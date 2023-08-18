Aug. 18, 2023

Rick Jeanneret, Sabres broadcasting legend, dies at 81

Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play voice of the Buffalo Sabres who became one of the franchise’s biggest icons over his 51-year career behind the microphone, died Thursday night, the Sabres announced.

Jeanneret had turned 81 on July 23.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Rick Jeanneret, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres,” the Jeanneret family said in a statement issued by the Sabres late Thursday night. “Rick died on August 17, 2023 with his family by his side after a two-year battle with multi-organ failures. He will be loved forever.”

Jeanneret’s bombastic style and high-powered goal and fight calls made him a fixture on NHL highlight packages on both sides of the border throughout his career. Sabres fans can routinely imitate many of his most famous ones, a list that’s almost always led by the “May Day, May Day” call of Brad May’s overtime goal that gave the Sabres a four-game sweep of the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs and ended Buffalo’s 10-year drought without a playoff win.

A roll call of Jeanneret's top play-by-play snippets easily comes out for most fans. There's "Top shelf where mama hides the cookies." "We are not worthy." "Call a cop. He robbed him." "Roll the highlight film." "LaLaLaLaLaLaLaFontaine." "Wowie Housley." And to celebrate Jason Pominville's series-winning overtime goal in 2006, Jeanneret dropped the always-remembered, "These guys are good. Scary good."

– Mike Harrington

Where are the sellers? Shortage of listings hinders market

Wanted: Somebody, anybody, to put their house up for sale.

As the housing market became downright frothy over the last few years, and buyers lost out on one house after another with ever-growing frustration, one common theme remained consistent throughout: There just aren't enough houses for sale.

Whether it is Western New York or the entire country, the cupboards have been nearly bare for years, with no sign of improvement.

Now, with mortgage rates nearly doubling since the beginning of last year, homeowners have even less incentive to list their properties, unless they absolutely have to move.

The Great Housing Stalemate isn't causing home prices to fall – in fact, they're still rising moderately across the Buffalo Niagara region, despite higher rates. But it is contributing to a slowdown in home sales, which are down 20% through June.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Upstate NY aims to turbocharge growth with Tech Hub bid: Upstate New York hopes to secure up to $75 million in federal funds to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry from Buffalo to Syracuse if it is chosen for a "tech hub." But first, the upstate entry needs to be named among the winners in a competitive, nationwide process. That competition has entered the next phase. Read more

Erie County Water Authority gives top job to Brian Higgins' chief of staff: After a scathing 2018 state report lambasted the leadership and transparency of the Erie County Water Authority, which had doled out high-paying jobs to the politically connected, its board pledged reforms. It began hiring experienced engineers to run the agency tasked with providing clean water to more than a half million consumers. But this week, it hired a well-connected political player to be its executive director. Charles "Chuck" E. Eaton, the longtime chief of staff to Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins, was unanimously appointed by the ECWA board to head the agency's water quality and engineering operations. Read more

Da Vinci on track for temporary school, but start of school year murkier for Middle Early College, Academy School: Prospects are encouraging for one of the most successful public schools in Buffalo, but less rosy for two others, as deadlines for three building projects in Buffalo Public Schools rapidly approach as the new school year begins. Read more

Teen driver sentenced to up to four years for stolen Kia crash that killed 4: A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of four passengers in the crash of a stolen Kia on the Kensington Expressway last year was sentenced Thursday to 1⅓ to 4 years of incarceration. Read more

Former Buffalo Episcopal cathedral dean charged with exposing himself to girl: A former dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral was charged in July with exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl at a community pool in suburban Tampa, prompting the bishop overseeing Episcopal churches in the Buffalo region to restrict his ministry. Read more

[BN] Chronicles: Did Buffalo’s love of Loganberry start with a Canadian lawmaker’s plot?: One of the quintessential tastes of Buffalo, a recent “Buffalo Niagara Guide to Regional Pride” described Loganberry as a “sweet, deep purple, and non-carbonated fruit drink made from loganberry juice.” But what caused it to appear on the scene in Buffalo and Crystal Beach? Read more

Lancaster judge rules service dog that bit a neighbor is a threat to the public: A Lancaster town judge ruled late Thursday that a service dog who bit a neighbor is considered a dangerous dog and will remain in the town animal shelter until the justice decides whether the animal should be euthanized or rehabilitated. Read more

Cloudy, cool and rainy: Cloudy skies will give way to occasional rain showers. The high will be 65 degrees. Read more

Mocktail culture is brewing in Buffalo: The availability of nonalcoholic – but still fun – drinks is growing locally. For a city that is sometimes referred to as a “drinking town with a football problem,” it is refreshing for many people to see nonalcoholic options beyond sparkling water. Read more

Led by leisure and hospitality sector, Buffalo Niagara region's job count rose 2.7% in July: The Buffalo Niagara region showed a modest increase of 2.7% in jobs in July from a year ago, aided by the leisure and hospitality job count rising by 12% from this time in 2022. Read more

Spotlight/housing: Home prices are cheaper in Buffalo Niagara: Home prices across the Buffalo Niagara region have soared over the past decade, but they are still cheaper than most other places across the United States. The median price of homes sold during the second quarter of this year was $236,800, according to the National Association of Realtors, which compares prices each quarter in 221 of the nation's biggest metro areas. That put home prices here in the bottom quarter among those top metro areas, with Buffalo Niagara ranking 47th from the bottom, according to a new report released earlier this month. Read more

OnCore Golf takes mulligan in pursuit of revived golf-themed entertainment venue: Four years ago, investors including golf ball-maker OnCore Golf Technologies unveiled grand plans for an enormous, ark-shaped hospitality and entertainment venue. Slated for a property on Ganson Street, it would have included a sprawling driving range, four floors of golf bays, parking ramp and six-story hotel with restaurants. It never went anywhere, waylaid like many other projects by the Covid-19 pandemic. But it never quite went away either. Now, after a long period of re-evaluation, redesign, cutbacks and fine-tuning, OnCore and its partners are bringing the project back, still at $30 million, and still with a heavily golf-focused theme, including a driving range. Read more

New retail project proposed for North French while Amherst plans new inclusive playground: A five-acre property on North French Road that houses the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Center may get another retail building, while Amherst plans a new inclusive playground in Dana Heights. Read more

Crawfish etouffee and football: Buffalo Bills' trip to New Orleans confirmed evaluation of Dorian Williams: The Buffalo Bills knew what Dorian Williams could do on the field. But to test his football knowledge, linebackers coach Bobby Babich made a pre-draft visit to New Orleans. Read more

Sean McDermott sees 'room for improvement' at Bills middle linebacker competition: The middle linebacker competition is still open for the Buffalo Bills. Coach Sean McDermott didn’t mince words Thursday ahead of the team’s last practice before their second game of the preseason Saturday at Pittsburgh. “Right now, I think there’s room for improvement, quite honestly,” McDermott said. “I think that we’ve got to do a better job with leading the defense. We got to do a better job with communication, execution. So, that’s an area of concern right now.” Read more

Photos: Lion cubs make their debut at the Buffalo Zoo: Four African lion cubs, the third litter of Buffalo Zoo lions Lusaka and Tiberius, made their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo on Thursday. The "Fab Four" cubs, two females and two males, are 11 weeks old and "very healthy," according to Buffalo Zoo president and CEO Lisa Smith. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

