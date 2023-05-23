May 23, 2023

Salamanca woman's killer said he is rehabilitated. The State Parole Board agreed. But doubts linger

Edward M. Kindt, the man who raped and murdered a Salamanca mother 24 years ago, told the New York State Parole Board earlier this year that he had matured and proven he could become a productive member of society.

"I am rehabilitated and I took efforts and time at rehabilitation and understanding myself," he told members of the Parole Board in February.

Six days later, the majority of board members voted to release him from prison, despite a prison disciplinary record that showed lewd behavior and stalking incidents a decade and more ago, and admonishment from the judge who sentenced him to nine years to life in prison, the maximum term allowed at the time because of his age.

"If you ever are released from prison, someone else will pay for that decision with their life," then-Cattaraugus County Judge Larry Himelein told Kindt on May 1, 2000. "I think you are a threat any time you are in society."

Cattaraugus County legislators remain unconvinced Kindt deserves to be free.

They condemned the Parole Board earlier this month and unanimously called for the immediate resignations of the two members who supported his release, maintaining Kindt "remains a sexual predator, a cold-blooded killer, and a threat to society."

– Barbara O'Brien

Delphi workers lost their pensions. Rep. Claudia Tenney made a video to fight for them: This year, Rep. Claudia Tenney found herself representing Lockport – and many of the hundreds of Delphi retirees who lost most of their pensions when the 2008 financial crisis nearly killed the auto industry. Tenney made a video – "Congress, Pass the Susan Muffley Act" – that owes its power to the stories the Delphi retirees tell. Read more

'What we have now is chaos': Langworthy calls for federal action on immigration, debt ceiling: Rep. Nicholas Langworthy on Monday called for swift federal action on the influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border. The freshman Republican lawmaker also urged the Biden administration to accept spending cuts and work requirements for welfare programs – two GOP priorities as negotiations on the debt ceiling between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continue. Read more

State Police ranks don't reflect New York's diversity. The agency is recruiting to address that: Just like police departments around New York, the State Police look in the mirror and see a problem – the force doesn't look like the communities they serve. Read more

Buffalo Common Council approves 2023-24 budget, cuts $5 million from mayor's plan: The new budget approved by the Common Council Monday kept intact a 4.47% hike in the residential property tax rate that Brown proposed, but overall spending fell to $576,994,950 from Brown’s $582 million plan. Read more

Hospice receives $6 million pledge for expansion: Andrew Dodges, 97, is a retired engineer who wants to create a legacy building on the philanthropic support he started in 1995. Dodges is pledging approximately $6 million for the creation of the Andrew J. and Mary Ann Dodges Center that will allow for the expansion of education and training programs, conferences and meetings for staff and community partners. It is the largest philanthropic pledge in the organization's history. Read more

Suit targets parole officer who lied on stand, Buffalo police for 'malicious prosecution': A man arrested on gun and drug charges later dropped after a state parole officer was caught tampering with evidence and lying on the witness stand is suing the City of Buffalo and law enforcement officers. Anthony S. Davis of Cheektowaga, who spent 18 months behind bars before his case was dismissed in June, claims police violated his constitutional rights because they based his arrest, in part, on falsified evidence. Read more

West Seneca man claims errors committed in Canisius High ballfield expansion: Daniel T. Warren is challenging the expansion of the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex with two baseball diamonds, dugouts and a press box, even though Canisius teams have been playing on the fields this spring. Warren first went to court in 2007 to stop the then-proposed Canisius High School athletic complex in West Seneca arguing that the athletic field and a one-story storage building were not school-related properties and should not be built in a residential zone. Read more

Multistate manhunt underway for Jamestown man: Police have been searching for Michael C. Burham, 34, since the body of Kala M. Hodgkin was discovered on William Street in Jamestown. Authorities believe Burham left the area in a pickup truck that was later recovered in Warren, Pa. Then over the weekend, authorities in South Carolina announced that they, too, were searching for Burham. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Temperatures fluctuate a bit this week, with today's highs in the mid-70s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is El Nino adding fuel to the global warming flame?: There is broad scientific consensus that the world has only a few years in which to act to lessen the severity of climate change impacts yet to come, Paul says. Read more

At Tiny Thai, great dishes come in pint-sized surroundings: Wanthureerat “Kae” Baramee has a whole arsenal of deep cuts from her Thai repertoire that she’s workshopping into her menu, one bite at a time. Even the Thai standards you thought you knew land different here. Read more

WNY projects receive $12.8M from Restore NY: Six Western New York projects across two counties – including the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's redevelopment of the Commodore Perry Projects – will receive $12.8 million in Restore New York grants, as part of nearly $150 million in awards statewide. Read more

Stark Tech seeks ECIDA help to relocate and expand Lancaster operation to Tonawanda: A growing national clean-energy company that specializes in using technology to ensure that buildings are energy-efficient, healthy and safe is seeking to quadruple the physical space for one of its divisions and relocate it from Lancaster to Tonawanda. Read more

Rosina Foods asks for ECIDA tax breaks for new ravioli production line and office expansion: Less than two months after buying the former Lifetime Medical Group building on Empire Drive, Rosina Food Products is planning to renovate about 15,000 square feet of the building for some of its offices. Read more

Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz captures all the big moments at Oak Hill while delivering golf history lessons: "Jim Nantz gave up his role as CBS’ lead college basketball play-by-play announcer after calling UConn’s title victory in April. Thankfully, he remains the voice of the network’s golf coverage," Pergament writes. Read more

Shane Ray finds a new chance with Buffalo Bills: 'I couldn't quit no matter what': A total of 1,607 days after his most recent NFL snap, eight years after he was a first-round pick, and two decades after absorbing his mom’s determination, Shane Ray has found himself another chance with the Bills. Read more

'This community just never ceases to amaze me,' Bruce Smith says at his second charity golf tournament: Bruce Smith is determined to make sure the memory of Lt. Aaron W. Salter Jr. endures. Smith, the Buffalo Bills’ Hall of Fame defensive end, was at Lockport Town & Country Club to host his second annual charity golf tournament Monday. Proceeds from the event support the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Award, which is named after the retired Buffalo police officer who was slain during the racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue just over a year ago while working as a security guard. Read more

Erik Brady: Bills' Cookie Gilchrist felt he was better than Jim Brown, and told him so: Jim Brown died the other day. The obits hailed him as perhaps the NFL’s greatest player. Hereabouts, his passing brings to mind the late Cookie Gilchrist, of the Buffalo Bills. Gilchrist was the AFL’s Jim Brown. In fact, Gilchrist felt he was better than Brown – and told him so. Read more

Sabres prospect Matt Savoie's 'hectic' journey will land him in Amerks' playoff lineup: Savoie will have to earn his ice time. But there’s confidence throughout the organization that it won’t take him long to do so. Read more

Second Annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Golf Tournament: Dozens of golfers, local celebrities and former Bills players gathered for the second annual Bruce Smith Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club on Monday. Proceeds from the event went to the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. View photos

