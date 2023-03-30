March 30, 2023

Recreational pot dispensaries get the green light in WNY. Now what?

The cannabis industry in Western New York got the news it had been waiting for Tuesday: A federal judge lifted the injunction that had been blocking the state from issuing licenses to open legal cannabis stores.

That means the first licenses to open stores in Western New York could be granted as soon as Monday, although it likely will be several weeks – if not months – before the first local store opens.

But the decision removes the roadblock that had stalled the state's program to start rolling out legal cannabis stores in Western New York.

"For the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "I am committed to ensuring New York continues to lead the nation in our safe and equitable approach to the cannabis market."

The logjam was broken on Tuesday, when the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state Office of Cannabis Management's request to narrow the injunction in the Variscite NY One case, which had been blocking adult-use recreational cannabis sales here and in four other regions of the state.

The ruling has no impact on legal weed sales already underway on tribal lands in Western New York, and does not address unlicensed weed dispensaries that have popped up in the region.

But there are questions about how that might play out and just how long it could take before Western New York sees its first licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries open their doors.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: Buffalo, where the movement to organize Starbucks stores began, was front and center on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified at a Senate hearing about the company's labor practices. The Buffalo connection came up frequently, from the first elections taking place here, to a National Labor Relations Board ruling against the company, to the lack of a first labor contract at a Starbucks store. "Workers in Buffalo are the spark that's lit the fire of organizing its locations across the country," said Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. Read more

$100 million in federal funds to boost broadband internet in New York: New York will receive $100 million in federal aid to help expand broadband internet service to 100,000 households in the state, officials announced Wednesday. The money was included in the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and is being distributed nationwide through the U.S. Treasury Department. New York will use this funding to expand broadband access to low-income families in affordable housing developments, Jacob Leibenluft, the department's chief recovery officer, told reporters on a conference call. It wasn't immediately clear how much of this money will come to the eight counties of Western New York, or how many households in this area will be connected to broadband through the program. Read more

Placement of convicted murderer Edward Kindt delayed, state says: Edward M. Kindt, the man who killed Penny Brown of Salamanca nearly 24 years ago, will remain in prison until living arrangements can be made, according to the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. "Mr. Kindt remains incarcerated today while work continues on completing his community preparation," department spokesperson Thomas Mailey said by email Wednesday. "When this is completed, including approving his housing, Mr. Kindt will be released to Community Supervision." Read more

Williamsville dam remains out of service as debate over its fate continues: For the second year in a row, the Village of Williamsville will not put the Ellicott Creek dam into operation. This leaves Williamsville back where it was 12 months ago, with competing interests in the village and the Town of Amherst debating the fate of the century-old flood-control structure. Village officials have decided not to make the emergency dam repairs approved by the Village Board in July. Instead, they will wait for the results of a study of long-term solutions to the dam problem, though the village still doesn't know whether it will receive a federal grant to cover the report's cost. Read more

Hochul announces $2.5M to fund additional services for those affected by Tops massacre: A historically underserved community on Buffalo's East Side will receive $2.5 million in new state funding to provide additional services for those who were affected by the May 14 racist mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Hochul said the funds, provided by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will assist the Buffalo Urban League in leading a new partnership with Community Health Centers of Buffalo to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center through June 2025. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny and cool: Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds and a high around 35 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Go along on the ride with Poirot in the entertaining 'Murder on the Orient Express': Prepare for a luxurious journey through comedy, murder and the intrigue of a very clever mystery as you embark on the sumptuous All for One Theatre Productions retelling of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” at Shea’s 710 Main. Read more

Theater roundup: New at Irish Classical and fundraisers for Raíces, RLTP and Second Generation: There’s something new happening this week at Irish Classical Theatre Company. For the first time, it is welcoming a touring show. This is also fundraiser time for several theater companies, with three special programs. They are on different nights, so anyone feeling especially generous could make it to all of them. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

