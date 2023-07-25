July 25, 2023

Roswell Park spending up to $500,000 on PR firm focused on diversity, equity and inclusion

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has come under scrutiny after a series of employee discrimination lawsuits in recent years, its refusal to release a diversity report and the resignation of its longtime board chair after allegations of racism were leveled against his development company.

Now, Western New York’s premier cancer hospital is looking to hire a public relations firm to promote its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The contract has an estimated value of $50,000 to $500,000 over a period of three to five years, according to an advertisement posted Friday on the state’s contracting website, though specific terms will be ironed out with the winning bidder.

In the posting – interested firms must apply by Aug. 11 – Roswell Park said it is “seeking to engage expertise in a proactive communications and activation plan that highlights its values, initiatives, and commitment to providing equitable, inclusive, and culturally competent employment opportunities, patient care and education.”

“By doing so,” the listing continues, “the cancer center can build trust and relationships with historically marginalized and underserved communities, enhance patient experiences, attract diverse talent, align with ethical and legal requirements and support the overall health and well-being of the community it serves.”

Roswell Park, which has made a number of recent moves geared toward diversity, equity and inclusion, said in a statement that it is seeking the services of a communications agency to complement the work of its small employee communications staff. Further, the cancer center said it routinely contracts with specialists who work in tandem with employee teams on ongoing and new projects.

The posting also comes after several stories in recent months from The Buffalo News and the Investigative Post website outlining a history of discrimination lawsuits against the cancer center as well as Roswell Park’s efforts to address those accusations largely behind closed doors.

– Jon Harris and Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Increased traffic, Customs officer shortage prompt delays at US-Canada border: The first true post-Covid-19 summer has arrived with a distant memory reappearing at the Peace Bridge and other local border crossings: long lines of cars waiting for a long time to enter the United States. Read more

'Why we take the job': DEC forest ranger describes intense, 14-day firefighting mission in Quebec: Nate Sprague, a forest ranger who typically patrols the vast expanses of land in Cattaraugus County under state conservation management, went on a different kind of mission entirely earlier this month. The Silver Creek resident and seven other DEC forest rangers were part of a group that traveled to Quebec to help battle the raging wildfires that have sent thick, hazy smoke across the border into Western New York and much of the Northeast. Read more

Diocese clears priest over sex abuse claims for second time in four years: A review board that examined the findings of an investigator determined that the latest accusation against Monsignor Peter J. Popadick “to be completely without merit,” according to a July 13 decree from Bishop Michael J. Fisher. Read more

The latest tool for regional EMS responders: automatic CPR devices: Performing CPR involves pressing down on the chest of someone in cardiac arrest 100 to 120 times per minute. It can be exhausting, as well as unnerving. That explains why some local Emergency Medical Services agencies have automatic CPR devices that perform the chest compressions. Orchard Park Fire District EMS acquired the LUCAS 3 device on loan in a pilot program from the Erie County Health Department, so the county could get a sense of how it works in the field. Read more

Local groups object to city's plans for federal relief money: If Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has his way, $60 million of federal Covid-19 relief funding originally intended for public benefit projects will fill budget shortfalls and go to small businesses. But local groups have raised questions about the process. Read more

Say Yes Buffalo adds four locations to its 3-year-old Little Scholars program: Say Yes Buffalo, in partnership with Buffalo Public Schools, has added four new sites to its Little Scholars program for 3-year-olds, which debuted last spring to help low-income families overcome opportunity gaps for their children. Read more

Alzheimer's Association offers support groups, including two on East Side: "It can become like a 24/7 job to be there (for their loved one)," said Andrea Koch, director of education and training at the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter (alz.org/wny). "To keep an eye on their loved one to make sure that they're safe, that their not doing anything potentially dangerous." Read more

Tim Wenger promotion leads trio of local radio changes: Tim Wenger has a new leading role at Audacy Buffalo, the company that owns three prominent AM radio channels in town, 97 Rock has a new midday host and a local FM channel has a new format. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Heat and humidity will return to our region: Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, with moderate humidity. An isolated thunderstorm away from the weak southwest Lake Erie breeze can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but the day will be mostly dry, with a seasonably warm high in the low 80s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Could the extreme heat stories be overdone?: At this time in our climate history and current state of the planet, the evidence is overwhelming that global warming is accelerating, writes Don Paul. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Family Thai, newcomers start new chapter of Babcock Street tavern's story: "In architectural parlance, the building at the corner of Babcock and Perry streets has two and a half stories. In human terms, the stories born inside its walls, of new lives built in America, stack skyscraper-high," writes Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more

6 craft beers to get in line for at summer concerts: Craft beer and concerts, when brought together, offer an unparalleled sensory journey, elevating both the music and the beer, writes Brian Campbell. Read more

BILLS

Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffers knee injury, expected to miss 2023 season: According to a report Monday morning from NFL Network, Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffered a "significant" knee injury while off site, and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season. A league source confirmed the injury to The Buffalo News. Read more

NFL pre-training camp power rankings with one question for every team: In The Buffalo News' second edition of NFL power rankings this year, a look at one question per team entering training camp. Read more

SABRES

Sabres Mailbag: Is Connor Clifton the right fit for Owen Power?: "The Sabres have options to build their defense pairs. Connor Clifton will have the opportunity to earn that assignment in training camp," Lance Lysowski writes in this week's Sabres Mailbag. Read more

PHOTOS

