March 31, 2023

Proposal seeks to end Albany's annual fight over imperiled 'safety net' hospitals

ALBANY – In the final days of state budget negotiations, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate have begun pushing a proposal that would upend how hospitals serving large numbers of low-income patients are funded.

For years, the level of support for those financially struggling “safety net” hospitals has been subject to the whims of those negotiations. Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature agreed on $700 million to keep them afloat.

This year, Hochul’s budget proposed no new funding, while the Legislature is seeking up to $1 billion. Negotiations have grown contentious: Hundreds of members of 1199SEIU, the major health care workers union, held a funeral procession in front of Hochul’s New York City office on Wednesday – carrying coffins and tombstones, and accompanied by a horse-drawn hearse and New Orleans-style brass band playing a dirge – to illustrate the death that they say would result from Hochul’s proposal.

A number of Democrats in the state Senate want to end that annual funding “dance” between the executive branch and Legislature, through a proposal recently authored by the chamber's top lawmaker overseeing health matters.

“I've been here for 13 years. I do not recall a single year in which we didn't have to fight,” said State Sen. Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx, the bill’s prime sponsor and chair of the Senate Health Committee. “During the (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo administration, the centerpiece of the way that budgeting was approached for hospitals and institutions – for the Medicaid system, overall – was austerity. Safety net institutions that serve our most vulnerable have had the least resources for that entire time. Many of them – when they find themselves almost going off a literal cliff – are saved by the state on a piecemeal basis. That is something that's not acceptable over a long period of time.”

Rivera's bill seeks greater financial parity between hospitals that treat a significant number of Medicaid patients – known as safety net hospitals – and hospitals treating a more affluent customer base more likely to have commercial insurance.

– Chris Bragg

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

G. Steven Pigeon aims to remove DA's office from his prosecution in child rape case: The new defense attorney for G. Steven Pigeon filed a motion asking a judge to remove the Erie County District Attorney's Office from its role as prosecutor in Pigeon's child rape case because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. According to Pigeon's court papers, the formerly politically influential Pigeon sometimes supported Flynn's opponents or failed to support Flynn's candidacy, snubs which have led to long-standing "antagonistic personal and political relationships and rivalries," Pigeon's attorney argued. Read more

Mark Russell, noted Buffalo-born political satirist, dies at 90: Russell, the Buffalo native who gained national notice in the late 20th century as a satirist who gleefully poked fun at politicians of both parties in appearances and public television specials, died Thursday at his Washington, D.C., home from complications of prostate cancer. He satirized celebrities and pop culture, too, but politicians seemed to be his favorite target. Russell's performances, featuring song parodies and dryly delivered quips, aired as specials on public television, including the Buffalo Niagara PBS affiliate WNED, for decades. Read more

Convicted killer Edward Kindt released to Dutchess County, will have GPS monitor: Community members and the family of Penny Brown won't have to worry about running into her killer in Cattaraugus or Chautauqua counties anytime soon. Edward M. Kindt, 39, was released Thursday from the Elmira Correctional Facility to Dutchess County, where he will live in a "structured residential contracted program," according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). Read more

Cheektowaga man caught on video yelling racist slurs charged with aggravated harassment: Richard T. Stasiak, 65, was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree aggravated harassment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Stasiak was also charged with a violation for disorderly conduct when he appeared Wednesday morning before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens. Stevens also issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim in the incident. Read more

Invigorated by training, Buffalo School Board strives for unity despite history of division: It's a group historically divided by political and union allegiances, big personalities and admitted dysfunction. But in the wake of Carl Paladino's removal and friction with previous superintendent Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education now aims to work together and shift the focus from adults to students. Read more

Buffalo police captain to return to work after 30-day unpaid suspension for racist behavior: A Buffalo police captain accused of making racist remarks in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician is returning to work next week after a 30-day unpaid suspension. Capt. Amber Beyer will also no longer head the Behavioral Health Team which she led, which pairs police officers with mental health clinicians to respond to calls regarding people having mental health crises. Read more

Federal judge declines release of father, brother charged with kidnapping woman: A federal judge on Thursday declined to release the father and brother of a Lackawanna woman they are accused of kidnapping in a reported plot to force her into an arranged marriage in Yemen. U.S. District Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. expressed concern that Khaled Abughanem, 50, and his son, Waleed Abughanem, 32, posed a serious risk of flight and a threat to the safety of the woman, if they were released. Read more

City of Buffalo sues Kia, Hyundai over easy theft of vehicles: The city’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, said that Hyundai’s and Kia’s decisions not to install immobilizers in nearly three-quarters of 2015 vehicles has “opened the floodgates to vehicle theft, crime sprees, reckless driving and public harm.” Read more

WEATHER

A rainy and mild start to the weekend: Rain is likely during the day Friday, with a high near 50 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Take a look inside Feature Eatery: Joseph Khoury’s scratch-made, ready-to-go meals have a new home at this Transit Road location in Amherst, featuring more seats, eye-catching neon lighting and fewer trains rumbling by during lunch. Watch video

BUFFALO NEXT

David Robinson: Tesla's solar roof isn't providing much of a spark to Buffalo: A new report from analysts at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie released Thursday estimated that Tesla has installed only about 3,000 of its solar roofs since 2016. The report is notable because it does something that Tesla has never done – quantify how many solar roofs it has installed. Read more

KeyBank Foundation donating $1 million to workforce development program: The KeyBank Foundation will donate $1 million to support and expand a workforce development program at the Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology. The funds will be distributed over the next three or four years, said Elizabeth Gurney, director of corporate philanthropy for KeyBank. "This is a very special organization that makes huge impacts, basically transforming lives one at a time," she said. Read more

SUNY Fredonia earns 'university' designation: SUNY Fredonia has been using the name State University of New York at Fredonia in recent years, but its legal campus name was "State University of New York College at Fredonia" since the 1940s – until now. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Matt Wilson's childhood imagination becomes reality on 'American Idol': When he was a child, Buffalo native Matt Wilson watched “American Idol” with his parents. The singer, now 21, told his mother, Luz Flecha, back then that he was going to be on the reality show. “I feel like it was just yesterday when I was like 5, 6 or 7 years old, we were watching ‘American Idol,’ ” Wilson said in a telephone interview. “I would say, ‘Mom, that's going to be me one day. I'm going to go up there and I'm going to sing.’ " Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills projected at 10.5 wins. We debate taking the over vs. the under: The Buffalo Bills have opened with a win total of 10.5 for the 2023 season at DraftKings Sportsbook and other outlets. We asked The News' Bills writers whether they are taking the over or the under, as things stand right now. Read more

SABRES

How Devon Levi will use 'surreal' Sabres debut to prepare for next opportunity: “It’s unreal," Levi said of his debut matchup against the New York Rangers. "I wouldn’t want it any other way. Going up against the best is why I’m here, why I’m excited. It’ll be a great challenge tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it.” Read more

With Devon Levi set to debut, here are some notable first games for Buffalo Sabres: From Pierre Turgeon to Ryan Miller to Rasmus Dahlin, The Buffalo News sports department takes a look at some other highly anticipated Buffalo Sabres debuts. Read more

Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson, Mattias Samuelsson, Jordan Greenway game-time decisions vs. Rangers: Thompson, Samuelsson and Greenway, each of whom has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will be a "game-time decision," according to Sabres coach Don Granato. Read more

PHOTOS

