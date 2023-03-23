March 23, 2023

Push underway to reform a civil service hiring process called 'out of step with modern times'

Government jobs have a lot to recommend them. They offer steady employment, excellent health care and retirement benefits and regular raises.

But the outdated civil service testing process is a huge barrier for many applicants, particularly in high-stress jobs such as social services caseworkers or jail deputies and corrections officers.

Something has to be done, local hiring officials say.

– Sandra Tan

Some still press for Buffalo police review board. Others vow to 'exhaust every resource to fight it': Three years after a proposal to create a citizen review board to handle police misconduct complaints, Buffalo is no closer to getting one. Here's why. Read more

UB lands $934,000 in federal funds for new mobile health clinic: The University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions landed $933,800 in federal funding for a mobile health clinic, money that was secured as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, announced Wednesday. Read more

New proposed law would quickly shut down illegal pot stores in NY, impose $10,000 fines: The proposed legislation would increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York and provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance. Read more

Village elections: Middleport mayor loses bid for re-election: Residents in three villages in Niagara County and 10 villages in Erie County went to the polls Tuesday. Here are the results. Read more

Racist rant in viral video sparks investigation by Cheektowaga police: The confrontation was partially recorded by one of the men on cellphone video, which showed the other man in the dispute using racial slurs. Read more

[BN] Chronicles: Remembering Beef & Sirloin’s 'carnival atmosphere': Most people really didn’t need directions to Beef & Sirloin, the old-school roadside stand on Genesee street in Cheektowaga that was as much carnival as it was restaurant. Directions became unnecessary when you said “that place with all the signs.” If that didn’t help, you could tell someone to keep driving until they saw the giant steer on the roof. Read more

WEATHER

Rainy day on the way: Thursday's chance of rain is 90%. Rainfall is expected near a half an inch and a high around 50 degrees is predicted. Read more

GUSTO

90 minutes in Kenmore: Vinyl deep-dives, healthy shakes and craft cocktails: "I found a blend of interesting indie shops, a low-key, slightly Bohemian atmosphere and an array of local cuisine, all in a walking-and-biking-friendly neighborhood enjoying a subtle but clear upswing," Jeff Miers writes of his time spent recently in Kenmore. Read more

Loud, lewd and colorful, this entertaining 'Beetlejuice' is not for kids: “Beetlejuice” revels in being unabashedly juvenile in almost every way, its humor mined from the same sophomore vein that made “The Book of Mormon” a monster hit, News reviewer Melinda Miller says. Read more

Theater roundup: Reviews of O'Connell & Company, Ujima, Buffalo United Artists: It was a week of openings on the Buffalo theater scene. Here are our reviews of O'Connell and Company's "The Rink," Ujima Theatre's "Choir Boy" and Buffalo United Artists' "Mediocre Heterosexual Sex." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

400-unit residential development proposed for Grand Island site near River Oaks: Frank Grebenc, the president of River Oaks Golf Club, wants to build 39 single-family homes and 377 townhomes and apartments on the vacant land at the southwestern corner of Whitehaven and East River roads. That would transform a site that is currently forested, grassy or brushlands into a residential area, while leaving 10 acres undeveloped as a buffer between houses along East River. Read more

Rudra Management to buy Comfort Inn The Pointe from Maid of the Mist: Maid of the Mist, the iconic Niagara Falls tourist attraction whose boats take visitors for up-close-and-personal views of the falls, is getting out of the hotel business. The company, owned by the Glynn family, is selling its only hotel property, the Comfort Inn The Pointe Niagara Falls, to Jayesh Patel's Rudra Management for $9.1 million. Read more

Amazon center in Niagara County is getting cheap hydropower: The agency granted nearly 10.7 megawatts of low-cost hydropower to Amazon's plan to build a $550 million e-commerce storage and distribution center in Niagara County. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Barber Wavykid Kev shows 'it's possible to be cool doing something positive': The Young Entrepreneurs Awards Gala will spotlight young people of color learning to build up the community by building businesses. Such events, and the youth they honor, can be both an antidote and an inspiration to other kids looking for direction and finding it in the wrong places, Watson says. Read more

Sean Kirst: A $6 ticket to see Bruce Springsteen at Shea's changed the way I saw my life: Almost 45 years ago, at 18, a $6 last-row ticket to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at what was then called Shea's Buffalo theater changed the way I saw my own life – an impact I have no doubt was the same in countless factory towns throughout Western New York, devotion that will be in evidence tonight as Springsteen and his band return to Buffalo. Read more

Buffalo News' Adam Zyglis wins 2022 Overseas Press Club Award for Best Cartoon: Here is a portfolio of 12 Adam Zyglis cartoons on international affairs from 2022. These cartoons earned him the 2022 Overseas Press Club Award for Best Cartoon

Alan Pergament: Late Nielsen ratings, TV news rankings and a change at WBFO: In the first sweeps since veteran anchor Jacquie Walker dropped the 11 p.m. newscast, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is No. 1 in households at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m., but its ratings have declined significantly in all time periods and its leads over Channel 2 have diminished substantially. Read more

BILLS

Mel Kiper Jr. shares his reasoning for mocking Texas running back Bijan Robinson to the Bills: During a conference call Tuesday, Kiper said his pick of Robinson was turned in before Harris’ signing became official, but given the opportunity to defend it, made it clear that he wouldn’t have changed it, either. Read more

Isaiah McKenzie on end of time with Buffalo Bills: 'It was a sad moment': “You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me," McKenzie said. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: As another non-playoff season slips away, Sabres keep climbing on dubious list: "It looked like this would be the year. The Sabres took over a playoff spot with their Feb. 25 win at Florida. That's less than a month ago. And now, they've fallen apart. Another March collapse," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

CANISIUS COLLEGE AT THE NCAA HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Canisius hockey’s confidence meets Minnesota’s humble swagger in NCAA Tournament: The Golden Griffins (20-18-3) face Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday in an NCAA Tournament game at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D. “We’re here for a reason,” said Keaton Mastrodonato, Canisius’ leading scorer (16 goals, 20 assists). “We’re here to win. The guys are going to be ready. We’re going to scout. We’re going to be ready for an opponent in Minnesota." Read more

Sabres draft picks Ryan Johnson, Aaron Huglen pace Minnesota in NCAA Tournament meeting with Canisius: “You never know how the season’s going to go, but this is going to be fun,” Huglen said. “Knowing it’s a team from Buffalo, it’s going to be a good match, for sure.” Read more

Dave Snuggerud on playing for the Sabres, how he found Canisius College and on his son Jimmy's hockey career: Dave Snuggerud spoke with The Buffalo News this week about teaching, seeing his son evolve as a hockey player and his best memories of Buffalo. Read more

PHOTOS

Photo galleries from '90 minutes in Kenmore': Buffalo News photographer Joseph Cooke tagged along for Jeff Miers' "90 minutes in Kenmore" feature. Check out his galleries from Uplift Nutrition, Apples & Oranges Records and Nowhere Lounge.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

