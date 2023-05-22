May 22, 2023

Overtime for Erie County political appointees has ended, but not before costing plenty last year

Erie County made lots of headlines in recent years when its top administrators suddenly started drawing hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay after the Covid-19 health crisis struck.

The county made more headlines when it finally decided last fall to end the practice of permitting overtime pay to top appointed administrators, starting in 2023.

But a lot happened last year. And it cost the county big bucks in overtime.

– Sandra Tan

Erie County eyes applying hotel tax to short-term rentals like Airbnb: Legislators on both sides of the aisle raised questions and debated the merits of the draft language of proposed changes to the law. Read more

Lawyers help pick New York's top judges, while appearing before them: Some of the members of the state Commission on Judicial Nomination are attorneys who may argue high-stakes cases before the judges they are charged with vetting. At least four of the current commissioners have argued cases before the Court of Appeals. Read more

Off to a good start: Sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees. Read more

Elev8 Architecture to rehab Vermont Street warehouse for office space, apartments: Michael Conroe wants to relocate his firm to a 10,866-square-foot former warehouse at 451 Vermont St. Read more

Will Council candidates quit their state jobs if elected? Their answers differ: Leah Halton-Pope and Zeneta Everhart, who are running for two open seats on the Buffalo Common Council, have day jobs with two powerful Buffalo Democrats in the New York State Legislature. Would they step down if elected? Read more

Contentious Erie County Legislature primary escalates over immigration issue: A primary for an Erie County Legislature seat escalated with the Republican and Conservative candidates – as well as County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat – sparring over the issue of migrants coming to New York from the southern U.S. border. Read more

PolitiFact: New York's funding for pre-K is climbing, but there are barriers to serving every child: During a visit to a Long Island school, Gov. Kathy Hochul said an additional $150 million allocation in the 2023-24 budget will help cover 96% of eligible children with public preschool. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Josh Allen's 'locked-in' approach is right one to lead Bills this year: Last month, Allen said he has "never been as focused or locked in on football." It's an approach that should guide the Bills after last year's playoff clunker. Read more

Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund, Olivier Nadeau get early look at life as Amerks: The pair of Sabres prospects won't be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Amerks play the Hershey Bears in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, but they were sent to Rochester to receive an introduction to life in the AHL. Read more

Sabres assign top prospect Matt Savoie to Rochester Americans: The Sabres assigned Matt Savoie to the Rochester Americans on Sunday ahead of their Eastern Conference final series against the Hershey Bears. Read more

Buffalo Bandits to face Colorado Mammoth in NLL Finals rematch: The series opens May 27 at KeyBank Center with a 7 p.m. faceoff. Buffalo is aiming for its first championship since 2008 in its 12th appearance in the finals. Read more

UB College of Arts and Sciences commencement: Graduates received their degrees Sunday during the commencement ceremony for the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences in Alumni Arena on UB's North Campus in Amherst. See photos here

