterans Canal Park, Chautauqua County’s Audubon Community Nature Center, and eight parks in the City of Buffalo, including Delaware and Cazenovia parks – join the list of 334 other birdwatching spots from across New York on the State Birding Trail. Read more

Hochul unveils plan to combat alarming number of car thefts in New York State: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled a $55 million plan to help law enforcement agencies combat a surge in car thefts, particularly certain models of Hyundais and Kias. Read more

Grab the umbrella: Cloudy with showers possible. High in the upper 60s. Read more

ICYMI: Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Observations: Bills bounce back with dominating win against Raiders: A dominating, 38-10 victory in the home opener at Highmark Stadium did more than just even the Bills’ record at 1-1. It also showed that a good deal of concern that was expressed after the season-opening stinker against the New York Jets just might have been overblown. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Rotten feeling of Week 1 fuels Josh Allen in Week 2: "If Bad Josh (turnovers), Disappointing Josh (missed throws) and Frustrating Josh (not sliding) was present last Monday, the home fans got to see Great Josh (no turnovers), Efficient Josh (31-of-37 passing) and Smart Josh (only one risky run) against the Raiders," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Complete coverage: Bills win big in home opener against Raiders: The Buffalo Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in Sunday's home opener at Highmark Stadium. Here is our complete game coverage.

Opening weekend at Great Pumpkin Farm: Visitors enjoyed the pumpkins, decorations and other attractions at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Sunday. View photos

