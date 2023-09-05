Sept. 5, 2023

Six things to know heading into the 2023-24 school year in Western New York

It's not just students who get nervous and excited on the first day of school.

Longtime educator Michael Cornell still gets butterflies, too.

“There's comfort in that, because it means it still matters,” the Hamburg school superintendent said. “You know that you still love it if you're excited about it.”

While some charter schools started last week, most students will start school this week, including 30,000 in Buffalo public schools who return Friday.

It’s an unusual year in that three new schools are opening in Erie County. Covid-19 and its aftereffects remain, as teachers continue to focus on academics and the emotional well-being of students.

Here are six things to know about school this year.

– Barbara O'Brien and Ben Tsujimoto

Today will be sunny with an expected high of 84 degrees.

BILLS

Katherine Fitzgerald: The 'Damar Effect' comes back to Buffalo

A week before the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in their highly anticipated season opener in northern New Jersey, Bills safety Damar Hamlin took some time to call the plays on offense.

“I lined everybody up on the left,” Hamlin said. “I gave ‘em a jet sweep, to left making everybody think it’s going over here, and I had a QB keep all the way down the sideline to the right. So, it was well-drawn up. …

“(The Bills) might have to install that one.”

The play was run by 6- and 7-year olds, as Hamlin was at a four-on-four flag football game at Front Park. Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, held a multifaceted event Monday to give back to the Buffalo community. The event was bolstered by partners, including the American Heart Association (AHA), Zoll Medical, USA Football, BuffaLove Apparel and Signature Cutz.

Read more and see photos from the event here.

