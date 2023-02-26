Feb. 26, 2023

Prospectus: Shining a light on progress made and expanding opportunity for all

While high-profile projects ushered in the Buffalo Niagara region’s revival a decade ago, startups and entrepreneurs are pushing the area forward today.

Signs of community development are all around us.

From empty warehouses turned into apartments and mixed-use facilities, to craft breweries nestled in trendy neighborhoods, the region’s resurgence still has steam.

Now, as private and public funding continue to flow into the area, conversation about Buffalo’s growth and development has morphed into an important discussion about expanding opportunities for a larger portion of the region.

Simply put: What will it take to ensure that the area’s revival includes communities that have not been an integral part of community growth and development to date?

In Prospectus 2023, we capture the region's conversation about expanding opportunities. We asked area business and community leaders to share their views on progress made, opportunities ahead and the steps needed to ensure that more people are part of the community’s growth.

– Sheila Rayam

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

5 years after Buffalo Diocese sex abuse scandal erupted, victims still waiting for compensation: Five years later, despite promises to do right by abuse victims, the Buffalo Diocese has not paid a penny in damages to an estimated 900 people who filed claims alleging they were sexually abused by priests or other diocese employees. “It seems to me that nothing has changed,” said Michael F. Whalen Jr., who held a news conference on Feb. 27, 2018, to tell the public that the Rev. Norbert Orsolits had abused him nearly 40 years ago when he was a teenager. Read more

Sean Kirst: Voices of survivors of childhood abuse: Whalen's courage shattered walls within the church: Survivors of abuse at the hands of Buffalo Diocese priests say Michael Whalen's courage became the history-changing push that finally overwhelmed diocesan secrecy, going back generations. Read more

With spotlight on Buffalo, a push to make health equity a No. 1 priority: The Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, said Buffalo has a moment – right now – to make health equity a priority, particularly following the traumatic events that hit the area last year. Read more

Blasdell fire department in danger of dissolving: Time may be running out for the Blasdell Fire Department. It has not answered calls since October, it has no certified EMTs, it sold its ambulance and membership has dwindled to less than 20. Read more

Buffalo singer Matt Wilson featured in 'American Idol' on Sunday: Matt Wilson, 21, will audition for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the reality show now in its 21st season. How far does he get? We have to watch and see. Read more

WEATHER

A respite from the freeze: Temperatures are expected to rise to 37 on Sunday, but flurries or snow showers are still possible. Read more

Days after storm, some Buffalo streets remain covered in ice and slush: While some laced up skates, others vented frustrations as ice still covered some Buffalo streets days after the storm. Read more

GUSTO

Career retrospective celebrates LeRoi Johnson's 'intuitive, abstracted expressions' at Burchfield Penney

LeRoi Johnson has mixed emotions about seeing his vividly drawn, career-spanning paintings hanging in the marquee, light-filled gallery of the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

"LEROI: Living In Color" is the 74-year-old Johnson's first career retrospective, and it's bringing him the recognition he's found internationally, but until now had mostly eluded him in his native city. The show, featuring 75 of his works, is on view through March 26.

"It's painful and it's also joyful," Johnson said. "When I say it's painful, it's because I'm the first Black artist to have a major exhibit there, and I look around and see all of these fabulous artists before me who never had that opportunity. It's very painful to feel that, and it hits you when you're there."

– Mark Sommer

BUFFALO NEXT

Ciminelli plans to upsize proposed new Lackawanna warehouse: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is now hoping to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%. The Buffalo-based developer is working with the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. on a proposal to create up to 250,000 square feet of warehouse space in a new facility on the south side of Dona Street, adjacent to Route 5. Read more

POLITICS

Kearns says he chose not to run as GOP county executive candidate: Pushing back against the suggestion, made by some GOP insiders, that a recent controversy over radio and print advertisements paid for by his office had dimmed his standing in the race, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said the decision was his alone. Read more

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: Can Khalil Shakir take the leap to becoming one of Bills' top-three receivers?: Shakir is coming off a rookie season in which he finished with 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in 14 games in the regular season, two of which he started. He played 275 offensive snaps, 25% of the team total. In the playoffs, Shakir finished with five catches for 91 yards in two games, a sign that his workload from the regular season was trending up. Read more

SABRES

Sabres place Alex Tuch on injured reserve; top-line winger's status is uncertain: The Buffalo Sabres' mostly injury-free season at forward took a decidedly darker turn Saturday when the club placed top-line right winger Alex Tuch on injured reserve. Read more

Craig Anderson suddenly jumps to the top of Sabres' three-headed goalie, but how much can he play?: Anderson's outburst against the Panthers suddenly gives him 70 saves on 72 shots the last two games. With 25 games to go, it begs the question of how many starts will be too many for him during the playoff push. Read more

New Buffalo Sabres COO John Roth knows there's lots of work to be done on the franchise's business side: John Roth has a business background while working at Fidelity Investments in Boston over the last 24 years and has known Sabres owner Terry Pegula through almost all of Pegula's 12 years at the helm at the club. But Roth has no prior experience working in professional sports, and has now been given the reins of the PSE offices and the business side of the Sabres. "Kevyn (Adams) and Don (Granato) are doing their job on the ice with the team, and I take care of the rest and work with them. The good news is we have a really experienced, seasoned leadership team here. I'm not just coming in cold," Roth said. Read more

