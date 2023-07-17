July 17, 2023

Scam artists make it harder for legitimately ill people to get federal disability benefits

Serial fraudster Eric C. Conn was a nightmare for the Social Security Administration, and also for legitimately ailing Americans who are trying to get federal disability benefits.

Although his fraud case has been adjudicated, it continues to have an impact today, including in New York State, where government statistics show that most applicants get turned down on their first application for disability benefits.

Conn, now 62, was a colorful and unethical Kentucky attorney who called himself “Mr. Social Security” and boasted that 99% of his clients got approved for government disability benefits. Prosecutors said he orchestrated the biggest disability fraud scheme in American history.

Sentenced in September 2018, he is serving 27 years in federal prison.

With a bribe-taking Social Security judge and several crooked doctors on his payroll, Conn filed thousands of fraudulent applications that enabled his clients to easily obtain disability benefits.

Authorities said Conn's crimes also penalized hundreds of his clients who had legitimate disability claims but lost their benefits after his crimes were uncovered.

Several Buffalo attorneys who specialize in disability cases told The Buffalo News they believe a relatively small number of outrageous scams, such as Conn's, have made it tougher for people to pursue legitimate disability cases.

“Yes, there is some fraud in the system. Some people will always try to take advantage of programs that are set up to help people who really need it,” said attorney Christopher Grover. “But the amount of fraud is nowhere near what the government believes it to be. Why would you take the chance of going to prison for a disability benefit that typically pays about $1,400 a month? For the individual applicant, it’s not a lucrative crime.”

– Dan Herbeck

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Role of quarry in Newstead at issue in saga of sunken home condemned in 2022 after ground shift: Homeowners Gene and Tracy Nati believe blasting and dewatering at the County Line Stone quarry about a mile away from their home caused the earth below their house to shift, and they are now suing the quarry, along with four municipalities, alleging that their negligence allowed it to happen. Read more

Not a punchline: Edsel owners rallying this week in Amherst: In American culture, the word Edsel became synonymous with a commercial flop. Car aficionados view Edsels differently: as stylish, sturdy vehicles that stand out on the road. Now, Edsel owners are inviting the public to come see for themselves, at a rally scheduled for the Buffalo region this week. Read more

Officials prep to see if Hamburg town water tower is worthy of burger paint job: Fresh off its annual BurgerFest on Saturday, the Town of Hamburg is taking a step that could lead toward painting its rusty blue water tower near the Thruway like a hamburger. Town Board members authorized the town engineer to contract with a firm for an evaluation of the structural integrity of the tower, for a cost not to exceed $27,500. Read more

New York municipal governments, school districts face 2% property tax cap as inflation eases: Inflation is down from this time last year, but it is still above 2% – and under New York State law, property tax growth will be capped at 2% next year for local governments starting their fiscal year Jan. 1. State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the cap affects tax levies for all counties, towns and fire districts, 44 cities and 13 villages. Read more

How a chance encounter with a chocolate Lab helped lead to capture of Michael Burham: Michael A. Burham looked gaunt, weary and confused when police converged on the suspected killer and prison escapee Saturday evening outside Warren, Pa. A dog played a key role in his capture. Read more

'Bigger and better than last year': Canal Fest of the Tonawandas returns: Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is back in full force for its 40th anniversary. This year's festivities come after the reversal of a March announcement by Canal Fest board members to cancel the festival this summer to rebrand and reconstruct the event. Read more

WEATHER

Smoke returns: Mostly sunny skies in the morning will be followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert due to smoky conditions. The high will be near 80. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?: The Buffalo Niagara job market has gone slightly south since spring, with three straight months of small job losses. We'll find out Thursday if that trend continued into June when the state Labor Department releases its latest local employment report. Plus, the Buffalo Planning Board meets and Amherst-based Life Storage and Utah-based Extra Space Storage will conduct separate shareholders meetings on Tuesday to vote on Extra Space's planned acquisition of Life Storage. Read more

BILLS

Bills position preview: Defensive tackle depth is a roster strength: Competition will be the key word for the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackles when training camp begins. That’s true for not only a spot on the 53-man roster and playing time, but also for future job security. General Manager Brandon Beane was able to get a contract extension done with Ed Oliver, but the rest of the expected contributors are all entering the final year of their respective contracts. “You've got some of the best guys in the league in one room. It's a competition-based room. The bar is set,” defensive tackle Tim Setttle said. Read more

Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle sheds weight as he preps for spirited competition: Tim Settle skipped summer vacation this year. While most of the rest of his teammates scattered throughout the country following the end of spring practices last month, Settle had no plans to go anywhere. “I’m going to be here, working,” the defensive tackle told The Buffalo News. “Nothing changes. I’m still in OTA mode: Come in here, get after it. Just work. Even when nobody is working, just continue to get stronger, faster, better each week. Camp is closing in, and I feel like it's time for me to accelerate.” Read more

PHOTOS

