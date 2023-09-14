Sept. 14, 2023

Southtowns residents mobilize against proposed wind farm: 'We all moved to the country to be in the country'

Opposition is mounting to a proposed wind farm that would erect 30 to 40 wind turbines in North Collins, Collins, Concord and Eden.

EDF Renewables is contacting property owners to see if they want a 650-foot turbine or related equipment on their property. Those with turbines would receive $20,000 a year.

Many residents see the wind farm as an existential threat to their way of life.

“We all moved to the country to be in the country,” North Collins Supervisor John Tobia said. “This is rural farm country, and the citizens like it this way.”

– Barb O'Brien

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'This is not the bad old days': Hochul urges New Yorkers to get new vaccine as Covid cases rise: To try to prevent an even steeper increase this fall and winter, a new Covid-19 vaccine that protects against the newest and most prevalent variants of the virus will be available as soon as this Friday. Read more

Safety changes complete at intersection where two Army vets died near WNY National Cemetery: Nearly two years after two veterans were killed in a collision near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, safety improvements at the crash-prone intersection have been completed. Read more

Trammell housing project in Town of Niagara under fire: A proposal by former Pilgrim Village owner Mark H. Trammell to buy and renovate an apartment complex in the Town of Niagara for use as low-income housing has generated controversy and even opposition within the town – including from the supervisor, town clerk, police chief and building inspector. Read more

Delaware North 'steadfast' in improving products as time at Highmark Stadium winds down: Delaware North Cos. has three seasons left to provide food and beverages for the Buffalo Bills. Andy Altomare and his Delaware North staff at Highmark Stadium plan to make the most of that remaining time. Read more

Town of Niagara police officer who fatally shot man last year won't face charges: There isn't enough evidence to disprove Officer Alexander Wagner was justified in using deadly physical force when he killed Daniel Kachinoski in Kachinoski's Chester Avenue home, the State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation said in a report of the results of its investigation. Read more

YMCA Buffalo Niagara opens six branches to the public on Saturday: YMCA Buffalo Niagara hosts open houses for the public on Saturday at all six of its Wellness Centers. Read more

WEATHER

Abundant sunshine: Sunny skies with a high in the upper 60s. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Impact of fights in city vs. suburbs? It’s as clear as black and white: Fights last week at football games between predominantly Black high schools in Buffalo and predominantly white high schools elsewhere may seem like similar events. But the reality Black kids need to realize is that there could be huge differences in how they are perceived. Read more

GUSTO

On stage: A quick look at Buffalo area theater for the week of Sept. 14: September is always a busy time for the theater community as the curtain rises on a new season. Here’s a look at some of the productions that are on stage now, in order of dates, and a quick look ahead. Read more

Jack Rabbit taking over Chandler Street Tappo: The crew that runs Jack Rabbit plans to turn the Chandler Street building that held Tappo Pizza into a music-centered venue with room for about 250 people to enjoy a band. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Ellicott Development brings Stitch Buffalo to new, larger home: Stitch Buffalo, a growing 9-year-old nonprofit that started as an embroidery workshop for refugee women on the West Side, is now poised to get a new and much larger home on the ground floor of a renovated Plymouth Avenue building, where its founder hopes to expand its efforts to bring immigrant communities together. Read more

Rite Aid to close downtown store: The Main Street store's final day of business will be Sept. 21. Read more

Covanta Niagara workers seek to organize: Operating Engineers Local 17, which would represent the workers, has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election. Read more

Retech Systems plans to add 40 jobs with expansion: Retech Systems plans to add 40 jobs over the next decade, as part of the manufacturer's $10 million expansion into the Town of Tonawanda. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen turnovers and other problems we have seen before: Interceptions, a fumble and some questionable decisions by Josh Allen played a big role in the Buffalo Bills' season-opening overtime loss to the New York Jets. Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss what went wrong and what it will take to get Allen and the Bills back on track. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen knows it's time to start playing with ruthless efficiency: Josh Allen can play with great efficiency. We’ve seen it. And not just on occasion. And not just in the 2021 playoffs. But coming on the heels of the second half of last season, Allen needs to get a better handle on his turnovers, Gaughan says. Read more

Leonard Floyd's solid Bills debut forecasts strong games to come: In 28 snaps (52% of defensive snaps) in the season opener against the New York Jets, new Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd tallied 1.5 sacks for 10.5 yards, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He had five pressures, per analytics website Pro Football Focus. Read more

SABRES

Sabres' Matt Savoie unlikely to receive an exemption to start season in Rochester: This week's Prospects Challenge is an opportunity for Savoie to show management that he’s ready to help the Sabres in the NHL this season. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.