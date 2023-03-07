March 7, 2023

Pandemic Lessons: How safe is our Covid-19 immunity keeping us?

Cold or Covid?

Inconvenient winter realities have dominated life in Western New York this winter – and it’s not just howling winds and tall piles of snow. It’s also powerful sneezes, stifling sniffles and raw-throated coughs.

Four years ago, we would have waved that off as a common cold. Many of us still do, but should we?

“You hear a lot of people have a cold, and at two weeks they’re still feeling tired,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School for Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Whenever I hear that story, I think, ‘Eh, they more likely had Covid than the common cold.’ ”

That means we’re all likely exposed to – and battling – the virus far more than we may realize. Every time we breathe in some particles of Covid-19, our immune systems are getting a workout. Our defenses are continually training, in a sense, to battle the virus. As a population, we’re getting better at fighting back against Covid-19, but that comes at a risk.

Grandmother becomes sixth fatality from New Year's Eve blaze in Buffalo: Lisa Liggans, who saved her 8-month-old granddaughter from their burning Dartmouth Avenue home, died over the weekend, according to a city spokesman. Read more

Grieving family seeks answers in fatal stabbing of SUNY Buffalo State student: Tyler X. Lewis' loved ones, their attorneys and community activists held a news conference outside the Erie County Courthouse in downtown Buffalo to seek justice for the 19-year-old and to press the Erie County District Attorney's Office to bring charges in his slaying. Read more

$138M from federal government will go to contaminated site cleanups, waterways in Western New York: The total $138 million in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects also includes $100,000 to back a five-year review of the cleanup of the Tonawanda Landfill in Tonawanda and nearly $24 million for waterway investments in Erie County. Read more

Your tax rate is going down. So why are your taxes are going up?: How can some tax rates go up and some tax rates go down when – as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz points out – the county's overall property tax rate has fallen to the lowest recorded level in decades? The answer is complicated. Read more

UB walks a fine line as student group invites a controversial speaker to a campus focused on inclusivity: As the impending visit of Michael Knowles stirred a wave of reaction on social media, the university on Monday sought to clarify its commitment to "fostering a safe, welcoming environment at all times.” Read more

Buffalo woman fatally injured in stampede after concert in Rochester: A Buffalo woman died and two other women were seriously injured Sunday when a panicked crowd attempted to flee from a concert venue in Rochester, according to a news release. A second woman was pronounced dead Monday evening. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is air travel turbulence on the rise?: Despite reassuring statistics, stronger turbulence is becoming more frequent, most likely due to our warming atmosphere, Paul says. Read more

Community leader, pastor announces run for Common Council seat: The Rev. Michael Chapman is vying to replace Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who announced he will not seek re-election to the seat he has held for 12 years. Read more

Bills GM Brandon Beane won't rule out a running back in first round: “I think you build your board with knowing the position values as well, but it doesn’t mean because it’s a lower value position,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “People always ask about running back: Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round.” Read more

Observations: Sabres rally twice to tie Oilers but drop another home game: Buffalo (32-26-4) couldn’t move up in the standings during a night in which most of the Eastern Conference playoff contenders weren’t in action. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres see how Connor McDavid is climbing new personal mountains for Oilers: "McDavid is having the greatest season of his career, which is saying something on its own, and one reason is he's pushing to score more than to just pass," Harrington writes. Read more

