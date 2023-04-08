April 8, 2023

'A real blessing': Sloan Comfort Care Home provides death with dignity as it struggles to survive

Easter didn’t come without Good Friday.

This belief sits front and center for Christians this holiday weekend.

The realities and costs involved with dying, however, can prove difficult to grasp anytime of year for those of any faith – or none at all.

“4 out of 5 Americans indicate a desire to die at home, but only half of them actually will,” Sloan Comfort Care Home says on its website. “Medical Hospice services are comprehensive but intermittent, while final days of care is round-the-clock with significant physical, emotional, social and financial demands on the caregiver.”

The comfort home – which sits on a Catholic Church campus in the village of Sloan – provides death with dignity for those with terminal illness in their last months of life.

It is the only place of its kind in Erie County.

The challenge for homelike settings such as Sloan is that they don’t receive government reimbursement for their care, so they need to find other ways to cover related costs while serving within rigorous state regulations for providing such care.

“The problems that the Sloan house and we're all trying to address are far more structural and systemic in terms of cost of home care, cost of nursing home care and out-of-town families when the bulk of the care for the chronically ill and dying is falling to families,” said Dr. Christopher Kerr, CEO and chief medical officer with Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo.

“Sloan house is an attempt to take a crack at it.”

– Scott Scanlon

With state budget stalled, another stopgap to keep Albany running is likely: State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul stating that another extender needed to be passed by noon Monday to avoid any possible delay in 87,000 state employees getting paid. Read more

Buffalo man arrested as part of global takedown of 'criminal online marketplace': This week's international takedown of an online marketplace selling stolen account login credentials ensnared a 26-year-old Buffalo man. Federal prosecutors have accused Wul Isaac Chol of possessing online credentials of 21 people, totaling 778 different accounts, from Netflix and Twitter to Airbnb and Amazon, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. Read more

Schumer says bipartisan bill aimed at improving rail safety is on track to pass the Senate: New bipartisan legislation aimed at improving rail safety is on track to pass in the U.S. Senate, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said during a news conference Friday as he stood along the Norfolk Southern rail line in Attica. Read more

The lighter side of The News: A new stadium leads to 'Super' dreams; A January heat wave?; The funniest tree on Facebook: This week's Off Main Street column features Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz ruminating on the Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl chances, a weather report at an NFTA station that made passengers feel warm on a cold day, and a Facebook account that posts public safety updates with a sense of humor. Read more

Don Paul: After a stretch of wet weather, this is the pattern change we’ve been waiting for: Brilliant sunshine returns for a seasonably cool Saturday. The afternoon high will reach the mid 40s, below the average of 50, but a lighter breeze will make it feel milder and ideal for walks. Easter Sunday will be spectacularly sunny, after a cold start at dawn, with temps in the upper 20s. The positioning of the Canadian ridge of high pressure will assure tranquil conditions, and the afternoon high near 53 will feel warmer. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ability to work from home lures JP from 97 Rock to WECK for midday shift: Radio host John Piccillo, who goes by JP on the air, confirmed that he has left the station where he has worked since 1995. He has been the midday host since 1998. Read more

Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo's alter ego is set for season two of 'Cooper's Bar': An unlikely meeting between Louis Mustillo, a Buffalo-born actor, and "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seahorn led to the creation of "Cooper's Bar," now set to begin filming its second season for streaming on AMC. Read more

From entry-level job to CEO: Rhonda Frederick retires from People Inc. after 43 years: When Rhonda Frederick first joined People Inc. in a direct support role in April 1980, she never thought she'd stay there her whole career – let alone advance all the way to CEO. But that's exactly what happened. Frederick recently spoke to The Buffalo News to reflect on her long career as she retires from the Western New York nonprofit health and human services agency. Read more

NFL draft preview: Bills' options are limited at thin off-ball linebacker position: There arguably are three clear-cut top-60 prospects at off-the-ball linebacker – Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. All three might be able to step into an immediate role as a starter for the Buffalo Bills. But if you don’t get one of them, your odds of drafting a rookie to step in and start right away probably are not good. Read more

Bills GM Brandon Beane has made 31 trades involving draft picks. Here is the rundown: Since he became general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Brandon Beane has made 31 trades that involve draft picks. That includes four made during the NFL draft last year. Could the Bills be on the move again in the 2023 NFL draft? Read more

'Good at everything,' Sabres' Owen Power a bona fide candidate for rookie of the year: Those who have been around Owen Power every day during his rookie season have a difficult time explaining how, at only 20 years old, he’s succeeded while carrying a heavy workload at a pressure-packed position like defense. Their experiences caused them to wonder why he’s been overlooked when broadcasters and writers predict who will be named the Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s rookie of the year. Read more

Sabres goalie Devon Levi wins college hockey's top goaltending honor again: Devon Levi officially became a two-time winner of the Mike Richter Award on Friday when the Sabres rookie was announced as the top goalie in NCAA men’s hockey for a second consecutive season. He's the first back-to-back winner since the award was first presented in 2014. Levi had a .933 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average in 34 games as a junior at Northeastern University. Read more

Photos: Fun at the Spring EGG-stravaganza at Tifft Nature Preserve: From testing the strength of eggs to visiting a pair of owls, families enjoyed a sunny day at the annual Spring EGG-stravaganza at Tifft Nature Preserve on Friday. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