HSBC consolidates Western New York operations to Larkinville: HSBC Bank USA, once the dominant bank in Western New York and still a major employer of at least 2,000 workers, is consolidating its local operations in Larkinville. The U.S. subsidiary of British banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc is downsizing its corporate real estate from a sprawling facility at Dick Road and Walden Avenue in Depew and its former Atrium building in downtown Buffalo to the Larkin U Building, located in the center of the Larkin District, according to spokesman Matt Kozar. Read more

Salvation Army plans third phase of facility revamp as investment soars to $100 million: The cost of the Salvation Army's two-pronged project to transform its physical operations into the modern new Hope on Main campus is ballooning to $100 million, as agency officials are now planning a third phase of expansion – on Westminster Avenue. Read more

Pittsburgh couple plans renovation, upgrade for Bemus Point's Hotel Lenhart: A historic Victorian-era boarding house turned seasonal hotel on the shore of Chautauqua Lake is poised to become an upscale year-round destination – with an event center, spa and pool – under a $9.9 million rehabilitation and expansion project. William H. Curry II and Jill H. Curry of Glenshaw, Pa., plan to buy the Hotel Lenhart in the Village of Bemus Point and then turn it into a modern hospitality venue that will draw tourists to the Chautauqua County community. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Civilian review of cops? Another reform may have to come first: Buffalo has been trying since the 1980s – and renewed the effort after George Floyd’s murder – to create a civilian review board to monitor police. But given the power of special interests like the police union, public funding of elections may have to come first to give citizens more clout. Read more

Alan Pergament: Bills mum on John Murphy's recovery; Buffalo's Matt Wilson returns to 'American Idol': Murphy has been the voice of the Bills since Van Miller retired after the 2003 season. Prior to that, Murphy was the radio analyst during separate periods in the 1980s and the mid-1990s. And singer Matt Wilson’s dream continues on “American Idol” at 8 p.m. this Sunday on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) when the recorded Hollywood rounds begin. Read more

BILLS

Analysis: Whether real or rumored, Bills have become a popular destination, and that's a plus: That the Bills are so consistently viewed as a potential landing spot means a couple of things. No. 1, the team’s Super Bowl window, with quarterback Josh Allen in his prime, is wide open. Elite players, particularly those on offense, generally want to play with an elite quarterback. No. 2, the Bills have made significant strides under GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott in building a culture that players around the league recognize and want to be a part of. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Laura Pegula represents Bills at NFL meetings and other topics of note: Laura Pegula, one of two children from Terry Pegula’s previous marriage, ostensibly filled the chair vacated by her stepmother, Kim, who is away from the club recovering after suffering cardiac arrest last June. It was Laura’s first time representing the Bills at the annual meeting. Read more

Jordan Phillips is expected to sign a one-year deal to return to Buffalo Bills: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is expected to remain with to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract, a league source confirmed Wednesday. Phillips played for the Bills in 2019 (9½ sacks) and signed with Arizona, where he played for two seasons. He returned to the Bills last year and had 20 tackles in 12 games (346 snaps). Read more

SABRES

Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen learning to manage 'ups and downs' as a rookie goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen acknowledged that inconsistency has been an issue for him as he adjusts to being a full-time NHL goalie. He’ll show poise in the crease while making remarkable saves, only to allow a goal on a shot that he’s capable of stopping. “There's still a lot I can improve, and that's not something that just happens during the offseason,” he said. “Every day coming to the rink and being willing to learn and be willing to get better. Even though you don't want to dwell on bad games or your mistakes, you have to learn from them and being critical towards yourself in a good way, too. That's been really big this year.” Read more

PHOTOS

90 Minutes on Chandler Street: Black Rock blossoms with vibrant murals, craft brews and food: Chandler Street has much to offer, Jeff Miers says, and plenty of patrons eager to experience those offerings. This suggests that it’s possible to celebrate new development while honoring an area’s rich history. Read more and see photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

