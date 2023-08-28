Aug. 28, 2023

Sean Kirst: 'Keep up the fight': In WNY, living witnesses of MLK, John Lewis and great march

Brother Clifford Bell and John Mayo are both 93, and share a powerful memory: The two Buffalo men rode together to the March on Washington 60 years ago, where they felt a shared jubilance about the American potential laid out in a speech by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – only to return to a struggle in which each gain in Buffalo is incremental, even 60 years later.

Even so, all these years later, they hang onto the hope in King's words.

Bell said King’s speech – with such calls as to “hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope” – ties into his fundamental makeup:

“Keep up the fight. Don’t quit. Keep it going.”

– Sean Kirst

Judge reinstates fired Roswell Park nurse who refused vaccine: A 'victim' of Covid excesses: An arbitrator's January decision upholding Wendy Cooper's firing was "irrational, violative of public policy and contrary to the interests of justice," State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled. Read more

West Seneca eminent domain would take nearly half of resident's property: Ken Horton stands to lose almost half his 1-acre property if the Town of West Seneca succeeds in taking it and two other parcels it says it needs access to in order to keep sewers from overflowing during heavy rains and causing basement flooding in properties along Cazenovia Creek. Read more

Grandmother of bullied student who died by suicide begins legal process against Buffalo Schools: The grandmother of a 12-year-old student from Buffalo who died by suicide in May has begun legal action against Buffalo Public Schools, the Buffalo School Board and the City of Buffalo, claiming each paid "deliberate indifference" to "severe, pervasive and disturbing" bullying that caused the boy's death. Read more

PolitiFact: Fact-checking claims about New York’s marijuana laws: State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, has introduced legislation to prohibit marijuana use in public unless a municipality allows it, a measure he says would make New York more like other states that have legalized recreational adult-use cannabis. During a recent interview on WBEN-AM, Borrello made a lot of claims about New York’s marijuana law and how it compares to those in other states. We fact-checked four of them. Read more

Restraining order prevents NYC from sending more asylum-seekers to Cheektowaga: A judge has granted the Town of Cheektowaga a temporary restraining order to block New York City and government contractor DocGo from sending any more asylum-seekers to Cheektowaga hotels. Read more

Environmental justice tour to focus on hazardous waste hot spots on East Side: A bus tour will visit some of the most notorious spots of environmental pollution on Buffalo's East Side as part of an effort to ensure that people in the community have a voice in addressing those burdens as the nation shifts toward cleaner and greener options. Read more

A fine start to the week: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds and chance of a shower. High in the upper 70s. Read more

A final Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of cutdown day: Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on how the Bills’ initial 53-man roster might look following cutdown day. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is there any bad blood between Siran Neal and Stefon Diggs?: "Regarding Diggs and Neal, there is no bad blood there. They are two competitive individuals who enjoy pushing each other in practice. This is just my opinion, but I love that Neal doesn’t back down and gives it right back to Diggs. That’s good for all involved, because they’re each pushing each other to get better," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag. Read more

Mike Harrington: Memories of Rick Jeanneret spark smiles and laughter in arena ceremony: "Rick Jeanneret was hilarious on radio and TV, and how lucky and blessed am I to be able to say he was hilarious in person, too. We are all sad that he is gone, but the best thing about the remembrance the Sabres staged Sunday in KeyBank Center was we laughed at him, with him and about him. A lot," Harrington writes. Read more

