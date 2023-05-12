May 12, 2023

'United to make change': Buffalo resiliency center director recalls year of helping community heal

For the past year, Chardanay Young-Ford and other mental health counselors like her have done the heavy, challenging and necessary work to help the community begin to heal following the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history.

Young-Ford, in particular, has sought to amplify the voices of the families, survivors and community members who had long felt unseen and unheard in a city that is severely segregated and intensely inequitable.

Young-Ford, who goes by Char, is a leading player in these efforts as the interim director of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, which is now in the midst of expanding its staffing, its resources and its community reach with the infusion of new state funding and a new administration.

In a private, secure space on the ground floor of a building at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dodge Street, the center offers case management, counseling services, supportive gatherings, wellness programs, workshops and other needed offerings to help the community find the resilience to push forward.

"We will never forget what took place on May 14, but we can move forward as a community united to make change," Young-Ford said.

– Jon Harris

NY AG sues gun part maker, accusing company of making Buffalo mass shooting 'deadlier': Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York State Supreme Court against the gun accessory manufacturer Mean Arms, alleging the company helped the convicted Tops gunman evade state prohibitions on high-capacity assault rifles. Payton Gendron, 19, killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue almost one year ago. Under New York State law, enhanced AR-15 style rifles like the one he used must include a mechanism that locks a 10-round magazine in the rifle’s receiver. Read more

Supreme Court unanimously overturns Buffalo Billion convictions of Ciminelli, Percoco and Kaloyeros: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned the Buffalo Billion corruption convictions, ruling in two separate cases that government prosecutors took too aggressive a stance in bending federal laws to try to put supposed fraudsters behind bars. Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminell and Alain Kaloyeros, former head of the SUNY Polytechnic Institute, saw their convictions overturned. In that case, the justices ended the use of the controversial "right to control" legal theory under which a jury found those men guilty in 2018 of illegally steering a $750 million state contract to Ciminelli's company. Meanwhile, Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who was convicted of taking bribes when no longer working for the state, saw his conviction overturned for the very reason that he wasn't working for the state when he took $315,000 in fees to help steer state business to two companies. Read more

Joel Giambra among 10 more legal pot retail licenses granted in Western New York: The former Erie County executive has been an advocate for cannabis legalization going back years. He met his dispensary partner, justice-involved roofer Darcell Thomas, when the two were working on construction projects together. Read more

Erie County legislators disagree on consequences for Clover Group over alleged racist housing policy: Erie County legislators Thursday agreed that members of the local Clover Group real estate development firm should face consequences over allegations that it decides where to build senior housing on the basis of race. Read more

Trocaire College acquisition of Medaille University is off: Trocaire College's acquisition of Medaille University has fallen through, the institutions announced Thursday afternoon, and it's not clear what the collapse of the deal means for the future of Medaille. Read more

Tuesday is school election day. What's on the ballot in your district?: What you need to know on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in suburban and small city school districts in Erie and Niagara counties. Read more

Six Lancaster school board candidates split on inclusion, responsiveness: Voters heading to the polls to vote for the next Lancaster Board of Education members will have a choice between three people who want the schools to be inclusive and three who want them to be more responsive. But just below their campaign slogans is a dispute that has torn about schools across the U.S.: books. Read more

Lack of investigation, witness inconsistencies led to acquittal in Señor Tequila stabbing, attorney says: The jury acquitted Christian Hodges, 30, of charges of first-degree assault and second-degree attempted assault for a stabbing inside Señor Tequila, 414 Pearl St., on Nov. 19, 2020. Read more

Overcast day: Today will feature more clouds than sun with a high near 72 degrees. Read more

Combining two of the things Buffalo does best: beer and snow

The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. on Thursday brewed his first batch of Golden Snowbeer, which includes cascade hops and pilsner and Vienna malts, all grown in New York, as well as municipal Lake Erie water. Plus a jar of snow from the Blizzard of 2022. Scott Scanlon tells the tale of how the beer came to be.

Free AKG jazz series, Strawberry Moon and comedy festivals among new announcements: The return of the free outdoor jazz series at the AKG Art Museum, a young rapper at the Erie County Fair and the National Comedy Center's Lucille Ball Comedy Festival are among the week's entertainment announcements. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ashley Rowe's next anchor role is Sunday on HBO's 'Succession': Former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Ashley Rowe’s next job will be at ATN, the fictional cable news network owned by the Roy family on the Emmy-winning HBO drama “Succession." Rowe appears as a fictional ATN co-anchor, Tracy Levings, briefly four or five times in Sunday's episode covering a bizarre presidential election night. Read more

University at Buffalo resident doctors, fellows win union election: Resident doctors and fellows at University at Buffalo have voted to unionize, joining a nationwide movement to revamp the conditions, culture and compensation that physicians-in-training have long encountered. Read more

Jay Skurski's game-by-game predictions for the Bills' 2023 season: The Bills' road to a fourth consecutive AFC East championship is not going to be a smooth path. The second half of the team's schedule, released Thursday, looks especially challenging, starting with a Week 9 trip to Cincinnati for a rematch against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Here is a complete breakdown of the Bills' schedule, along with a prediction for each game. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Predicting what will be said after each Buffalo Bills game this season: The NFL schedule was unveiled on Thursday night. Predicting the Bills' results? Sure. But we also project what will be said after each game. Read more

Buffalo Bills hire Marissa Figueroa as full-time assistant athletic trainer, team's first woman in that role: Figueroa was among the Bills' athletic training staff and medical personnel recognized for the emergency response and continued care of safety Damar Hamlin. Read more

Alex Tuch, Devon Levi among Sabres competing at World Championships: It will be an unforgettable time in Latvia for the Tuch family. Alex’s younger brother, Luke, will also be on the team’s roster when it opens tournament play Friday morning against Finland at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Games will be broadcast on NHL Network. Read more

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

