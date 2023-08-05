Aug. 5, 2023

Report on Christmas week blizzard finds no blizzard plan, bad communication and software issues

The state's "Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan" doesn't have a specific plan for blizzards.

The state didn't adequately communicate the severity of the blizzard ahead of its arrival and, sometimes, sent confusing messages during and after the storm.

Erie County uses an older version of the state's software for emergency response that makes it hard to use and relay information – and the software itself it difficult to navigate.

Those are some of the key takeaways from a 49-page report on the state's response to the Blizzard of 2022, released Friday by the state.

The after-action review was commissioned by the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and conducted by Guidehouse, a consulting firm, which said it reviewed more than 1,300 pages of documentation, from internal email briefings to weather reports, interviews with 50 people from the state, local agencies and private sector and a focus group of Buffalo residents who experienced the blizzard. They mirror many of the same criticisms and recommendations in a report conducted by researchers at New York University commissioned by the City of Buffalo to review the city's response.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Key witness in high-profile sex, drug-trafficking trial is dead: A key witness in the bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking trial of strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. has died, underscoring the risks of any more delays in his trial, a federal prosecutor said at a court proceeding Friday. Read more

Roswell Park vows new transparency after release of 'troubling' secret report on diversity: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center vowed to act with greater accountability and transparency following the release of a report, held secret for more than a year, that found "pervasive" discrimination and diversity issues at the Buffalo hospital. The hospital's Board of Directors, in a reversal, voted Thursday to release the report. Roswell Park officials aren't saying what led them to change course but said they have already put into place many of the key recommendations included in the report prepared by a law firm the board retained in 2021. Read more

Genesee County man ordered to pay $6 million in Child Victims Act case: A state judge ordered a Genesee County man to pay $6 million to two women who filed Child Victims Act lawsuits alleging that he repeatedly molested them when they were young children. Read more

Have you heard about the bird? People flocking to Tifft Nature Preserve to see roseate spoonbill: Nobody knows for sure why a bird that hangs out in marshes, mangroves, mudflats and lagoons in southern Florida, Texas and South America has been hanging around Buffalo. Whatever the reason, the visiting roseate spoonbill – with light pink plumage and long, broad, spoon-shaped bill – has become a sought-after attraction for all sorts of nature lovers in Buffalo the last few weeks. Read more

Justice for 'Claire': DA Flynn describes chase, guilty plea in well-known panhandler's death: Heeding public cries for justice in the death of Clara Gomez, 58, the well-known panhandler killed May 23, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn described Friday why he also personally wanted a resolution. "She was an iconic figure here in the city," Flynn said of the woman commonly known as "Claire." "She had a lot of friends out there, and a lot of people who cared for her over the years, because she was on-again, off-again homeless." Read more

Niagara Falls police fatally shoot armed man who fired at officers: Niagara Falls police responding to a shots-fired call Thursday night shot and killed an armed man after he fired his weapon at officers, a city police official said during a news conference Friday. Read more

The lighter side of The News: A litter-ary crime; Looking for Linda; Your number's up: The case of the Lake View litterbug lives on; Niagara Falls hosts a Linda convention; and what you need to know about 420 in this week's Off Main Street. Read more

How to get tickets for Taylor Swift in Toronto: Taylor Swift has added several 2024 dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour, and though she isn't coming to Buffalo, she's getting closer. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Record global heat, but our warmth stays routine: Other than some haze, Saturday will bring seasonable temperatures near 80, with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a light north-northeast breeze, Paul says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

KeyBank extends Larkin building lease: "This new lease agreement represents a significant investment in the Larkin district, a neighborhood that is symbolic of Buffalo’s continuing renaissance and growth," said Michael McMahon, Key's Buffalo market president. Read more

Canterbury Woods unveils new community theater: Canterbury Woods unveiled its uniquely designed entertainment venue that will not only serve its 400 residents but be open to the general public for ticketed concerts, shows and other events. Read more

Legacy Development plans mid-rise apartment project on North Oak after losing commercial tenant: Legacy Development is shifting gears again with its Genesee Gateway project on North Oak Street, reverting back to plans for a mid-rise apartment building with as many as 130 units after learning that an anchor commercial tenant it had been counting on had instead landed a home elsewhere. Read more

Mechanics seeking new jobs after Yellow's shutdown should be in demand: The mechanics who lost their jobs when Yellow Corp. shut down have good prospects for finding jobs in other unionized shops, according to the union representing them. Read more

BILLS

Observations: 'So many emotions' for Damar Hamlin in practicing at stadium: Buffalo Bills fans returned to Highmark Stadium for the first time this season, and they saved their biggest pre-practice ovation Friday night for the last player to run across the field: safety Damar Hamlin. Read more

Bills' rotation at No. 2 cornerback continues at Return of the Blue and Red: The competition between three cornerbacks – Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford – to start opposite Tre’Davious White is one of the bigger battles of training camp. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: A healthy Bradley Chubb is one of Miami's top keys to contending in AFC East: Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has been a consistent pass rusher when healthy since entering the NFL in 2018 as the fifth overall draft pick. The problem has been staying healthy. Read more

SABRES

Atlantic Division summer outlook: Are Sabres at the top of the 'rebuilders' group?: The Sabres are building through drafting and development and have carefully chosen players in the trade and free agent market who were willing to come to Buffalo to be part of the solution in the post-Jack Eichel era. The playoff drought is at an NHL-record 12 years and simply has to end in the spring of 2024, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

Bills return to Highmark for Blue and Red practice: The Buffalo Bills hosted their annual Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday. View the gallery here.

