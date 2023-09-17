Sept. 17, 2023

'You have to be ready for a war': Severe storms, power outages leave caregivers and their loved ones feeling helpless

Nearly 50 people died in Erie County alone during the Christmas weekend blizzard, mostly stranded motorists and others caught outdoors, or who froze to death in residences that lost heat in its largest city.

The casualties could easily have included a 1-year-old city boy who got snowed in and needed a ventilator. His family had only two battery-powered ventilators, each with eight hours of battery life.

As the U.S. population ages, more and more older Americans will rely on in-home caregiving from family or paid aides. Adults and children with disabilities also need the critical help caregivers provide.

At the same time, severe weather events, including the blizzard and multiday power outages this summer in Michigan and the American South, are increasingly common, making potential solutions – especially for the most vulnerable – more pressing.

Reporters and editors with the New York-Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, which includes The Buffalo News, examine several potential solutions in a special package of stories and photos.

– Grant Ashley and the New York-Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative

Nick Langworthy to have active role in Biden impeachment probe: The effort to make Joe Biden yet another impeached president will occupy three House committees over the coming months – and the Buffalo area's newest member of Congress, Rep. Nick Langworthy, will be in the middle of the impeachment probe. Read more

'I was a diversion': Former Nardin president says she was unfairly villainized: Sandra Betters, who has field a lawsuit against Nardin Academy after being removed as president in June, said she became a foil of powerful interests at the school who leveled false allegations against her to draw attention away from their misdeeds. Read more

Sean Kirst: 50 years later, outlaw Buffalo Bills mascot remains legend: Today, Billy the Buffalo serves as the big blue mascot controlled and sanctioned by the team. But for at least one full season decades ago, the rogue "dancing buffalo" was beloved to 80,000 Bills fans in Rich Stadium. Read more

Buffalo Schools to add preschool special education classrooms as Erie County faces major need: With the need for special education services rising – and data showing early intervention is immensely helpful for preschool students with disabilities – Buffalo Public Schools preschool offerings for students with disabilities have soared. Read more

Buffalo Dyngus Day co-founder to receive award from Poland's president: Eddy Dobosiewicz, the unofficial ambassador of Buffalo's Polish American community – particularly his role in promoting the city as the Dyngus Day capital of the world – is scheduled to receive an honor Sunday from Polish President Adrzej Duda. Read more

Game-day forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy with a light breeze and a high near 72 degrees. Read more

Problem solvers for nonprofits: UB grad students seek solutions that make a social impact: UB’s Social Impact Fellowship, founded in 2017, puts 10 teams of three grad students to work at a Western New York nonprofit organization each summer to collaborate on helping the agencies better address social needs. Read more

David Robinson: Students fueled summer hiring. Their return to school caused big job losses: New data from the state Labor Department showed that the region absorbed unusually severe job losses last month, after enjoying unusually robust job growth during the early days of summer, Robinson writes. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is Josh Allen just stubborn, or are his coaches failing him?: "Last week’s game against the Jets was one of the worst of Allen’s career, but let’s see what happens in the weeks ahead before we really start to worry," Jay Skurski says. Read more

Ryann O'Halloran: Snap judgments common after Week 1: Do they have merit for Allen, Bills offense?: “Josh is extremely resilient and has been through this experience before in terms of having to reset after a game like (last week),” coach Sean McDermott said. “That’s what I expect him to do.” Read more

Inside the NHL: Sabres' Prospect Challenge games are our first look at key parts of Amerks' core: The names were everywhere Friday and the talent level was jaw-dropping at times compared to an organization like Montreal that seems far behind the rest of the Atlantic Division, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

Isak Rosen continues to impress as Sabres stay unbeaten at Prospects Challenge: Rosen, whom the Sabres drafted 14th overall in 2021 with the draft pick acquired in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade, continued his impressive rookie camp with his second goal in as many nights. Read more

'I don’t like the overall record': UB football drops to 0-3 after 55-27 loss to Liberty: For the second year in a row, the Bulls have opened the season 0-3 – something that hasn’t happened since 2004 and 2005, when the Bulls opened 0-4 and 0-9, respectively. Read more

Buffalo State football ends longest active losing streak in Division III with 41-7 victory: Buffalo State ended the longest active losing streak in Division III football with a 41-7 victory against Dean College on Saturday in Franklin, Mass. Read more

