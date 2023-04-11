April 11, 2023

Rest area rebuilds weren't supposed to cost taxpayers, but contractors want a $260M bailout

The ambitious plan to reshape the New York State Thruway from Yonkers to Buffalo sounded like one that could be popular with travelers and taxpayers alike.

It went like this: A private company would pay to knock down 23 aging rest stop plazas along the Thruway and rebuild them as sparkling, stylish spaces for weary travelers, with amenities appropriate for the 21st century and a host of new restaurants. On top of that, taxpayers would not have to pay a dime for the project, because in exchange for funding the construction, a company would gain a 33-year lease at the stops and a cut from goods sold in the facilities.

Reality has been more complicated.

During the final weeks of Albany budget negotiations, a Rochester-based construction firm doing the work has quietly been in discussions with state officials about cost overruns. LeChase Construction has been seeking a taxpayer grant to cover those costs, stating that it otherwise risks financial collapse. Two people with knowledge of the matter pegged the sum LeChase had been seeking at $260 million.

A recent letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, written by a building industry group, stated a "significant funding shortfall" would soon begin affecting businesses and workers down the project's supply chain.

But unlike other state government projects suffering from soaring construction costs, in this instance, the builders themselves are contractually liable for overruns. Hochul's administration appears to have little interest in supplying the funds, and the Assembly's top lawmaker overseeing transportation is also wary.

– Chris Bragg

Prosecution in Pigeon's child sex assault case pushes back against 'attempt to smear' DA: Last month, the defense attorney for Pigeon filed a motion asking for a special prosecutor because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn. In court papers filed last week, Flynn's office called the assertions by Rochester-based defense attorney James Nobles "so provably false they can be refuted by a Google search or just simple common sense." Read more

An Amherst couple lost their Christmas decorations to snow removal. They want the town to pay up: An Amherst couple say a company hired by the town to clear snow made a mess of the inflatable Christmas decorations outside their home. Now they want the town to pay for the damage. Read more

End of an era in local radio as Star 102.5 is sold: The long-term job futures of Star 102.5 morning host Rob Lucas and midday host Sue O’Neil are up in the air amid reports that the Audacy-owned station is being sold to a religious radio broadcasting group. Read more

Cheektowaga man sentenced to 8½ years in prison following convictions in 2 carjackings: Josue Lubala, 18, pleaded guilty to robbery and kidnapping charges related to the carjacking incidents that happened in September at Cheektowaga Town Park, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Read more

New state recycling law creates more options, and maybe new opportunities, for electronics recycling: After the state changed its recycling law this year, removing fees for all recycling, some thought that Western New Yorkers had seen the last of long lines of motor vehicles winding through big parking lots to drop off TVs, computers and other electronic equipment. Those predictions were wrong. Sunnking, which provides recycling services in Western and central New York, has scheduled a large electronic drop-off event May 13 at Appletree Business Park in Cheektowaga. Read more

In wide-ranging climate plan, Erie County emphasizes 'practical solutions'

Erie County is forging ahead with its own climate initiative even as aspects of New York’s ambitious climate law continue to stall in state budget negotiations.

On March 18, the county unveiled a 107-page draft climate plan detailing 172 strategies to reduce emissions and brace for the region’s warmer, more volatile future. County officials are now soliciting public feedback on the draft before submitting a finalized version to the County Legislature in September.

The wide-ranging plan encompasses measures from agricultural practices to workforce development, including the appointment of a new chief climate officer for the county and the repositioning of social service agencies to better address climate-related challenges.

– Caitlin Dewey

On the right path: Meteorologist Don Paul says temperatures will gradually climb this week as the ridge of what was Canadian high pressure sets up shop to our south. Today and Wednesday, the pressure gradient will produce southwest winds, with gusts peaking above 35 mph on the Niagara Frontier on both days. It will be much cooler in downtown Buffalo than in Newfane, Medina or Jamestown, while inland highs will reach the mid-to upper 60s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Could we already be close to some climate tipping points?: "The goal of not surpassing a global mean temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial temperatures is becoming more unlikely to fulfill," writes Don Paul. Read more

At Lucky Day, upgraded menu levels up to whiskey finesse: "Lucky Day offers white tablecloth-level sophistication in saloon comfort. The lower-level dens, tables set between curtains, alcoves decorated with paintings that each hold a joke for the sharp-eyed, are among my favorite tables to convene a social summit," writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more

Nativa Cannabis in Niagara Falls to become the first Nation-owned dispensary: The 2,500-square-foot facility at 765 Niagara St. is at the corner of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, next to the Seneca One Stop fuel station and convenience store. Read more

Jemal adds Niagara Street warehouse next to Curtiss Malt House: Douglas Jemal paid $425,000 to acquire 1106-1110 Niagara from 1110 Niagara Street II LLC, an entity controlled by William Breeser, president of Better Wire Products. Read more

Lactalis pursues $32M expansion for added whey production; Buff Sci plans $24M high school: Lactalis plans to construct a 6,600-square-foot facility to house a new evaporator, plus a 4,000-square-foot powerhouse building for electrical equipment. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Academy of Sciences Charter School is planning a $24 million project to construct a three-story high school on Kensington Avenue. Read more

PolitiFact: Are more than half of felony charges in Manhattan downgraded? Yes, but it's common elsewhere, too: A prosecutor’s decision to downgrade or upgrade a charge after an arrest is common, because they have more complete information than a police officer does at the time of an arrest, said Jullian Harris-Calvin, director for Greater Justice New York, part of the Vera Institute of Justice. Read more

NFL draft preview: Bills have made moves to bolster interior offensive line: The free-agency maneuvering of General Manager Brandon Beane has taken the draft urgency out of the interior offensive line position for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills signed Connor McGovern from Dallas to be the new starting left guard. He got a three-year contract that averages $7.4 million a year. Mitch Morse is entrenched at center, at least for 2023. Starting left guard Ryan Bates is playing on a contract that averages $4.2 million a year, and his $3.9 million base salary for 2023 is fully guaranteed. Read more

Observations: Sabres stay alive in playoff chase with shootout win in New York: The Sabres (40-32-7) are still alive in the Eastern Conference's wild-card playoff race with three games in four nights to try to eliminate their deficit. They got help elsewhere Monday with the New York Islanders losing in regulation and the Florida Panthers falling in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Read more

Where Sabres stand in wild-card race after shootout win and remaining schedules: Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference after Monday's games. Read more

Photos: Celebrating Dyngus Day 2023: Thousands lined the streets of Broadway to celebrate Dyngus Day with a parade, water guns and pussy willows on Monday.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

