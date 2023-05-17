May 17, 2023

Pandemic Lessons: What to know as the Covid-19 emergency ends

It’s essentially over, but we are hardly done.

In the last several days, the U.S. government and the World Health Organization have lifted emergency status declarations for the Covid-19 pandemic. Three years after the no-longer-novel coronavirus first surfaced, we can safely stop calling this a pandemic.

But it doesn’t mean we’re done with Covid. Because Covid is absolutely not done with us.

“The pandemic is probably over,” says Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo. “But it is now going to be a virus that we live with periodically. It’s going to be here for sure. Covid is not going anywhere.”

The pandemic is done, but Covid-19 is here to stay. How do we make sense of that? We spoke with a series of experts to find out.

– Tim O'Shei

Hochul accepts resignation of Roswell Park board chair after racism claims against his company: Gov. Kathy Hochul has accepted the resignation of Michael L. Joseph, an influential developer and political donor in Western New York, from his longtime position as chairman of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s board of directors. Read more

Experienced school board candidates, those backed by teachers capture seats in Erie, Niagara counties: National issues hit home in many districts Tuesday during school board elections in Erie and Niagara counties, with scrimmages over LGBTQ+ policies and what books should be in school libraries. Despite the noise, experienced school board members and those endorsed by district teachers unions carried the day in several competitive districts. Read more [Here's a look at district by district results]

'I've cried with many families': Navigating life after a child has died: The P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Erie County Department of Mental Health aim to grow support for grieving parents in Western New York, including this weekend, when they host grief support programs they hope will lead to more related services. Read more

Legends wins Bills stadium food and beverage contract: Legends Hospitality has been awarded the food and beverage rights for the new Bills stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026. Legends was selected from a field of four bidders, which included Sodexo, Levy Restaurants and the Buffalo-based Delaware North Cos., which has held the Bills stadium contract since 1992. Read more

Several schools offer to take in Medaille students as part of teach-out agreements: In a rush to welcome students who no longer have a school to attend this fall after Medaille University announced it would be closing Aug. 31, several local higher education institutions have stepped up to offer their help. Teach-out agreements have been reached with Daemen University, Villa Maria College, SUNY Alfred State and Niagara University that will allow Medaille students to finish their program of study at these higher education institutions. Read more

Woman who pleaded guilty to injuring trooper at protest wants case dismissed, citing ineffective counsel: Deyanna J. Davis, 33, said she did not receive effective legal representation before she took the guilty plea on Feb. 1, the day jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin in Erie County Court. Read more

How 'Level Up' program plans to get underrepresented companies in Bills stadium and elsewhere: The soon-to-be constructed Buffalo Bills stadium represents more than just the home of an NFL team. It's an opportunity. And a new "Level Up" program aims to help small-but-established minority businesses compete. Read more

Buffalo History Museum readies for last miniature train excursions: 'We count on it being back': For more than three decades, an expansive model train layout has taken residence at the Buffalo History Museum. But that's about to change: The railroad will take its final excursion on June 3, before going on an extended hiatus. Read more

Alan Pergament: Buffalo stations carrying Bills games not impacted by NFL's new TV rule: For all the talk before the NFL schedule was announced that CBS affiliates no longer were certain to get AFC road games and Fox would no longer be certain to get NFC road games, the schedule announced didn’t play out any differently for Buffalo stations than it has over the years, Pergament says. Read more

Cooling off a bit: Today will be sunny and a bit cooler, with a high of 53 degrees. Read more

Going to Artpark? Here's what you can bring (or not bring), plus info on parking, tickets and more: It's time for the summer concert season and you're heading to Artpark in Lewiston but you've got questions. Are chairs and blankets allowed? Can we tailgate? What about accessible parking? And the all-important one: Can I bring my purse/backpack? We've got answers to those questions and more. Read more

Be a detective and help solve a murder at interactive mysteries from Eye Catching Events: “When I moved back here, I just really wanted to bring that interactive part of theater back to Buffalo,” Erika Frase said. “I took what I learned and made my own twist.” Read more

NFTA plans new stair tower for DL&W terminal rehab: In preparation for an $87 million redevelopment of the two-story building into a new Metro Rail station and upper-level entertainment venue, the NFTA wants to build a glass-and-metal stair and elevator tower on the side of the structure facing South Park at Illinois Street, in front of the brick façade, balcony and railings. That will create an attractive new entrance to the long and slender building that is largely impenetrable now, while offering pedestrian access for both the trains coming and leaving the new train station serving the KeyBank Center, as well as for the waterfront music center upstairs that developer Savarino Cos. plans to create. Read more

Lockport IDA sues Yahoo over property dispute: The lawsuit accuses the internet giant that operates a data center in the town of breaching a contract by returning 16 acres of unused land to the IDA but with new deed restrictions that make it difficult to resell. Read more

Laurel Reger retiring from WNY BloodCare after 11 years as executive director: Under Reger, WNY BloodCare grew its patient volume, expanded its services and fostered a strong partnership with University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Read more

The log cabin at Delaware and Amherst, 1900: A man named William Scott built a log cabin near the corner of Delaware Avenue and Amherst Street in 1816. It was still standing when the corner was being cleared to build the Pan-American Exposition in 1901. Steve Cichon has more from the archives. Read more

Traits aside, Dorian Williams' leadership looms as asset for Bills: “I feel like guys play better when you’re playing for more than yourself,” Williams said. “So we always play for each other, we never quit on each other, and that was something major. And having those tough conversations made it a lot easier when you know somebody cares for you and not to hurt your feelings but make you a better player.” Read more

Q&A: Sabres' Jason Karmanos on how Rochester Amerks have won while developing players: Prospects have developed in Rochester under coach Seth Appert and Sabres associate GM Jason Karmanos, then succeeded with the Sabres. The Buffalo News spoke to Karmanos recently about the Amerks’ progress since his arrival. Read more

