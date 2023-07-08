July 8, 2023

Past audits warned of high risk for fraud in the Erie County Clerk's Office

The scathing Erie County comptroller’s audit that revealed thousands of dollars missing and poor financial oversight in the Erie County Clerk’s Office raised the alarm over mishandled public money.

But to other financial auditors who looked at the Clerk’s Office procedures in the past, none of it came as a surprise.

Three reports since 2012 raised concerns about the processing of millions of dollars in real estate, pistol, vehicle and court fees. Red flags regarding poor fiscal oversight predate current Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said this week that based on his auditors’ review of money handled last year and part of this year, at least $90,000 in public money cannot be accounted for. The Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and State Comptroller’s Office are all now investigating the Clerk’s Office to determine whether fraud occurred, how much money might have been lost, and how far back the losses extend.

The Clerk’s Office is a high risk for fraud because it processes so many financial transactions with the public. Yet, the Comptroller’s Office has only done two prior audits or reviews of the Clerk’s Office in the past 20 years.

The two earlier reviews – done in 2012 and 2015 – found the same problem: There’s no adequate system of checks and balances in the Clerk’s Office, exposing the office to a high risk of “errors and fraudulent activities.”

– Sandra Tan

Despite Mayor Brown's push to reconsider Braymiller funding, some Council Members won't budge: Mayor Byron Brown has put a measure back on the Council agenda that would make Braymiller eligible for $562,000 in pandemic-related funds, and said he would meet with Council members individually to make a new case for a yes vote after the council voted against it last month. Read more

'She was just a baby': Mother of girl, 13, fatally shot, mourns the loss of her child: Her name was Miracle. Her mother, Marie Hunt, chose that name because doctors had told her that she wasn't able to have children. "She popped up out of nowhere," the mother said. "She was so special. She was." On Friday, Marie Hunt lost her miracle child. The girl was hanging out with some friends, walking around Broadway, when she was struck by gunfire at about 12:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Miracle Hunt was 13. Read more

Jamestown residents warned to lock doors as search for escaped homicide suspect continues: Jamestown police warned residents Friday morning to "lock their doors and stay vigilant" after Michael C. Burham, a suspect in the homicide of a woman in May and kidnapping of an elderly couple, escaped from jail in Warren County, Pa. Read more

Man accused of dragging Tonawanda police officer in stolen Kia indicted on more serious charge: Dareious T. Akbar was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with first-degree attempted murder, a Class A-1 felony, as well as five other felonies and a misdemeanor, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Akbar also faces charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, three counts of first-degree assault, assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Now batting for Williamsville ...; A dry sense of humor; A new face: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Don Paul: Peak heat gets turned down to more seasonable temps: On Saturday, weak high pressure will bring us a partly sunny sky with comfortable moderate humidity, Don Paul writes. "If you’re headed to the Taste of Buffalo, with very little breeze it’s still going to feel somewhat toasty on city streets," he continues. "The afternoon high will reach the upper 70s, but street temps will run higher than that. Saturday does appear to be the better day for a visit to the Taste." Read more

7 summer mixed packs offer variety for beer, cider drinkers: This trend of local breweries releasing tasty mixed packs full of new flavors is starting to catch on. It’s the best way to try a few new things at once and get more bang for your buck. If you’re in the market for something new to occupy space in your beer fridges and coolers, then this list is for you. Read more

Taste of Buffalo: Trusty, intriguing and dietary-friendly picks, and prevalent pork: The festival celebrates its 40th anniversary and runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and on Delaware Avenue headed north to its intersection with Chippewa Street. There's no admission fee. Read more

Former PSE executive Bruce Popko named COO of pro pickleball league: A former executive at Pegula Sports + Entertainment is joining the leadership group for Major League Pickleball. Bruce Popko has been named chief operating ofﬁcer for MLP. He departed PSE as its COO in 2019 as part of a few-year leadership shakeup by the company that runs the everyday affairs of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres for owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Why unemployment is so low: One of the benefits of today's tight job market is that workers who want a job generally can find one. As the region's labor force has shrunk over the past few decades, the slack in the job market has disappeared. The Covid pandemic, which pushed many older workers into early retirement, only accelerated the trend. Read more

Bills training camp questions: How quickly can Dalton Kincaid make a significant impact on Bills' offense?: A total of 25 tight ends were drafted in the first round from 2000 to 2022, and 23 of them played at least 10 games as rookies. Just six caught 40 or more passes. Seven more caught at least 30 passes. Read more

Buffalo Sabres prospect Mats Lindgren focusing on strength, defense: Lindgren, who was drafted in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) by Buffalo in 2022, has yet to sign with the Sabres, but continues to work with the development staff to improve. He attended camp last year and said he feels more “comfortable” this year because of his familiarity with the staff and some of the players. Read more

Amerks bring back Mason Jobst, Brendan Warren and Michael Houser on AHL deals: The Rochester Amerks will return their No. 1 center as well as two depth players to their roster next season. Center Mason Jobst, winger Brendan Warren and goalie Michael Houser have all signed one-year AHL contracts for 2023-24. The deals were announced Friday by Sabres assistant GM and Amerks GM Jason Karmanos. Read more

Photos: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hosts youth football camp in hometown: Hamlin spent Friday taking selfies with fans and helping lead drills at his youth football camp at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. The free camp was open to 350 kids ages 5 to 12 and is part of a weekend of community events Hamlin and his Chasing M's Foundation are hosting in his home area. See the photos here.

