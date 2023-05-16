May 16, 2023

'It's tricky': Retailers, landlords having trouble placing legal cannabis stores

The cannabis industry may be legal, but that doesn't mean it's desirable – at least in the eyes of many landlords looking to fill commercial space.

That's what Western New York's first adult-use dispensary licensees say they are finding out as they search for locations to open their state-sanctioned weed stores.

Landlords are reluctant to rent to cannabis shops. Tenants in bigger retail plazas – especially national chains – often have language in their own leases that bars landlords from renting space to certain types of businesses, including cannabis shops.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Complete coverage: School elections 2023: Voters in New York will go to the polls today to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards. Here's what you need to know. Read more

Medaille University will close after sale to Trocaire College falls through: Medaille, which will close Aug. 31, said in a statement it will work to help students transfer to other institutions, as well as help faculty and staff find new placements. Read more

Public defenders press court to let victims' families see evidence from Buffalo mass shooting: Lawyers for the families would like access to a portion of the evidence for lawsuits they are pursuing against gun and body armor manufacturers and social media platforms among others. Read more

Husband, wife claim they were hit in the head by pucks 13 months apart at same Amherst rink: Carmen Panaro and his wife, Camille, say they were hit in the head and badly hurt by flying hockey pucks 13 months apart at the same Amherst ice rink complex. Read more

Prosecutors: Request for new Bongiovanni defense lawyer a 'tactic' that could endanger witnesses: A month before the scheduled start of a high-profile trial, a lawyer has asked to be relieved of the lead role in defending a former federal agent accused of protecting drug dealers he believed were in the local mob. Defense lawyer James P. Harrington, 78, has a recurring medical issue, and he told a federal judge last week that he is making the request on "the strong medical advice" from his cardiologist. Read more

Buffalo woman charged with murder in her grandmother's 2021 death: Jamien L. Harris is charged in the killing of her grandmother, Catherine Jones. Buffalo police found Harris at the door and Jones dead in the living room after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at about 11 a.m. Nov. 21, 2021, at a residence on Highgate Avenue, authorities said. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: We are not done with frost: A strengthening southwest wind ahead of a cold front today could gust to 40 mph on the Niagara Frontier, boosting temperatures back to the upper 60s inland. So far, May is on track to be our first month since September with a mean temperature running below average. Under a clear sky with a light wind, Thursday dawn lows will be unseasonably cold, with widespread inland frost and even a freeze in some Southern Tier valleys, writes Don Paul. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Does a stronger El Nino change our summer outlook?: There are "a lack of strong signals for cooler-than-average temperatures prevailing in Western New York this summer," Paul says. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Feature Eatery, whole food for the masses, from whole ingredients: Do you want whole food cooked without gluten or fryers? For eaters of every species – vegan, vegetarian, carnivore-focused, no-holds-barred – Feature Eatery has the answer. Read more

Celebrating clear beer during National Lager Appreciation Month: National Lager Appreciation Month is a time to honor the history, diversity and complexity of this popular beer style. Lagers are fermented and aged at low temperatures for several weeks or even months, which gives the beer a clean and crisp taste that is great for hot summer days. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Once hailed as a 'game-changer' for WNY, Athenex's bankruptcy leaves complicated legacy: Buffalo biopharma company Athenex Inc., a homegrown company born as Kinex more than two decades ago, has filed for bankruptcy and will sell off its assets by July. While the once-promising company didn’t live up to the lofty expectations of state officials, the end of Athenex in Western New York also comes with plenty of what-ifs as the region continues to push for a biopharma powerhouse. Read more

Benderson partially yields to neighbors of Squire Shop project, agrees to retain historic house: Benderson still plans to continue with its overall redevelopment of the former Squire Shop site at 4548-4564 Main St., despite fervent opposition from the surrounding community in the Amherst-area neighborhood. Read more

KeyBank commissions racial equity audit: This comes in the face of criticism of the bank over accusations of discrimination in its lending practices and pressure from its shareholders. Read more

Douglas Jemal prepares to complete purchases of 61 Terrace, Meidenbauer House properties: Jemal is poised to complete his long-awaited purchase of a downtown parking lot surrounded by a highway loop, where he plans to construct a new $45 million building with apartments and parking next to his Seneca One tower. Read more

BILLS

Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins PFWA 2023 George Halas Award: The award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Read more

Buffalo Bills to play three Saturday preseason games in August: The Buffalo Bills open the preseason Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson's season was another big step forward, but Sabres' No. 1 center insists there's more to come: "Break down Tage Thompson's season for the Buffalo Sabres, and it was wondrous at some moments, and downright historic at others," writes Mike Harrington. "But a difficult finish left Thompson wanting more. Much more. For both his team and himself." Read more

Watch: Sabres' Jack Quinn scores impressive shootout goal to send Canada to victory: Jack Quinn only needed a few days at the IIHF World Championship to produce a highlight-reel goal that will be remembered if Canada goes on to win gold. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

