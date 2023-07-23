July 23, 2023

Sean Kirst: 'Anything for all of us': To new state champions, the real lessons from coach with ALS

A state championship is a landmark for any community. The celebration continues in Depew, where Mayor Kevin Peterson said the village will erect signs at major gateways honoring a high school baseball team barely a month beyond a state title.

Yet the true story behind those signs – and the message the players hope they will convey – is of 11 teenagers who came together as a mirror of their coach.

In June, Dennis Crawley Jr.’s Depew Wildcats won the state Class B trophy. They rallied from three down in the sixth inning to defeat Lansing 5-4 in Binghamton, earning the first state baseball crown in a decade for a Western New York high school.

Crawley, 53, coached despite the impact of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable and progressive form of muscular paralysis. What he and assistant coach Tony Sekuterski taught – that each little thing, done well, carries you to the next step – was epitomized in how Crawley faced each day.

“We don’t win the state title without him as coach,” Depew athletic director Robert Skoczylas said.

Crawley insists it is all about the players. Still, you find quiet examples of his one-step, one-small-challenge-at-a-time philosophy throughout every game of a 25-1 season.

– Sean Kirst

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo mass shooter's lawyers want magistrate judge off federal case while awaiting death penalty decision: Lawyers for Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron want a magistrate judge replaced in his federal case, saying they want their motions, if any, to wait until U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland decides whether to pursue the death penalty. Read more

Mother of missing Buffalo woman helped kick-start investigation of serial killer of Gilgo Beach: In the summer of 2009, a 15-year-old Buffalo girl received disturbing phone calls from a man who taunted her about her missing older sister. What made the calls especially scary was that the caller was using the cellphone owned by the missing woman, Melissa M. Barthelemy, 24. Read more

Buffalo School Board grades Superintendent Williams as 'effective' after one year at the helm: The Buffalo School Board, which hired and oversees Superintendent Tonja Williams, gave her an overall rating of “effective” while releasing part of its one-year performance evaluation of the superintendent. Through a digital evaluation tool called SuperEval, Williams received the second-highest rating possible. Read more

'Blew my mind': High school students immersed at ECMC in new summer program: A summer internship program at Erie County Medical Center introduced high school students considering careers in health care to a wide range of departments and specialties. Read more

Habitat for Humanity provides new Cheektowaga homes to two refugee families from Africa: The Teganya family and the Bukuru/Habonimana family – who are from the neighboring African countries of Rwanda and Burundi – will be moving into homes on Barbara Place and East Second Street, respectively. Read more and see photos of the dedications here.

WEATHER

Sunny Sunday: Mostly sunny with high around 80 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

BILLS

10 Buffalo Bills with the most to prove in the 2023 season: The Buffalo Bills won’t face the expectations that come with being preseason Super Bowl favorites entering the 2023 season. Nevertheless, the pressure will be significant, especially for these 10 players. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is Damar Hamlin a lock for the 53-man roster?: "It’s safe to assume the Bills will do right by Hamlin, but I anticipate they will evaluate him solely as a football player, which is what I think he would want," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.