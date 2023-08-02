Aug. 2, 2023

Pandemic Lessons: Is the virus even still around?

This summer has seemed so gratifyingly normal: Festivals at full scale. Concerts with big crowds. Indoor events where people pack in tight and, often, aren’t wearing masks. The type of summer that had been elusive for the past three years.

This has been a summer seemingly without Covid-19. But is that because the virus has actually simmered down? Or are we simply tired of talking and thinking about it?

The answer, as everything seems to be with the pandemic, is more complicated. But know this: Covid-19 hasn't left us.

– Tim O'Shei

What's next for Trocaire College after collapse of Medaille deal?: Trocaire College officials have long known the small private college in Buffalo needed to get bigger. They knew it needed to offer more online courses. And they thought they found a solution with a deal to buy Medaille University – until it fell through over concerns about Medaille's depleted finances. Now, Trocaire is moving on without Medaille – but with some of its most appealing assets, including nine former Medaille staffers. Read more

For second consecutive year, Roswell Park doesn't make Top 50 in U.S. News cancer hospital rankings: For the second straight year, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center did not crack the Top 50 in the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the country's top cancer hospitals – a list that the hospital used to appear on regularly. Read more

Wehrle golf dome in Clarence to reopen in fall after blizzard damage: The Dome indoor driving range on Wehrle Drive in Clarence is on its way to reopen in the fall. The Dome has been closed since it was damaged in the December blizzard that pummeled Western New York. Read more

BMHA defends spending on Perry, Marine Drive as Planning Board approves Perry revamp: The BMHA, together with a pair of private developers, is seeking to transform its Commodore Perry Homes and Marine Drive Apartments communities, which were built decades ago and have not seen major renovations in years. Read more

Tonawanda joins lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai: The Town of Tonawanda has had enough of Kia and Hyundai car thefts. Monday night, the Town Board unanimously voted to join other cities across the country in a lawsuit against Kia America and Hyundai Motor America alleging that the automakers failed "to install engine immobilizers in a majority of their vehicles manufactured for sale in the United States between 2011 and 2021." Read more

Allentown barber charged with underage sexual conduct: Justin Barker, 36, who operates the Standard Barbershop in Allentown, has been indicted and arraigned on several charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Read more

State police in Sullivan County intercept attempt to bring guns and drugs to Buffalo: Three suspects accused of attempting to transport weapons and drugs to Buffalo were intercepted July 20 in Sullivan County, according to state police. Read more

A mix of sun and clouds: Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a light southwesterly wind and a high of 79 degrees. Read more

A crowd-pleasing 'Romeo and Juliet' plays out in Delaware Park: Director Chris Kelly built his playful, brash and sexy production of Shakespeare’s great romantic tragedy, not with past productions of Shakespeare in mind, but with his pandemic diet of youth movies such as “The Karate Kid,” and television shows such as “Outer Banks,” “Cobra Kai,” “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria” and “13 Reasons Why.” With a set by David Dwyer and costumes by Todd Warfield, the aesthetic is pure beach movie. The music, culled from the works of local musicians, is wonderfully pointed and rather grand. A tidily edited script, augmented by occasional contemporary linguistic riffs, heightens the atmosphere, News reviewer Anthony Chase says. Read more

Paul Robeson Theatre readies for full season with county's help: The Paul Robeson Theatre is getting ready for a full season of 2023-2024 productions for the first time since the pandemic, and they're doing so with a boost from Erie County. Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin on Tuesday presented the African American Cultural Center, which houses the theater, will receive a $20,000 grant for the upcoming season. Read more

Seven WNY projects receive state grants under regional economic development council: Seven development projects in Western New York will receive nearly $5 million in grants from Empire State Development Corp., in the latest round of awards through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Read more

Savarino plows ahead with 1 Howell project after winning city approval: Plans to redevelop a derelict and burned-out former factory along the Scajaquada Creek into a 50-unit apartment waterfront apartment complex are ready to advance into demolition, remediation and construction. Read more

Buffalo Bills working on boosting low yards after catch total – again: Yards after catch is on the list of things the Bills could do better this year to make Josh Allen’s life easier. The Bills ranked 26th last year in overall “YAC,” according to the sports data service STATS: 1,597 total yards after catch. Read more

Observations: Bills' defense gets better of offense on Day 6 of training camp: The Buffalo Bills defense clearly beat the offense most of the day Tuesday during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Here are observations from practice. Read more

