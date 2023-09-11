Sept. 11, 2023

Ryan O'Halloran: Time for hoping is over – let's play Bills football

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was sitting at his locker after practice last week answering my questions about Monday night’s season opener against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Rodgers is a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and has long been one of the faces of the NFL. Rousseau showed the proper respect for Rodgers before getting to his top point of emphasis.

“You have to focus on the boulders and not the rocks,” Rousseau said.

Don’t you just love pro sports analogies? And this was a new one, but appropriate when talking about the Jets – control what you can control – but also the Bills’ offseason, which was full of boulders (big developments).

Quite frankly, there were too many.

But now it’s time to mute the noise and push those boulders aside.

It’s time …

– Ryan O'Halloran

Purple Heart delivered to family of mystery man who died in World War II: Jim Corbran and Kevin Greiner never met each other until about a month ago, but for decades, they both pursued the same mysterious question: Who was Robert C. Greiner? Read more

Jailed sex offender sues over mustard packets among his 51 lawsuits. Frustrated judge sees 'abuse of the judicial process': David Lettieri faces 10 years to life in prison for enticement of a minor. But the convicted sex offender has another issue he wants the federal courts to examine: the nutritional information on mustard and ketchup packets. Read more

From break point to break time: After 6 weeks on the road, Jessica Pegula gets a (short) breather: Jessica Pegula, the 29-year-old Buffalo native, just wrapped a three-week stretch at the U.S. Open in New York City. She spoke to the The Buffalo News about the experience. Read more

Roswell Park opens Scott Bieler Amherst Center to patients today: The two-story, 30,000-square-foot Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, at 203 Park Club Lane, is the cancer center's first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus. Read more

Spectators cleared out of stadium after altercation at Kenmore West-Lockport game: Attendees of a Saturday afternoon varsity football game in Kenmore were cleared out of the stadium after an altercation among spectators broke out – the second Western New York football game of the weekend to be affected by a fight. Read more

Niagara University agrees to preserve Medaille’s records, legacy: Niagara University has agreed to serve as the legacy institution that will preserve student transcripts for the former Medaille University starting Oct. 15. Not only that, Niagara plans to also house alumni, faculty and athletic records as well as archives and library materials from the small, private school that closed this summer under financial constraints after 148 years. Read more

Zetti's Pizza in Amherst shut down over unpaid taxes for second time in 2023: The state has shut down Zetti's Pizza & Pasta in Amherst for failing to pay its taxes – again. The state Department of Taxation and Finance on Thursday seized the restaurant at Maple and Flint roads across from the University at Buffalo North Campus. It was the second time in seven months the state took this action. Owner John Fusco, through a representative, said he had tried to make progress on paying off his tax bills and blamed bookkeeping issues for the problem. Read more

A mild Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid-70s. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'The sacrifices made for you': A young ballplayer's lifetime vow to honor lessons of 5/14: Xavier Mann, a brilliant young baseball player at City Honors, begins his collegiate career at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina embracing a profound responsibility: He is one of 10 recipients of scholarships honoring Aaron Salter Jr., the security guard who gave his life protecting others during the racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

Refresco gets additional $1M help for Dunkirk expansion from state: Refresco Beverages US, a U.S. subsidiary of a Dutch soft drinks and bottling company that is undertaking a $14.5 million expansion in Dunkirk, will now receive more than $1 million in state tax credits and grants to support the project, on top of $1.8 million in incentives it already received through Chautauqua County. Read more

Different Josh: Can Bills quarterback's vow to be smarter about running stand up?: From Ryan O'Halloran: "Short game – the Bills remain confident about playing into February and those chances are extinguished if No. 17 is injured. Long game – Allen, all 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds of him, is built to last, but he hasn’t reached the halfway point of his career. What worked from 2018-22 might not work anymore." Read more

