April 23, 2023

Roswell Park hired a firm to investigate allegations of racism. It's kept the findings secret

Three years ago, the board of directors at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center received an anonymous letter raising concerns about how its employees of color were treated.

In early 2021, Roswell Park tapped an outside law firm to advise a newly created board diversity committee. The firm completed its report last year and shared it with board members in a closed-door session.

But Roswell Park has refused to make the report public, over the objections of several directors and community leaders, and has twice rejected public records requests from The Buffalo News for this document. Cancer center officials argue it is confidential attorney-client privilege.

Roswell Park’s decision to keep the report – and much of its diversity discussion – hidden from view comes as it has faced 15 state and federal lawsuits over the past eight years accusing hospital officials of racial, gender and other discrimination.

Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those lawsuits, according to legal filings obtained through a public records request, a figure not previously reported.

– Stephen T. Watson and Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

He's 102. He lives in Amherst. And he just won the 'Nobel Prize' of statistics: The International Prize in Statistics is awarded every two years and is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for this field. The latest recipient is a 102-year-old Amherst resident. C.R. Rao will receive the honor, and the $80,000 prize that comes with it, at a conference in July in Ontario. The award recognizes Rao's pioneering contributions to statistics research and education dating to the 1940s. Read more

Race for president: Buffalo Teachers Federation releases ballot of candidates to succeed Philip Rumore: The Buffalo Teachers Federation has announced that three presidential candidates are on the ballot for the May election to replace Philip Rumore, who on Wednesday announced he would retire June 30, after 42 years in the role. Members of the teachers union will choose between Marc Bruno, Melissa Kenney and Rich Nigro during voting from May 5-18. Read more

David Robinson: Rising wages have taken sting out of Buffalo Niagara's sluggish recovery: While the Buffalo Niagara region still hasn’t recovered nearly 13,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic, its total wages were back to pre-pandemic levels within a year and they have kept rising ever since, according to federal wage data. Read more

Nardin teacher's removal following use of 'racially charged language' sparked controversy: A longtime Nardin Academy teacher lost her job last week, at least in part because of an exchange with a student that the school said involved "racially charged language," although teachers, parents and alumni upset by her departure wonder if it was retaliation for her criticism of the school's leadership last fall. Read more

When does free speech become dangerous? Conference remembering 5/14 victim tackles thorny topic: A conference created in remembrance of a May 14 victim saw a panel of lawyers, journalists, historians and activists tackle a difficult yet relevant topic: When First Amendment protections of free speech can be used as a "free pass to incite hate." Read more

With number of volunteer firefighters dwindling, departments put out welcome mat for new members: Western New York fire departments held open houses Saturday in a statewide effort to attract new firefighters to volunteer to build up the ranks that have dwindled over the years. Read more

More than 150,000 New York motorists in danger of having license suspended: During the pandemic, motorists whose driver’s licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, were allowed to renew them online by self-certifying their vision, but first had to agree to submit a vision test within one year of that date. Read more

WEATHER

A mixed bag: Today will be a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of a rain shower. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: Young photographer captures irreplaceable art deco peaks of Buffalo and beyond: Chris Hytha, a young Philadelphia photographer, set out on a national project to capture drone images of the peaks of classic art deco towers. His revelation about the large cities of upstate New York, especially Buffalo: This region is a treasury of deeply moving architectural design by art deco masters, as reflected by Hytha's stunning images. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's 2020 draft class: Jay Skurski grades the Bills GM’s 2020 draft class, which has now had three years in the league. Read more

SABRES

Inside the Sabres: Analyzing the depth chart and where GM Kevyn Adams will add this summer: A position-by-position breakdown of the Sabres provides a clearer picture of what to expect in the coming months, including two possible trades, two important contract signings and an intriguing situation in goal. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.