April 25, 2023

Seneca Nation plans to bid for McKinley Mall

Benderson Development Co. may not be the only deep-pocketed bidder expected to show interest in the struggling McKinley Mall when the Hamburg shopping center comes up for online auction next month.

The Seneca Nation of Indians also says it's interested in bidding, although it's not yet clear why it's interested or what it would do with it.

“The Seneca Nation always looks at strategic opportunities to potentially expand and strengthen our economy," said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Pigeon was supposed to report to Probation Office when released from jail. He went to Florida instead: Last week, the Probation Office sent a memorandum to U.S. District Court in Buffalo noting Pigeon failed to report to the office within 72 hours of his release from jail. The office also said he had traveled to Florida without its permission and said that Pigeon did not submit documentation about an employment agreement he has with B. Thomas Golisano. Pigeon's lawyer called the missteps with the Probation Office the result of “a series of errors, miscommunications and misunderstandings.” Read more

Cannabis licensee targets Blasdell site for legal pot shop: Glen and Gina Miller have submitted a location in Blasdell for approval to the state Office of Cannabis Management for a conditional adult-use retail dispensary on South Park Avenue. Read more

As budget deal nears, lawmakers blame Hochul for lengthy delay: After weeks of delay, Albany lawmakers believe they are finally nearing a state budget agreement. At the same time, members of the Legislature are increasingly casting blame for the delay upon Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more

Buffalo teachers overwhelmingly support new contract in strong turnout: More than half of the district's rank-and-file teachers flooded into Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday evening and overwhelmingly ratified a $243.7 million contract agreed upon by Buffalo Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. Read more

Buffalo Common Council considers regulation of all city smoke shops, including those already open: The proposal would require each smoke shop – including tobacco, hookah and vaping establishments – to have a license and undergo an annual inspection. Read more

Man charged with killing girlfriend, mother in 2019 admits to slayings for second time: A man who worked for more than a year to have his prior guilty pleas withdrawn on Monday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killings of his ex-girlfriend and mother. Charles L. Jones entered into a plea agreement and will be sentenced to 50 years in prison. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Annoyingly cool pattern only relaxes briefly this week in WNY: Today will be mostly dry, with a few spotty light showers possible under mixed sun and clouds, along with a slightly stiffer breeze making the 50-degree high feel cooler. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What could future warming impacts be in Western New York?: The warming trend for Buffalo, particularly compared to 20th century averages, is indisputable. Warming is the new normal. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Ilio DiPaolo's, family dining values persist: It’s the movers and shakers in the dining room, backed up with a kitchen crew of stout pasta grapplers, that make Ilio DiPaolo’s worth applauding, News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau says. Read more

Buffalo singer Matt Wilson's quest ends on 'American Idol': Placed among 10 contestants in the "danger zone" after viewers voted Sunday night, the smiling crooner was not among the two singers chosen Monday night by the judges to round out the Top 12 and return next week. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Rich Products preparing to shift some work to India; impact on local jobs unclear: Rich Products will shift work from four back-office departments to India from its Niagara Street headquarters and elsewhere in its global operations, starting in the fourth quarter. Read more

COLUMNS

Elizabeth Licata: The pavement has changed, but Allentown's personality still can't be defined: "The conundrum in Allentown goes like this: If you own a house there, Allentown is residential. If you’re a business owner, it’s commercial. Allentown is both of these things, of course – many own both businesses and homes in the neighborhood – but there are priorities that don’t always overlap," Licata writes. Read more

[BN] CHRONICLES

The gun control debate in Buffalo, 1972: Reading this article, which was written more than half a century ago, leaves the reader to wonder not how the debate has progressed over the last five decades – but if it has progressed at all. Read more

BILLS

Potential Bills target Jordan Addison grew up an admirer of Stefon Diggs: Their Maryland roots is an obvious connection between Addison and Diggs. Their outstanding route-running ability is another. Read more

Back end of NFL draft's first round could be fertile ground for Bills' Brandon Beane to trade down: The lower part of the first round is an active spot for trading. Last year five trades were made on draft night between the 25th and 32nd picks. Read more

PHOTOS

