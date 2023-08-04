Aug. 4, 2023

Report found 'significant and pervasive' diversity issues at Roswell Park

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer historically didn’t prioritize diversity, had a confusing system for handling discrimination claims and failed to convince employees of their commitment to address those complaints.

These are among the key findings of a diversity report prepared for Roswell Park's Board of Directors by a law firm that had been kept private since it was finished in April 2022. The board, under increasing external pressure, released a version of the report Thursday. The document, which redacted every name cited in the report, is accessible on the hospital's website.

“We conclude that substantial changes need to be made to Roswell Park’s existing policies and procedures regarding the reporting process for discrimination and related complaints,” the report states.

– Stephen T. Watson

UFCW union members to receive $764 million pension payout: Unionized workers at Tops, Sahlen's and Wardynski's will receive a $764 million pension-fix payout, drawing on American Rescue Plan funds. The payout to members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local One union will go to over 19,000 workers and retirees in upstate New York whose retirement benefits were threatened because their pension fund was badly underfunded, according to Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins. Read more

Former federal prosecutor William Hochul to leave Delaware North after 7 years: William Hochul, the husband of Gov. Kathy Hochul, will be leaving his position as senior vice president and general counsel at Delaware North – a job that at times drew criticism due to the company’s connections to the Buffalo Bills and the state's dealings with the team. Read more

Buffalo's first 'protected intersection' pilot project seeks to make Parkside-Linden safe for all: A pilot project for a "protected intersection," the first in the City of Buffalo, is expected to be completed at Parkside and Linden by GObike Buffalo. The goal is to provide safe crossing for bicyclists and walkers as well as greater safety for drivers. Read more

Where is Jaylen Griffin? Three years later, still no answers: On Aug. 4, 2020, Jaylen Griffin headed to a neighborhood convenience store near his home on Warren Avenue. He was 12. That was the last time he was seen. Today, family and supporters are planning to gather on Memorial Drive for a prayer vigil. Read more

Gas prices are increasing in Western New York – and the weather might keep it that way: The average price of a gallon of gas in the Buffalo metropolitan area rose 19 cents in the past 10 days – an increase due in part to extreme heat in much of the U.S. Read more

'Game changer': Common Council approves contracts to build new Shoshone Park fieldhouse: One of Buffalo's most well-known parks is getting a makeover. The Common Council this week officially approved contracts to construct a new Shoshone Park fieldhouse in North Buffalo, setting the stage for a possible fall groundbreaking on the project. Read more

Some clouds, some sun: Intervals of clouds and sunshine will happen today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible and a high of 77 degrees. Read more

Andrew Galarneau: Revelations among new food at the Erie County Fair: Andrew Galarneau asks: What is a food fairway for, lined with once-in-a-summer eating opportunities, if not to take a flutter on a dark horse candidate? Read more

Jemal selected as designated developer for Black Rock school: A former public school on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is being targeted for redevelopment into about 100 market-rate apartments, after developer Douglas Jemal beat out three other proposals for the Black Rock site – including one that would have created housing for resettled refugees. Read more

Falling natural gas prices take a toll on National Fuel: The Amherst-based energy company's adjusted earnings fell by 34% as falling natural gas prices cut deeply into the profits at its natural gas drilling business. Read more

Josh Allen embraces training camp hits, challenges: Allen has been candid about trying to cut down on turnovers, and the sixth-year quarterback thinks that while that goal will always take time, training camp is a good chance to fine-tune things without the full pressure of the season. Read more

Cornerback Alex Austin is trying to earn his role at Bills camp: Rookie cornerback Alex Austin is taking it all in since being drafted from Oregon State in late April. With training camp in full swing at St. John Fisher University, he’s simply trying to find his place in the team. Read more

Atlantic Division summer outlook: Leafs will try it again, Tampa Bay looking for one more Lightning strike: Even with a summer of uncertainty, the Toronto Maple Leafs might rate as the favorite to win the Atlantic Division in 2023-24. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is getting its first long offseason after three consecutive runs to the Cup final. Read more

Inside the Sabres: Revisiting depth chart following free-agent additions: The prospect pipeline is filled with talented forwards yet to sign, but here’s a position-by-position look at the players who will contribute in Buffalo and Rochester this season. Read more

