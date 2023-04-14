April 14, 2023

Sabres finish strong in attendance but still rank near bottom of NHL

A late-season playoff push did wonders for the Buffalo Sabres attendance.

With the Sabres still in the playoff hunt until Tuesday's loss, fans have been returning to KeyBank Center in numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

But because of a slow start at the box office, the 2022-23 season still will go down as the second-worst in two decades.

– Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Assemblyman Patrick Burke accused of sexual harassment, promoting lewd office culture: A former legislative director to Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke has filed a claim accusing the Orchard Park Democrat of sexual harassment, saying Burke repeatedly commented on women's appearances, joked about genitalia and discussed the sex lives of both his teenage son and fellow legislators in the office. The director, Nicole Golias, worked with Burke from September 2021 to May 2022, when the assemblyman dismissed her and two other staff members following a well-publicized disagreement about Burke’s response to the Tops massacre. Read more

Erie County to allocate at least $72 million out of $96 million year-end surplus: The bones of a deal is in place to allocate at least $72 million of the surplus to new county priorities and programs this year, ranging from new weapons detectors at the Central Library to millions in construction aid to SUNY Erie Community College. Read more

Poloncarz address walks fine line of respecting tragedy while promoting progress: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz faced a difficult challenge Thursday as he delivered his State of the County address because of so much community pain over the past 12 months. He had to strike an appropriately solemn tone during some parts of his speech, and then transition to showcase a bright, optimistic future. Read more

Students walk out of Nardin to rally for teachers who seek leadership change: Faculty, alumnae and parents have been demanding changes at Nardin Academy. On Thursday, it was the students' turn. More than 250 high school students, led by seniors, poured out of the front doors of Nardin at noon to rally for 30 minutes to show support for their teachers and call for a change in the school's leadership. Read more

Amherst completes purchase of Westwood Country Club: 'We've got a lot of work in front of us': The closing paves the way for creation of a long-touted Amherst Central Park on the site, with a new arts and cultural center for MusicalFare Theatre, a renovated clubhouse, recreational spaces and walking and bike paths. Read more

Neighbor pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for violation of order of protection for Eden supervisor: After pleading guilty, Luigi Palmieri, 48, was sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge by Hamburg Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman. Read more

Colden teen charged with 3 counts of manslaughter in fatal February crash in Amherst: Jayla L. Mueller, 18, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of second-degree manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and violations for "imprudent speed," failure to keep right, insufficient tail lamps and driving without headlights on, before Amherst Town Court Justice Geoffrey Klein. The crash took place about 11:30 p.m. Feb 20. Prosecutors allege she was speeding on John James Audubon Parkway and lost control of her vehicle on the ramp to Millersport Highway. Three passengers were ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Read more

Erik Brady: With tears and laughter, Washington says farewell to its gift from Buffalo, Mark Russell: Russell died on March 30, at 90, in his adopted hometown of Washington, where he rose to fame as a piano-playing political satirist. His original hometown of Buffalo was mentioned often at the services at Annunciation Catholic Church, in a Washington neighborhood known as Embassy Row. There Russell was acclaimed for his love of God, family and country. And beef on weck. Read more

WEATHER

A warm day to kick off the weekend: Mainly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees are in the forecast for Friday. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Agency's ruling on key helicopter project benefits Moog, Astronics: A federal government agency rejected a protest filed by a rival bidder over the Army's selection of Bell Textron to develop a new Army helicopter. Both Moog and Astronics are part of the team that will support Bell Textron. Read more

Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute seeks first city approvals: The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York wants to create a cultural, educational and artistic center in the heart of Buffalo's Lower West Side – an area known as the Hispanic Heritage District. The nonprofit has been working on the $22 million venture – to be located at the northwest corner of Niagara and Hudson streets – since 2019, but had to suspend its fundraising during the pandemic, and is only now nearing its goals. Read more

Playground design firm adds coworking space: Buffalo-based Parkitects is setting up its first local office in a team suite at Uniland Development Co.'s HANSA Workspace located at 505 Ellicott St. The company specializes in creating inclusive and participatory play areas that bring children and families together. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Cornerback remains a high-priority position for all NFL teams: It is a good idea to draft a cornerback every year. As far as credos for the NFL draft go, that’s a pretty good one for teams to abide by. That is especially true for teams in the AFC, which is loaded with star quarterbacks. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres give Craig Anderson proper sendoff with an OT win: Determined to give Anderson a proper sendoff, the Sabres scored twice early in the second period, rallied to tie it when Tage Thompson added his 47th goal of the season and Casey Mittelstadt sent them to a 4-3 win with his shot 1:18 into overtime. Read more

Mike Harrington: Appreciation all over in Sabres' memorable home finale: "You want to take good feelings through the summer and all the way to October, it's hard to top the the Sabres' 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in KeyBank Center," Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

